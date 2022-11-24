Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
You have one week to finish yard cleanup in Spokane before winter season
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are a curbside yard and food waste customer in Spokane, you have one week to finish yard clean up before the City suspends collection services for the winter months. Spokane uses a solid waste system with the option to pick up your yard waste and food scraps at the curb of your home. If you...
KREM
Giving Tuesday 2022: Inland Northwest organizations to support
SPOKANE, Wash. — Giving Tuesday 2022 is here, and there are hundreds of organizations in the Spokane area that are worthy of your donation. Giving Tuesday is a "global generosity movement," according to the organization. It encourages people to give money to charity after indulging in events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.
KXLY
Winter storm to cancel Riverfront Market
SPOKANE, Wash.– If you had plans to go shopping on Riverfront this Wednesday evening, there may be an unfortunate update. Spokane’s Riverfront Market event on Nov. 30 is cancelled because of the winter storm on the way. In a Facebook post, Spokane Riverfront Park said, “Due to the...
Major snowstorm to hit Spokane on Wednesday: Timing & snow totals
SPOKANE, Wash. — One of the biggest snowstorms we've seen in possibly years is forecast to hit Spokane and the Inland Northwest on Wednesday. Early indications are that some cities may be digging out from more than 12 inches of snow when it's all said and done. Why so...
KREM
Coeur d'Alene celebrates annual holiday lighting celebration
Hundreds of people flooded the streets of downtown Coeur d'Alene to watch the holiday lighting parade. The parade featured 40 different floats and marches.
KHQ Right Now
Snow is on its way to eastern Washington!
Colder-than-average temperatures and snow are on their way to the Spokane area. NonStop Local's Ava Wainhouse breaks down your workweek forecast.
KREM
KREM Christmas at the MAC 2022 | How to register
SPOKANE, Wash. — KREM 2 and the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture (The MAC) have teamed up to host KREM Christmas at the MAC. It's a celebration of lights, literacy, and history. This year, we are offering a free tour of the historic Campbell House (on the MAC...
KREM
Maddie remembered for humor, dedication as celebration of life announced for Univ. of Idaho students
POST FALLS, Idaho — Friends and family of the four University of Idaho students who were killed inside a house are invited to a celebration of life event later this week. The event will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 at Real Life Ministries in Post Falls, according to our news partner Coeur d’Alene Press.
KREM
Winter Weather Advisory to start the week in Spokane with major snowstorm on the way
SPOKANE, Wash. — Snow started falling early Monday morning in Spokane, a sign of what’s to come later this week. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Spokane until 10:00 p.m. on Monday. The NWS said additional snow accumulations of one to three inches is possible. Total snowfall could be 2 to 4 inches.
KREM
Hundreds of shoppers line up at Post Falls Cabela's for Black Friday
KREM 2 News was there as doors opened at Cabela's in Post Falls, Idaho. Hundreds of shoppers were in line already, waiting to get in.
KHQ Right Now
BE PREPARED: Heavy snow on the way, dicey morning and evening commutes this week
A winter weather system is moving across the state this work week, with heavy snow reaching Spokane late Tuesday night, falling throughout Wednesday. Winter Weather Alerts are in place across the region, expiring throughout the day Monday – warnings are in effect across the western Washington passes in Snohomish County, King County, Chelan County, and Kittitas County. Six to 12 inches of snow is possible through the passes, closures expected, messy commutes. These warnings expire Monday at 10 a.m.
FOX 28 Spokane
Family asks community to keep an eye out for stolen service dog
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A family is asking the community to keep their eyes out for a service dog, who was stolen along with their car on Friday. Francis Scherling, a friend of the family, says they’d accidentally backed into a stall in front of the AT&T store on Mission and Argonne when it happened. The grey Buick Enclave has a mechanical issue, Francis explained, so the family had left it running to ensure it would continue to run.
One Washington county finds success in moving young people out of homelessness: Here’s how
Walla Walla is making a push to become the first community in the nation to end youth and young adult homelessness. Between 2021 and 2022, Walla Walla cut its count of homeless young people in half, from 81 to 39. The rural county in Southeast Washington surrounded by golden wheat...
Does Spokane have any cool toy stores?
My 2.5 year old nephew is visiting and I would love to visit some local or, cool toy stores before they head back. Any ideas?
FOX 28 Spokane
3,662 Avista customers without power in Millwood
MILLWOOD, Wash. – More than 3,500 customers are without power in the Millwood area, according to Avista. The utility has not yet identified a cause for the outage but said on Twitter they are assessing the situation. You can track the status of this outage on the Avista outage...
Car ripped in half after crash on Spokane's South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. — A car crash has turned into a crime scene at the intersection of E. 29th Ave. and S SE Blvd. by Rosauer's this morning. According to a witness on the scene, the car that crashed was driving at about 80-90 miles an hour when it narrowly missed her, then hit a sign.
FOX 28 Spokane
Stolen service dog found safe and sound
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A family is celebrating after their service dog, Jeta, was brought home safely after he was stolen in a vehicle theft on Saturday. After a minor accident outside of the AT&T store on Mission and Argonne, the family had gotten out to take pictures of the vehicle and document any damage. Their car has a mechanical issue, unable to start sometimes after turning off, so they’d left the vehicle running.
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Spokane, WA
Spokane is a city that’s got a lot to offer. The city has numerous excellent dining, drinking, and shopping establishments. Spokane is a great destination for tourists and locals alike, whether they’re looking to experience the arts or have a good time in the town. Here are 20 restaurants you can’t miss while you’re in Spokane:
FOX 28 Spokane
750 gallons of water need to extinguish vehicle fire in Shoshone County
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho – A full tank of gas made one vehicle fire a pain to put out for firefighters with Spokane County Fire District 1 on Sunday. At about 6:30 a.m., crews with SCFD arrived at mile marker 63.5 on I-90 in response to the vehicle fire. The first units that arrived found the car was already fully engulfed. All occupants were able to escape, and none were injured.
One killed in car crash on Trent just east of Pines
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — One person was killed in a multi-vehicle car crash on Trent Avenue Saturday afternoon. There were five total people involved in the crash. Four people were in a silver truck and one person was in a white SUV. The cause of the crash is under investigation EB Trent will be closed as crews investigate the area....
