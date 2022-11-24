What a difference two weeks can make in the NBA. On Nov. 13, the Portland Trail Blazers returned home from a 4-2 trip sitting at 9-4, tied for first in the Western Conference. On Sunday, the Blazers lost 111-97 at the Brooklyn Nets to conclude a four-game trip at 1-3. They’ve now lost five of their last seven games and return home 11-9, seventh in the West.

