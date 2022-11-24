Read full article on original website
MCPS closes schools on Monday as power outage affects thousands of MoCo residents after Gaithersburg plane crashHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Why Activists Are Taking Action for Climate Change.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Winter WonderlandyaqianWashington, DC
United Airlines Uses 100% Sustainable FuelJudyDWashington, DC
The Ultimate Weekend Guide to Annapolis, MarylandA Daily Dose of MomAnnapolis, MD
Jaden Ivey (knee) questionable for Pistons Sunday evening
Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Ivey missed Friday's game due to right knee soreness. Now, the team has listed him questionable again for Sunday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Ivey plays, Rodney McGruder would likely revert to the bench.
How to Watch Warriors-Mavericks Game On Tuesday
The Golden State Warriors (11-10) and Dallas Mavericks (9-10) will play each other on Tuesday night in Dallas. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
Theo Maledon starting for Hornets Monday in place of sick Terry Rozier
Charlotte Hornets guard Theo Maledon will start Monday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Terry Rozier is a surprise inactive. He was originally listed probable to start the week, but he has since been ruled out of action. Now, Maledon will make his first start as a member of Charlotte.
NBA ROUND-UP: Karl Anthony-Towns leaves defeat to Wizards with non-contact calf injury, Kevin Durant scores season high in Nets win while LA Lakers lose to 25-foot buzzer beater
Kristaps Porzingis scored a career-high 41 points, including 29 in the first half as the Washington Wizards beat Minnesota 142-127 on Monday after Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony-Towns was helped off the court in the third quarter with a right leg injury. Towns grabbed at his leg and went down near midcourt....
Anthony Davis (calf) back in Lakers' lineup Monday; Thomas Bryant to come off bench
The Los Angeles Lakers listed Anthony Davis (calf) as a starter for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Davis will take over his usual spot in the Lakers' lineup Monday after taking the second leg of the team's back-to-back off. Thomas Bryant will take a seat. Our models project Davis...
Pelissero: Melvin Gordon expected to sign with Chiefs
Tom Pelissero of the NFL reported Monday that free agent running back Melvin Gordon is expected to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs. Gordon was released from the Broncos before Week 12 after committing his fifth fumble of the season in Week 11 (the most among running backs in the league). It now appears that the Chiefs, who recently lost Clyde Edwards-Helaire to the injured reserve, are willing to take a chance on the veteran back. He is expected to sign to the team's practice squad this week.
Cory Joseph (illness) questionable for Pistons on Sunday
Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Joseph is dealing with a non-COVID illness, which is why he sat out Friday night's contest. Now, the team has listed him questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Caleb Houstan starting for Magic Monday in place of injured Mo Bamba
Orlando Magic forward Caleb Houstan will start Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Mo Bamba has been ruled out due to back spasms after entering the day with a questionable tag. As a result, there is now a vacancy in the starting five, one that will go to Houstan for now.
Scottie Barnes (knee) available Monday for Raptors
Toronto Raptors small forward Scottie Barnes (knee) is available Monday versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. Barnes has officially been cleared to return from a two-game absence after previously being upgraded from questionable to probable. Pascal Siakam (adductor) has also been cleared to play, so Juan Hernangomez and Thaddeus Young will both likely be moving back to the second unit. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said Siakam will be on a minutes limit, but he didn't mention anything about Barnes.
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl starting for Thunder on Monday; Jalen Williams to bench
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will start Monday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Mark Daigneault will not be stopped. He is yet again shaking up the starting lineup, this time bringing Robinson-Earl back into the fold. In a corresponding move, Jalen Williams will revert to a role off the bench.
Lauri Markkanen (knee) available for Jazz Monday night
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen will play Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Markkanen was listed questionable to play due to a right knee contusion. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court versus his former team. Our models project Markkanen...
Duncan Robinson (ankle) questionable Sunday evening for Miami
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Robinson sat out Friday due to a sprained ankle. Now, the team has listed him questionable for Friday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Our...
Thomas Bryant to come off Lakers' bench Monday
The Los Angeles Lakers did not list Thomas Bryant in their lineup for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Bryant will take a seat Monday with Anthony Davis (calf) back in the starting five. Bryant has a $4,300 salary on FanDuel and has averaged 20.3 fantasy points per game this...
Alex Caruso (ankle) available for Bulls Monday night
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso will play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Caruso is dealing with a sprained right ankle, which is why he entered the day with a questionable tag. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court to kick off the new week.
Thunder leave Jalen Williams off Monday lineup
The Oklahoma City Thunder did not list Jalen Williams in their lineup for Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Thunder will opt to go with a bigger lineup versus the Pelicans tonight, sitting Jalen Williams for Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. Our models project Williams for 23.6 fantasy points, with 11.6...
Cavs shift Robin Lopez back to bench Monday
The Cleveland Cavaliers did not list Robin Lopez in their lineup for Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors. The Cavaliers are working Isaac Okoro back into the starting lineup for Monday's game, with Evan Mobley taking over for Lopez at the 5. Lopez will work off of the bench tonight.
CJ McCollum (health protocols) out again Monday for New Orleans
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum will not play Monday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. McCollum will remain in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and it's unclear when he'll be permitted to return to the court. Expect another start at point guard for Jose Alvarado.
De'Andre Hunter (foot) will play Monday for Atlanta
Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter will suit up Monday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Hunter was listed questionable due to left foot soreness. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court. Expect him out there in his full capacity. Our models project...
Cleveland's Lamar Stevens (illness) remains out on Sunday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (illness) will not play in Sunday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Stevens will miss his second straight game with an illness. Expect Dean Wade to play an increased role versus a Pistons' team ranked 29th in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 297.9 minutes...
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard (knee) cleared for play Monday
Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (knee) will play in Monday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Nembhard has missed the last four games for the Pacers, but should make his return for tonight's tilt against the Lakers. Nembhard has a $3,900 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 13.9...
