letsbreal54
3d ago
people should do a little research on this. go beyond the left-wing google and seek the truth they're conveniently leaving out. you may find out you have been lied to...go figure huh?
Emily M
4d ago
sooo sorry to hear that children and teenagers are getting so sick god bless the family sorry to hear about the child that died
Live2Research
3d ago
Did the hospital use Remdesivir on this baby? 🤔 The hospitals KNOW that Remdesivir has been killing patients, yet the govt still reward$ hospitals for using it. 🤬
KOMO News
Western Washington counties brace for lowland snow potential this week
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Be in the know about snow - that's the message from Snohomish County Public Works as they encourage residents to prepare for any snow and ice events as the weather gets colder. Light snow is expected across the Puget Sound region by midday Tuesday. The...
Chronicle
Washington's Flu Hospitalizations Highest in 10 Years
The Washington State Department of Health has reported a rapid rise of flu cases across the state, following nationwide trends. Flu hospitalizations are at the highest rates seen in 10 years at this point in the year, according to a press release. In Washington, there have been four flu-related deaths...
kezi.com
Pediatric respiratory cases, flu strain Pacific NW hospitals
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Children's hospitals in the Pacific Northwest are struggling to maintain enough space for their young patients, and some report being over capacity amid increasing strain due to a surge in respiratory illness and hospitalizations. At the same time, the Seattle area's first pediatric death from...
q13fox.com
Child dies from flu in King County
Public Health is urging the public to get their flu shots as we enter peak flu season. This comes shortly after reporting the first flu-related death in Washington State, which was an elementary-aged child from King County.
Seattle, King County report first child flu death of the season
SEATTLE — Public Health Seattle & King County (Public Health) reported Wednesday the first pediatric flu death of the 2022-2023 flu season. Public Health said an elementary-school-aged child passed away on Nov. 13 due to complications from the flu. It is the first reported pediatric flu death in King County and Washington state this season and the first in the county since the 2019-2020 flu season.
At Washington State Special Education Schools, Years of Abuse Complaints and Lack of Academics
Northwest SOIL promised to help students with serious disabilities. But when school districts urged action, the state let the private school stay open and receive millions in tax dollars.
oregontoday.net
RSV in Oregon, Nov. 25
OHSU release – Protect your family and get care fast if you need it – RSV cases are on the rise, and Oregon Governor Kate Brown has declared a state of emergency. At OHSU, a high number of children needing emergency care has led to long wait times in our emergency room and pediatric clinics. Here’s what you need to know about RSV and how to protect your family. What is RSV and how dangerous is it? RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a common seasonal virus. Most cases are mild with cold-like symptoms, but children under 2 are at more risk for severe symptoms. If you suspect your child has RSV, keep them home with plenty of fluids, food and rest. Most children get better in a week or two. Call your child’s provider right away if they are: Having trouble breathing; Very inactive; Dehydrated (dark yellow urine or dry diapers longer than usual); Not getting better after two weeks. Should I go to the ER? Except in emergencies, call your primary care provider first. This guide can help you choose the right care option for you. How can I protect my family from RSV? The best ways to prevent RSV are the same ways we prevent COVID-19, the flu and other seasonal illnesses: Stay away from people who are sick; Wash hands often; Consider wearing a mask in crowded indoor places; Clean and disinfect surfaces people touch frequently; Stay up to date on all vaccines, like the flu shot and COVID-19 booster shots; For infants, avoid frequent visitors and crowds; Learn more about RSV; Get care fast with OHSU’s same-day options. If your child gets sick, call their primary care provider. If you don’t have one, call us at 833-647-8222, and we’ll answer your questions. Our hotline is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. Children and adults who need care can get it fast at OHSU. OHSU Immediate Care has same-day care options for patients of all ages. We treat cough, cold, fever, flu, COVID-19 and more.
Gorge commission elects Carina Miller, first Indigenous chair
The Columbia River Gorge Commission has elected an Indigenous chair – a first for the 35-year-old commission that has had scant tribal leadership. Carina Miller, a member of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, will help the commission balance its sometimes competing missions: to protect the natural beauty of the 292,000-acre Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area and to advance the area’s economic development.
Tracking lowland snow chances in western Washington this week
SEATTLE — Chances for lowland snow continue throughout the week as temperatures remain cold and several weather systems move through western Washington. Snow levels are expected to hover between 400 and 800 feet throughout the week. Here’s a timeline of what to expect. Monday. Lowlands. After morning rain...
nwnewsradio.com
Child’s death from flu first in Washington this season
A child who died from flu is the first pediatric flu death in Washington State this season and King County’s first since the 2019-2020 flu season. King County Public Health can only tell us the child, who died November 13th, was of elementary school age, but Public Health’s Doctor Eric Chow says it comes at a time of rapidly increasing case numbers for flu and RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) with children’s hospitals and emergency rooms overwhelmed.
Oregon’s paid leave program will start collecting funds from workers, employers on Jan. 1
Oregon’s paid family and medical leave program will begin collecting money to fund the new initiative from workers and businesses with 25 or more employees on Jan. 1. Starting next year, workers will pay 0.6% of their gross wages every paycheck and big employers will contribute an additional 0.4%.
q13fox.com
Providence nurses complain labor shortage leaves patients at risk
EVERETT, Wash. - It is the season for respiratory infections, and emergency rooms across Washington are in crisis mode as pediatric capacity is remarkably strained, according to state health officials. All of this is happening while nurses complain working conditions are deteriorating, exacerbated by a labor shortage. Last week, the...
Oregon incomes keep climbing but still lag national average
Oregonians have historically earned less than people in other parts of the country, but over the past decade the state has narrowed the gap considerably. Oregon’s per capita personal income was $61,596 last year, according to a new study by Molly Hendrickson, an economist with the Oregon Employment Department. That’s 96% of the national average. Oregonians made only 88% of the national average in 2011.
Readers respond: Fund Indigenous language interpretation
Oregon is home to over 30,000 people who exclusively speak Indigenous languages, many of whom perform essential labor in agriculture or other jobs. These are our neighbors, friends, relatives and valuable members of our communities. But none of our statewide systems, including the Department of Human Services, Driver and Motor...
Readers respond: Oregon needs limits on campaign donations
The government of Oregon is being captured by big money. Candidates for governor spent over $80 million on their campaigns in the primary and general elections, doubling the previous record of $40 million and 40-fold the amount spent in 1998. Candidates for the Oregon Legislature spent over $40 million, also setting a new record. The top 10 Oregon Senate candidates spent an average of $1.5 million each; they spent around $50 per vote. The top 10 Oregon House candidates spent an average of $867,000 each; they spent nearly $60 per vote. One man alone contributed $5.25 million to candidates for Oregon governor this year. Oregon is one of five states with no enforced limits on campaign contributions. The result is that Oregon campaigns are among the most expensive in the United States, making candidates dependent on and beholden to their huge donors. Voters should demand that the Oregon Legislature, with Gov.-elect Tina Kotek, enact effective campaign finance reform, including limits on campaign contributions and requiring that political ads name their largest funders.
The Stranger
Washington Must Hold Crisis Pregnancy Centers Accountable
Despite the US Supreme Court decision to revoke federal protections for abortion, abortion remains legal in Washington. However, there are still attacks on reproductive freedom within the state that must be addressed. Crisis Pregnancy Centers (CPCs) are anti-abortion organizations that divert people from receiving abortion care by using coercive tactics...
MyNorthwest.com
Cliff Mass: Here’s where it will snow in Seattle area Tuesday
Winter weather is arriving in western Washington, starting Tuesday afternoon, with a significant chance that snow — or a rain/snow mix — will strike the interior Puget Sound lowlands. Snow will turn to rain overnight Tuesday for most of the lowlands while, in the mountains, snow will become...
Tri-City Herald
$16 million was spent by outside groups on the WA midterm. These 5 groups spent the most
Nearly $16 million in independent expenditures was spent for and against candidates during the Washington state midterm election this year, according to the Public Disclosure Commission. Out of the top five PACs who made independent expenditures, four of them supported mostly Republican candidates. However, one political action committee in particular...
myedmondsnews.com
Washington State Patrol ‘HiVE’ enforcement week two happening Nov. 26
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) will once again be focusing its efforts to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions during a “High Visibility Enforcement” (HiVE) patrol Saturday, Nov. 26. This will be the second of four HiVE patrols occurring in conjunction with statewide efforts during the upcoming holiday...
Oregon lawmakers reconsider 2019 limits on state senator who told police to ‘send bachelors’ when rounding up Republicans
An Oregon state senator who cautioned authorities to “send bachelors and come heavily armed” in 2019, when Gov. Kate Brown hinted she would force Republicans back to the Capitol if they walked out, may be getting a reprieve from lawmakers’ restrictions. Oregon Senate lawmakers will meet Monday...
