Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
Aldi is Opening a New Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Chick-fil-A Planning to Open a New RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Louisiana Mother Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Keshia Sylvester?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBreaux Bridge, LA
Loyola Boys Cross Country Team Wins Region 1 Division III TitleUnder The Radar NWLALafayette, LA
Related
Where to See Christmas Lights Around Lafayette
Here is where you can see holiday lights in Acadiana this holiday season.
brweeklypress.com
The Main Street Pilot Club to host HERITAGE in Christmas Concert, December 10th, at Shady Grove B.C.
BAKER, La. —HERITAGE will present a Christmas Concert of Negro Spirituals on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Shady Grove Baptist Church, 16443 Plank Road, Baker, LA 70714, at 4:00 pm. This event, hosted by The Main Street Pilot Club of Baker, will feature performances of spirituals by HERITAGE, and admission is free.
Daytime Traffic Closures Set for Johnston Street, US 90 as Holiday Season Continues
Thanksgiving is now behind us and everything is turning to Christmas as the holiday season continues. Christmas carols can be heard everywhere, especially in vehicles that are stuck in traffic as drivers are not only trying to get to their jobs or bring their kids to school but also have begun to buy gifts for Christmas...
Acadiana’s first-ever drive-thru Christmas light display
Acadiana's first-ever drive-thru Christmas light display is set to take place nightly from Nov. 24 to Dec. 24 in Lafayette.
Top 7 Best Christmas Towns in Louisiana
Here are the top 7 best Christmas towns to visit in Louisiana.
Businesses in Acadiana share turnout for Black Friday
As many businesses are doing Black Friday sales despite inflation, News 10 spoke with Academy Sports + Outdoors and local small business Mon Reve Boutique to see how this year’s economy impacts their turnouts.
44-Year-Old Paul Flores Killed In A Fatal Crash In New Iberia (New Iberia, LA)
According to the Louisiana State Police, a fatal crash was reported on Friday night in New Iberia. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the northbound lanes on Bull Island Road.
KPLC TV
Community petition created demanding change following 16-year-old’s death
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Making our roads a safer place should be a priority for every driver. Another fatal accident has caused members of the community to start a petition to install flashing stop signs at the intersection of LA 397 and Gauthier Road. A two-way stop at an...
Youngsville has big plans for Small Business Saturday
You can pick up a brochure with all the local sales and deals, and get a picture with Santa at the same time
theadvocate.com
Acadiana woman, man dead in suspected early Thanksgiving morning murder-suicide
A Youngsville woman was found dead in a Broussard parking lot early Thursday and her suspected killer was found dead at a home in New Iberia in an suspected murder-suicide, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to a 911 call Thursday around 2:44 a.m. that a...
Family who tragically lost child gives back to others this holiday season
A mother and grandmother are making it their mission to help single mothers this holiday season after their son and grandson was tragically killed.
Neighbors Let Resident Know about a Lafayette House Fire
A fire at a home on Avalon Road has put a woman out of her home.
theadvocate.com
Bicyclist struck and killed in Iberia Parish crash
A two-vehicle crash Friday in Iberia Parish resulted in one death, according to Lousiana State Police. Troop I was notified Just before 10 p.m. Friday of a two-vehicle crash involving a bicycle on Bull Island Road just east of LA Hwy 682 in Iberia Parish. The crash claimed the life of 44-year-old Rickey Paul Flores of New Iberia.
Shooting on Betty Street in Eunice sends two to the hospital
Two people are in the hospital following a shooting in Eunice, according to the Eunice Police Department (EPD).
theadvocate.com
How did Bayou Teche get its name? It's a long and winding tale.
People often take the names of rivers and bayous for granted but some of them — Bayou Teche, for example — have a long and interesting history behind their names. That’s why James Ledbetter asked the question: How did Bayou Teche get its name?. Ledbetter lives in...
brproud.com
Shooting at Bluebonnet overpass, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities are investigating a shooting on the overpass near the Mall of Louisiana on Friday night. Officials say there was a reported shooting on the overpass. It was said that two cars were allegedly shooting at each other. EBRSO says two individuals had taken...
Woman killed in early morning homicide
Early Thanksgiving morning, deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a deceased female located in the parking lot of a business on Evangeline Thruway in Broussard.
UPS driver delivers Thanksgiving meals to elderly
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One UPS driver James Brown Jr., also known as “Big Brown”, is giving thanks by delivering a hot meal to elderly folks in rural areas. Even going so far as to ask U-P-S if he could use load his large work truck up with meals and make the special deliveries.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette Parish hairdresser leading new mentorship program to build girls into ‘Resilient Rubies’
A Lafayette Parish hairdresser has made it her mission to build local girls into “Resilient Rubies” by equipping them with the financial knowledge and self-confidence to step into adulthood with assurance. When Tequila Alexander began her styling career almost 30 years ago, she didn’t know what it meant...
38-Year-Old Aaron Nathan Washington Died In A Hit-And-Run Crash In St. Landry Parish (St. Landry Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police responded to a hit-and-run crash that claimed a life. The crash claimed the life of 38-year-old Aaron Nathan Washington of Opelousas. The crash happened near the intersection of Highway 190 and LA 104 on Wednesday.
Comments / 0