nbcboston.com
Woman Flown to Hospital After Car Crashes Into Cape Cod House
Police are investigating after a car crashed into a home Sunday in Yarmouth, Massachusetts. Authorities say the incident occurred on Highbank Road. One woman was airlifted from the scene. There was no immediate update on her condition. Photos from the scene showed extensive damage to the side of the home.
capecod.com
Driver airlifted, family displaced after car slams into house in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A car slammed into a house in Yarmouth just before 1 AM Sunday. The driver was reportedly ejected from the vehicle upon impact at 393 Highbank Road. The driver was rushed to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. The occupants of the house were not injured but the extensive damage left the house uninhabitable. The Red Cross is providing temporary shelter. Yarmouth Police called for The Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council Crash Reconstruction team as part of the investigation into the cause of the crash.
capecod.com
SUV goes over embankment in Harwich Port
HARWICH PORT – Around 7 PM Sunday, a male driving a Ford Expedition SUV apparently lost control and went over an embankment at Saquatucket Harbor next to Brax Landing Restaurant. The man was not injured, however the Harwich Fire and Rescue transported him to Cape Cod Hospital as a precaution. Harwich Police are investigating the cause.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man killed in fiery crash on Route 195 remembered as special human being
A 22-year-old Fall River man died as a result of a single-vehicle crash on Route 195 in Westport on Thanksgiving morning. According to Gregg Miliiote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, just after 2:00 a.m. on November 24th, a motorist contacted emergency services to report a single motor vehicle crash on Interstate 195 West just prior to Exit 16 in Westport. The caller advised that the vehicle was engulfed in flames.
capecod.com
Two injured in West Barnstable crash
WEST BARNSTABLE – Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in West Barnstable shortly before 3:30 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Route 149 at Osterville/West Barnstable Road. Both victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in...
Drivers injured after separate crashes into Lynn and Yarmouth buildings
LYNN – Drivers in two Massachusetts communities were seriously injured Sunday morning in separate crashes that sent vehicles plowing into buildings.The first crash happened around 1 a.m. on Highbank Road in Yarmouth. The woman who was driving was ejected after crashing into a home. She was the only person in the car.Following the crash, the woman was taken by MedFlight to an area hospital with serious injuries. The residents were home at the time but were in a different part of the house and were not hurt.The American Red Cross is assisting the family with temporary housing.Around 10:30 a.m. in Lynn, an SUV slammed through a commercial garage on Chatham Street. The vehicle appeared to have plowed through one wall before travelling completely through the building and out a wall on the other side.The car caught fire after crashing.Police said two people were taken to the hospital, including the woman who was driving. Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
Route 44 closed after motorcycle crash that caused life-threatening injuries
Lakeville police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left one individual with serious injuries Monday afternoon,. According to a statement by the police department, officers responded to the collision between a motorcyclist and a vehicle on Route 44 at 12: 30 p.m. The motorcyclist was immediately flown to a Rhode...
capecoddaily.com
Off-duty Hyannis firefighter injured when car slammed into Hingham Apple store
HINGHAM – Cape Wide News has confirmed that an off-duty Hyannis firefighter was one of 16 people injured when a car slammed into the Apple Store in Hingham this past Tuesday. Hyannis Fire Chief Peter Burke confirmed this information to CWN. The chief added that “Out of respect for the families privacy we’ve only reported […] The post Off-duty Hyannis firefighter injured when car slammed into Hingham Apple store appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Boston Globe
On a Cape Cod golf course, the region’s housing crisis comes to a head
BARNSTABLE — A sense of peace permeates the air here, in the wind that swirls over shaded greens, through the brilliant orange leaves that line the fairways, and under the wings of the shorebirds coasting overhead. Janet Milkman pauses atop a grassy ridge to take it all in, then...
capecoddaily.com
Fire damages several vehicles that had been rented by Secret Service on Nantucket
NANTUCKET – A fire damaged several rental vehicles at the Nantucket Airport early Monday morning. The Nantucket Current reports some of the vehicles had just been returned after being used by the U.S. Secret Service during President Biden’s visit to the island. Nantucket firefighters responded along with the airport crash truck to the scene. No […] The post Fire damages several vehicles that had been rented by Secret Service on Nantucket appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Driver seriously injured in rollover crash in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A driver was seriously injured in a single vehicle rollover crash in Falmouth. The crash happened shortly before 10:30 PM Saturday on Pebble Lane. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police. Further details were not immediately available. The post Driver seriously injured in rollover crash in Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
fallriverreporter.com
New Bedford man killed in motorcycle crash was always thanking God for his blessings
A New Bedford man is being remembered after a fatal motorcycle crash on Thanksgiving. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 7:30 p.m. a Suzuki GSXR10 motorcycle operated by a 49-year-old New Bedford man was traveling north on Route 18 North, in the area of I-195 in New Bedford. As...
newbedfordguide.com
Residents race out of burning home in early morning Massachusetts fire
“Chief Justin Alexander reports that the Easton Fire Department extinguished a fire at a single-family home early Friday morning. Crews were dispatched to 30 Eisenhower Drive at approximately 2:55 a.m. It is believed that the fire had been burning for a significant amount of time before a 911 call was received, and as a result firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions upon arrival.
fallriverreporter.com
Major work on Fall River South Coast Rail nearing completion as New Bedford, Taunton, Middleboro construction continues
Officials with MassDOT and South Coast Rail have signaled that major work in Fall River is nearing an end with construction continuing in communities such as New Bedford, Taunton, Middleborough, and Berkley. Major construction on the FRS station structures in Fall River and Freetown will be completed this Fall along...
A Flying Squirrel Jumped Into a Plymouth Police Officer's Pocket & Asked Him to Play!
Photo by(Plymouth Police Department / Facebook) (PLYMOUTH, MA) Things are getting nutty in Plymouth! The Plymouth Police Department revealed on Sunday, November 27 via Facebook that a flying squirrel landed on an officer while they were on duty!
quincyquarry.com
North Quincy Late Night Stabbing at Restaurant per Police Radio Chatter #transitpolice #quincypolice
North Quincy Late Night Stabbing at Restaurant per Police Radio Chatter. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. After a quiet October in the wake of three local stabbings during September, November is ending the month with yet another local stabbing. Per a Quincy Quarry News Citizen Police...
Legendary Wareham Restaurant Permanently Closes
There is shocking news to report out of Wareham. In what is becoming an all-too-common occurrence, another legendary restaurant is closing on the SouthCoast. We were stunned to learn Monday morning at Fun 107 that Lindsey's Family Restaurant in Wareham has closed its doors permanently. The restaurant has served summer...
NECN
Man, 49, Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Thanksgiving in New Bedford, Mass.
A 49-year-old man is dead after he was thrown from his motorcycle in New Bedford, Massachusetts, on Thanksgiving, state police announced. Massachusetts State Police say Juan Ruiz was traveling north on Route 18 northbound in the area of Interstate 195 in New Bedford around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. As his Suzuki GSXR10 approached the I-195 overpass, Ruiz failed to negotiate a right-bearing curve. The motorcycle exited the roadway to the left, hitting a metal guardrail and throwing Ruiz from the bike, police said.
capecoddaily.com
Crash in Eastham causes traffic delays
EASTHAM – A two-vehicle crash caused traffic delays on Route 6 in Eastham. The crash happened shortly after 3:30 PM Sunday at Smith Heights Road. Both drivers were treated and released at the scene. The highway was briefly closed but officials were able to get one lane in both direction flowing. The crash is under […] The post Crash in Eastham causes traffic delays appeared first on CapeCod.com.
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts man killed in morning pedestrian crash
A southeastern Massachusetts man has died after a pedestrian crash that took place Saturday morning. According to police, at approximately 10:45 a.m., Police and Fire units were dispatched to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough. Upon arrival, Officers located a...
