DeAndre Hopkins made the greatest 4-yard catch you’ll see

DeAndre Hopkins finds new ways to impress. It was a relatively meaningless four-yard grab just before the Arizona Cardinals were forced to punt on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. But man, was it an impossible-looking play. Hopkins ran into a zone, bodied a linebacker and needed to reach against...
Arizona Cardinals release wide receiver Andre Baccellia

The Arizona Cardinals announced on Monday they have released wide receiver Andre Baccellia. Baccellia has been through this song and dance before with Arizona this season. He has bounced around from the active roster and practice squad, with Monday’s release being his fourth of the year. The pass catcher on all three previous occasions was re-signed to the Cardinals’ practice squad.
Arizona Cardinals’ Budda Baker leading NFC Pro Bowl voting at SS

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker could be well on his way to his fourth straight Pro Bowl. Baker’s 48,454 votes have him leading all strong safeties in the NFC, the position Baker has been placed under. Fan voting began on Nov. 15, and starting on Thursday, votes can also be cast on Twitter.
Cardinals activate Brown, Hopkins fined for taunting

The Arizona Cardinals on Saturday activated wide receiver Marquise Brown from the injured reserve/designated for return list. Brown, who has made 43 catches for 485 yards and three touchdowns in his first season with Arizona, is expected to return to the Cardinals lineup for Sunday’s home game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. He has missed the past five games because of a foot injury.
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

