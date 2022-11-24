Read full article on original website
North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro AreasMatt O'HernCharlotte, NC
Billions in scholarships are available for high school studentsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Newly Local Cary Crafter Uses Laser Cutting to Create Jewelry and Other ProductsJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
What they’re saying nationally after Oregon Ducks lose to Oregon State
No. 9 Oregon lost to No. 21 Oregon State 38-34 Saturday afternoon at Reser Stadium. The Ducks (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12) were eliminated from playing in the Pac-12 Championship game by their loss and Washington’s win over Washington State. Here’s a roundup of what was written nationally after the game:...
AP college football top 25: Michigan moves up to No. 2 behind No. 1 Georgia, Ducks and Beavers land in top 16
Michigan moved up to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, with TCU at No. 3 and Southern California at No. 4 behind top-ranked Georgia after four top-10 teams lost on the final day of regular-season games. The Bulldogs (12-0) are No. 1 for the eighth straight...
Portland Trail Blazers return from latest trip with laundry list of issues
What a difference two weeks can make in the NBA. On Nov. 13, the Portland Trail Blazers returned home from a 4-2 trip sitting at 9-4, tied for first in the Western Conference. On Sunday, the Blazers lost 111-97 at the Brooklyn Nets to conclude a four-game trip at 1-3. They’ve now lost five of their last seven games and return home 11-9, seventh in the West.
Portland Trail Blazers fizzle in 4th, fall 111-97 at Brooklyn Nets: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers entered the fourth quarter in a position to win Sunday afternoon against the Brooklyn Nets. The Blazers trailed just 84-80, were shooting well and limiting turnovers. Then that all changed quickly in the fourth, when the Nets outscored Portland 27-17 to win 111-97 at the Barclays Center.
Oakland survives 46-32 shootout with Weston-McEwen/Griswold in Class 2A championship game
After a red-hot start, Oakland brought home its third football state championship on Saturday afternoon at Hillsboro Stadium as the Oakers beat Weston-McEwen/Griswold 46-32 in the Class 2A championship game. The title is the first for the Oakers, who have never lost in a championship game.
Sports on TV, Nov. 28-Dec. 4: World Cup, NFL, NBA, NHL, college football and basketball, and more
The following is a glance at sports on TV, including channels, radio listings and game times for local games and national sporting events for Nov. 28-Dec. 4, 2022. Frequent TV channel numbers are listed at the bottom of the page. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts. All times Pacific. Check...
