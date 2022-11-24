Read full article on original website
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu to come off bench Monday
The Atlanta Hawks did not list Onyeka Okongwu as a starter for Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Okongwu will move to the bench Monday with Clint Capela (dental pain) back in the starting five. Okongwu has a $4,400 salary on FanDuel for tonight's contests and is projected for 17.6...
numberfire.com
Dalano Banton (ankle) out Saturday for Toronto
Toronto Raptors guard Dalano Banton will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Banton was originally listed questionable to play due to a sprained left ankle. However, he has now been ruled out of action versus Luka Doncic and Co. In 15 games this season, Banton...
numberfire.com
Jalen Johnson (ankle) won't play Monday for Atlanta
Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson will not play Monday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Johnson was listed questionable due to right ankle soreness. Now, he has been ruled out of action to kick off the week. AJ Griffin and Justin Holiday should see more action with Johnson sidelined.
numberfire.com
Heat list Max Strus (shoulder) as questionable on Sunday
Miami Heat guard Max Strus (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Strus' availability is currently in the air after he missed two games with a right shoulder ailment. Expect Nikola Jovic to see a boost in playing time if Strus is ruled out on Sunday. Strus'...
NBA ROUND-UP: Karl Anthony-Towns leaves defeat to Wizards with non-contact calf injury, Kevin Durant scores season high in Nets win while LA Lakers lose to 25-foot buzzer beater
Kristaps Porzingis scored a career-high 41 points, including 29 in the first half as the Washington Wizards beat Minnesota 142-127 on Monday after Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony-Towns was helped off the court in the third quarter with a right leg injury. Towns grabbed at his leg and went down near midcourt....
numberfire.com
Scottie Barnes (knee) now probable Monday for Raptors
Toronto Raptors small forward Scottie Barnes (knee) is probable Monday versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. Barnes has been upgraded from questionable and is trending toward returning from a two-game absence. Pascal Siakam (adductor) has also been upgraded, so Juan Hernangomez and Thaddeus Young will both likely be moving back to the second unit.
numberfire.com
Chuma Okeke (knee) out Monday for Orlando
Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke will not play Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Okeke was listed questionable due to left knee soreness, which has kept him sidelined of the last two games. Now, the team has ruled him out for a third consecutive contest. His next chance to play will come Wednesday against Atlanta.
numberfire.com
Cam Reddish (groin) available Sunday for New York
New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish will play Sunday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Reddish has missed time recently due to a sore right groin. However, on Sunday, he is getting the green light to take the court to close out the week. If Reddish starts, Quentin Grimes would likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Isaiah Stewart (toe) questionable for Detroit Tuesday
The Detroit Pistons labeled Isaiah Stewart (toe sprain) as questionable to play in Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks. Stewart has missed seven games with a sprained toe, but he could suit up on Tuesday. The third-year center has started in each of his healthy games so far this season.
numberfire.com
Rockets starting Alperen Sengun (groin) for inactive Bruno Fernando on Saturday
Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (groin) is starting in Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Sengun will make his 13th start this season after Bruno Fernando was held out for injury maintenance reasons. In 28.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Sengun to score 32.0 FanDuel points. Sengun's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Lamar Stevens (illness) remains out on Sunday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (illness) will not play in Sunday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Stevens will miss his second straight game with an illness. Expect Dean Wade to play an increased role versus a Pistons' team ranked 29th in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 297.9 minutes...
numberfire.com
Bones Hyland (illness) questionable Monday for Nuggets
Denver Nuggets guard Nah'Shon Hyland is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Hyland is still dealing with the non-COVID illness that kept him sidelined Friday night. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Our models project Hyland for 13.6...
numberfire.com
Thunder leave Jalen Williams off Monday lineup
The Oklahoma City Thunder did not list Jalen Williams in their lineup for Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Thunder will opt to go with a bigger lineup versus the Pelicans tonight, sitting Jalen Williams for Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. Our models project Williams for 23.6 fantasy points, with 11.6...
numberfire.com
Jalen Suggs (ankle) questionable for Orlando's Sunday matchup
Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Sugg's Sunday status is currently in the air after Orlando's guard experienced ankle soreness. Expect Gary Harris to see an uptick in playing time if Suggs is inactive on Sunday. Suggs' current projection...
numberfire.com
Kenyon Martin Jr. coming off Houston's bench on Saturday night
Houston Rockets small forward Kenyon Martin Jr. is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Martin Jr. will resume his previous second unit role after Eric Gordon was picked as Saturday's starter. In 27.5 minutes, numberFire's models project Martin Jr. to produce 11.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) will not return Monday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns suffered a calf injury in Monday's game against the Washington Wizards and will not return. Towns suffered a non-contact calf injury in Monday's game and had to be helped to the locker room. He was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the contest. Hopefully Towns will be able to make a swift and full recovery.
numberfire.com
Santi Aldama (illness) not listed on Grizzlies' Sunday injury report
Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the New York Knicks. Aldama is on track to return after he was forced to miss one game with an illness. In 19.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Aldama to score 16.8 FanDuel points. Aldama's projection includes 7.4...
numberfire.com
Drew Eubanks (back) available for Portland on Sunday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks (back) is available for Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Eubanks has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Nets on Sunday. Our models expect Eubanks to play 19.1 minutes against Brooklyn. Eubanks' Sunday projection includes 7.0 points, 5.1 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Malachi Flynn playing second unit role for Toronto on Saturday
Toronto Raptors guard Malachi Flynn is not starting in Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Flynn will come off the bench after Fred VanVleet was named Saturday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 153.2 minutes this season, Flynn is averaging 0.91 FanDuel points per minute and a 21.0% usage rate.
