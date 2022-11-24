ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Chinese university students sent home amid protests

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese universities are sending students home as the ruling Communist Party tightens anti-virus controls and tries to prevent more protests after crowds angered by its severe “zero COVID” restrictions called for President Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of public dissent in decades.
AFP

Lights go out on Hungary stadiums, theatres as energy crisis bites

Rocketing energy bills are forcing Hungary to shutter libraries, theatres, swimming pools and even its new football stadiums for winter. Local side Fehervar FC, which usually trains at the stadium during the winter, can use other pitches in the city.

