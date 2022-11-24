Read full article on original website
Related
Arizona Cardinals’ Greg Dortch officially inactive vs. Chargers
GLENDALE — The Cardinals will be without the services of wide receiver Greg Dortch when Arizona takes on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. The wide receiver is officially inactive for the contest with a thumb injury. He did not practice this week and entered the matchup as questionable.
DeAndre Hopkins made the greatest 4-yard catch you’ll see
DeAndre Hopkins finds new ways to impress. It was a relatively meaningless four-yard grab just before the Arizona Cardinals were forced to punt on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. But man, was it an impossible-looking play. Hopkins ran into a zone, bodied a linebacker and needed to reach against...
Arizona Cardinals release wide receiver Andre Baccellia
The Arizona Cardinals announced on Monday they have released wide receiver Andre Baccellia. Baccellia has been through this song and dance before with Arizona this season. He has bounced around from the active roster and practice squad, with Monday’s release being his fourth of the year. The pass catcher on all three previous occasions was re-signed to the Cardinals’ practice squad.
Chargers’ Austin Ekeler presents ‘tough out’ for Cardinals defense
TEMPE — There has been no shortage of legit running backs the Arizona Cardinals have had the tall task of facing in 2022. – Christian McCaffrey x2 (Weeks 4 and 11) – Miles Sanders (Week 5) – Kenneth Walker x2 (Weeks 6 and 9) – Alvin Kamara (Week 7)
DeAndre Hopkins on Ward’s ‘steroid boy’ rant: ‘I pray for people like that’
TEMPE — San Francisco cornerback Charvarius Ward wasn’t shy when giving his opinion of Arizona wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins following the Cardinals’ loss to the 49ers on Monday Night Football. On top of letting it be known that he does not respect Hopkins’ game, his trash talk...
Report: Cardinals’ Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury sat down to work on communication
There have been multiple moments of visible frustration on the Arizona Cardinals’ sideline this season between quarterback Kyler Murray and head coach Kliff Kingsbury. The most highly publicized was on Thursday Night Football in Week 7 when Murray yelled at Kingsbury to calm down on national television. Both sides...
Arizona Cardinals’ Budda Baker leading NFC Pro Bowl voting at SS
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker could be well on his way to his fourth straight Pro Bowl. Baker’s 48,454 votes have him leading all strong safeties in the NFC, the position Baker has been placed under. Fan voting began on Nov. 15, and starting on Thursday, votes can also be cast on Twitter.
Kyler Murray-led Cardinals fumble late lead, lose on Chargers 2-point conversion
The Los Angeles Chargers came in at 5-5 with their playoff chances fading. And so with the Arizona Cardinals (4-8) leading 24-17 until a Chargers touchdown drive with 15 seconds left in regulation, head coach Brandon Staley staked a bit on one play. Justin Herbert connected with tight end Gerald Everett on a quick slant to go ahead 25-24.
Cardinals activate Brown, Hopkins fined for taunting
The Arizona Cardinals on Saturday activated wide receiver Marquise Brown from the injured reserve/designated for return list. Brown, who has made 43 catches for 485 yards and three touchdowns in his first season with Arizona, is expected to return to the Cardinals lineup for Sunday’s home game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. He has missed the past five games because of a foot injury.
Cardinals LT D.J. Humphries out for rest of season with back injury
Arizona Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries will not play for the final five games of the season due to a back injury suffered before Week 10. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury announced the move Monday, a day after Arizona fell to 4-8 on the year. Humphries was placed on injured reserve...
Patrick, Brittany Mahomes announce birth of second child
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany announced the birth of their second child on Monday night - Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III.
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
344K+
Views
ABOUT
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.https://arizonasports.com/
Comments / 0