Spokane, WA

KREM

Giving Tuesday 2022: Inland Northwest organizations to support

SPOKANE, Wash. — Giving Tuesday 2022 is here, and there are hundreds of organizations in the Spokane area that are worthy of your donation. Giving Tuesday is a "global generosity movement," according to the organization. It encourages people to give money to charity after indulging in events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Winter storm to cancel Riverfront Market

SPOKANE, Wash.– If you had plans to go shopping on Riverfront this Wednesday evening, there may be an unfortunate update. Spokane’s Riverfront Market event on Nov. 30 is cancelled because of the winter storm on the way. In a Facebook post, Spokane Riverfront Park said, “Due to the...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

KREM Christmas at the MAC 2022 | How to register

SPOKANE, Wash. — KREM 2 and the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture (The MAC) have teamed up to host KREM Christmas at the MAC. It's a celebration of lights, literacy, and history. This year, we are offering a free tour of the historic Campbell House (on the MAC...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

BE PREPARED: Heavy snow on the way, dicey morning and evening commutes this week

A winter weather system is moving across the state this work week, with heavy snow reaching Spokane late Tuesday night, falling throughout Wednesday. Winter Weather Alerts are in place across the region, expiring throughout the day Monday – warnings are in effect across the western Washington passes in Snohomish County, King County, Chelan County, and Kittitas County. Six to 12 inches of snow is possible through the passes, closures expected, messy commutes. These warnings expire Monday at 10 a.m.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Family asks community to keep an eye out for stolen service dog

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A family is asking the community to keep their eyes out for a service dog, who was stolen along with their car on Friday. Francis Scherling, a friend of the family, says they’d accidentally backed into a stall in front of the AT&T store on Mission and Argonne when it happened. The grey Buick Enclave has a mechanical issue, Francis explained, so the family had left it running to ensure it would continue to run.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

3,662 Avista customers without power in Millwood

MILLWOOD, Wash. – More than 3,500 customers are without power in the Millwood area, according to Avista. The utility has not yet identified a cause for the outage but said on Twitter they are assessing the situation. You can track the status of this outage on the Avista outage...
MILLWOOD, WA
KREM2

Car ripped in half after crash on Spokane's South Hill

SPOKANE, Wash. — A car crash has turned into a crime scene at the intersection of E. 29th Ave. and S SE Blvd. by Rosauer's this morning. According to a witness on the scene, the car that crashed was driving at about 80-90 miles an hour when it narrowly missed her, then hit a sign.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Stolen service dog found safe and sound

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A family is celebrating after their service dog, Jeta, was brought home safely after he was stolen in a vehicle theft on Saturday. After a minor accident outside of the AT&T store on Mission and Argonne, the family had gotten out to take pictures of the vehicle and document any damage. Their car has a mechanical issue, unable to start sometimes after turning off, so they’d left the vehicle running.
SPOKANE, WA
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Spokane, WA

Spokane is a city that’s got a lot to offer. The city has numerous excellent dining, drinking, and shopping establishments. Spokane is a great destination for tourists and locals alike, whether they’re looking to experience the arts or have a good time in the town. Here are 20 restaurants you can’t miss while you’re in Spokane:
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

750 gallons of water need to extinguish vehicle fire in Shoshone County

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho – A full tank of gas made one vehicle fire a pain to put out for firefighters with Spokane County Fire District 1 on Sunday. At about 6:30 a.m., crews with SCFD arrived at mile marker 63.5 on I-90 in response to the vehicle fire. The first units that arrived found the car was already fully engulfed. All occupants were able to escape, and none were injured.
SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID

