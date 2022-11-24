ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Register

I-84 westbound and eastbound lanes closed in eastern Oregon

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE 2: The east and westbound lanes of I-84 are closed in eastern Oregon due to severe winter conditions and multiple crashes between Pendleton and La Grande. The roughly 50-mile stretch of highway is facing winter weather where conditions are rapidly changing. The eastbound lanes...
PENDLETON, OR
UNLV fires football coach Marcus Arroyo after 7-23 record

LAS VEGAS (AP) — When UNLV began this season 4-1, coach Marcus Arroyo's job security wasn't in question. Then the Rebels lost six games in a row to seemingly fall out of bowl contention, and even a victory over their biggest rival Saturday wasn't enough to save Arroyo's job.
LAS VEGAS, NV
How to set up for a safe and fun ice fishing trip this winter

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho Fish and Game have some helpful tips for those wishing to try their hand at ice fishing this winter. Idaho Fish and Game staff are optimistic about a good year for ice fishing because winter arrived early for many parts of the state. “Ice...
IDAHO STATE

