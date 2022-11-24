ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys, live stream, prediction, TV channel, time, how to watch NFL on Thanksgiving

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The New York Giants will make the trip to AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving Day to face the Dallas Cowboys in a Week 12 division showdown.

The Giants will look to rebound after picking up their third loss of the season after a 31-18 loss to the Lions to drop to 7-3 on the season. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are coming off a blowout 40-3 win over the Vikings on Sunday as they look to improve to 8-3 with a win on Thursday.

This will be another great Thanksgiving of NFL football, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the game on Thursday.

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys

  • When: Thursday, November 24
  • Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FOX (4K), FOX Deportes
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Prediction: It’s a division game and coming off a huge win over the Vikings you would love to take the Cowboys to show up and show out again. The real play is taking the points in a primetime game on Thanksgiving.

Play: NY Giants +10

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Thursday at 10:00 a.m. ET.

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys (-10)

Over/Under: 45

Want some action on the NFL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ at Tipico.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

