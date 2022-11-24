ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Bicyclist struck and killed in Iberia Parish crash

A two-vehicle crash Friday in Iberia Parish resulted in one death, according to Lousiana State Police. Troop I was notified Just before 10 p.m. Friday of a two-vehicle crash involving a bicycle on Bull Island Road just east of LA Hwy 682 in Iberia Parish. The crash claimed the life of 44-year-old Rickey Paul Flores of New Iberia.
IBERIA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Shooting at Bluebonnet overpass, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities are investigating a shooting on the overpass near the Mall of Louisiana on Friday night. Officials say there was a reported shooting on the overpass. It was said that two cars were allegedly shooting at each other. EBRSO says two individuals had taken...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

UPS driver delivers Thanksgiving meals to elderly

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One UPS driver James Brown Jr., also known as “Big Brown”, is giving thanks by delivering a hot meal to elderly folks in rural areas. Even going so far as to ask U-P-S if he could use load his large work truck up with meals and make the special deliveries.
GROSSE TETE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy