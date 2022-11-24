ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics' Jaylen Brown plans to focus on basketball after video retweet row

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fzypY_0jMnH16Q00
Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

You might not have noticed given how well the Boston Celtics have been playing, but off-court issues have impacted Jaylen Brown enough that the Georgia native feels it has begun to impact his play. “I’ve just been careless with the ball,” he related after Boston’s win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday via CLNS Media. “There’s been a lot going on outside of basketball.”

As a vice president of the Players’ union, it’s been Brown’s job to support fellow NBPA VP Kyrie Irving, who embroiled himself in scandal by retweeting an antisemitic video. Brown later claimed to have mistakenly retweeted a clip of a group who came to Barclay’s center to pass out antisemitic propaganda under the pretense of supporting Irving, who has since disavowed support for their antisemitic views.

“You do the best you can and balance everything,” suggested the Cal alum. “Regardless of what you say, some people are going to disagree or already form an opinion.”

“So, you come out, you do what I’ve been doing, trying to uplift my community, spreading kindness, spreading love, trying to be the best version of myself, but also help any and everybody around me,” he explained.

“That’s what I’ve been since I came into this league, and that’s what I’m going to continue to do — focusing on that and taking care of basketball and everything just falls in line.”

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Celtics handed worrisome Jayson Tatum injury news

The Boston Celtics are taking a cautious approach to Jayson Tatum’s sprained left ankle, and rightfully so. The team released its injury report for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, with the superstar forward listed as out due to his balky left ankle. Tatum was questionable...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Minnesota

Steph Curry visits Ladavionne Garrett Jr., Minnesota boy recovering from gunshot injury

MINNEAPOLIS – A boy recovering from being shot in Minneapolis last year had the moment of a lifetime Sunday thanks to his favorite NBA superstar.It started with Ladavionne Garrett Jr. being in a suite at Target Center to watch his team, the Golden State Warriors, beat the Minnesota Timberwolves."He hasn't stopped smiling since we've been here, and that is a sign of joy," said Sharrie Jennings, Ladavionne's grandmother, during the game.Ladavionne is still working to walk and speak again, but one thing the shooter couldn't take from him was his love for the Warriors."When he get this voice back, I'ma...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Philadelphia 76ers Tobias Harris’ Wife, Jasmine Winton

Tobias Harris of the 76ers performed impressively against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. On the job, he’s experienced both successes and failures this year. But off the court, this year, the basketball player tied the knot with the woman of his dreams. However, the couple is lowkey about their personal life. On the other hand, Fans are keen to learn more about Tobias Harris’s wife, Jasmine Winton. Therefore, this Jasmine Winton wiki goes in-depth on his wife’s background.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Jemele Hill Reacts To The Embarrassing Sean Taylor Statue

The Washington Commanders' Sean Taylor "tribute" was unveiled on Sunday. To say it wasn't well-received would be an understatement. Essentially, the Commanders erected a mannequin to honor their former Pro Bowl safety, who was tragically killed 15 years ago today. They didn't even bother to match the logos on the uniform, with the figure wearing a Nike jersey and Reebok pants.
WASHINGTON, DC
BlueDevilCountry

Career night for former Duke basketball guard Tre Jones

On Saturday night, former two-year Duke basketball treasure Tre Jones tallied a career-high 23 points for the San Antonio Spurs (6-15). A career-high 13 assists. Eight rebounds, tying a season-high. Two steals. Only one turnover in 36 minutes on the floor. Yes, even though Jones' impressive numbers came in a...
DURHAM, NC
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons lost what appeared to be a perfect trade

Bryan Edwards’ time with the Atlanta Falcons has come to an end with perhaps his most memorable play for Atlanta coming against the Rams. With a chance to put Atlanta back on top and complete what would have been a comeback for the ages, Mariota forced a throw to Edwards who was shown up by Jalen Ramsey as Ramsey went over the top of Edwards and snatched the pass away to end Atlanta’s comeback bid.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

179K+
Followers
236K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy