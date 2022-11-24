Read full article on original website
Lakers blow 17-point lead in 4th quarter, lose to Pacers at buzzer
Tyrese Haliburton scored 24 points with 14 assists and Andrew Nembhard hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer as the visiting
numberfire.com
Jaden Ivey (knee) questionable for Pistons Sunday evening
Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Ivey missed Friday's game due to right knee soreness. Now, the team has listed him questionable again for Sunday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Ivey plays, Rodney McGruder would likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Thunder leave Jalen Williams off Monday lineup
The Oklahoma City Thunder did not list Jalen Williams in their lineup for Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Thunder will opt to go with a bigger lineup versus the Pelicans tonight, sitting Jalen Williams for Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. Our models project Williams for 23.6 fantasy points, with 11.6...
NBA ROUND-UP: Karl Anthony-Towns leaves defeat to Wizards with non-contact calf injury, Kevin Durant scores season high in Nets win while LA Lakers lose to 25-foot buzzer beater
Kristaps Porzingis scored a career-high 41 points, including 29 in the first half as the Washington Wizards beat Minnesota 142-127 on Monday after Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony-Towns was helped off the court in the third quarter with a right leg injury. Towns grabbed at his leg and went down near midcourt....
numberfire.com
Pelissero: Melvin Gordon expected to sign with Chiefs
Tom Pelissero of the NFL reported Monday that free agent running back Melvin Gordon is expected to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs. Gordon was released from the Broncos before Week 12 after committing his fifth fumble of the season in Week 11 (the most among running backs in the league). It now appears that the Chiefs, who recently lost Clyde Edwards-Helaire to the injured reserve, are willing to take a chance on the veteran back. He is expected to sign to the team's practice squad this week.
numberfire.com
Max Strus (shoulder) upgraded to probable Sunday for Heat
Miami Heat guard Max Strus is considered probable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Strus was originally listed questionable due to a shoulder impingement. However, on the latest injury report, he is now labeled with a probable tag. Expect him to play. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Matisse Thybulle (ankle) available Monday for Philadelphia
Philadelphia 76ers forward Matisse Thybule will play Monday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Thybulle was listed questionable due to left ankle tenosynovitis. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court to kick off the new week. Our models project Thybulle for...
numberfire.com
Scottie Barnes (knee) available Monday for Raptors
Toronto Raptors small forward Scottie Barnes (knee) is available Monday versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. Barnes has officially been cleared to return from a two-game absence after previously being upgraded from questionable to probable. Pascal Siakam (adductor) has also been cleared to play, so Juan Hernangomez and Thaddeus Young will both likely be moving back to the second unit. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said Siakam will be on a minutes limit, but he didn't mention anything about Barnes.
How to Watch Warriors-Mavericks Game On Tuesday
The Golden State Warriors (11-10) and Dallas Mavericks (9-10) will play each other on Tuesday night in Dallas. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
numberfire.com
Theo Maledon starting for Hornets Monday in place of sick Terry Rozier
Charlotte Hornets guard Theo Maledon will start Monday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Terry Rozier is a surprise inactive. He was originally listed probable to start the week, but he has since been ruled out of action. Now, Maledon will make his first start as a member of Charlotte.
numberfire.com
Caleb Houstan starting for Magic Monday in place of injured Mo Bamba
Orlando Magic forward Caleb Houstan will start Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Mo Bamba has been ruled out due to back spasms after entering the day with a questionable tag. As a result, there is now a vacancy in the starting five, one that will go to Houstan for now.
numberfire.com
Malachi Flynn playing second unit role for Toronto on Saturday
Toronto Raptors guard Malachi Flynn is not starting in Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Flynn will come off the bench after Fred VanVleet was named Saturday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 153.2 minutes this season, Flynn is averaging 0.91 FanDuel points per minute and a 21.0% usage rate.
numberfire.com
Chuma Okeke (knee) questionable for Magic Sunday evening
Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Okeke is dealing with soreness in his left knee. As a result, the team his listing him questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Kevon Harris, dealing with a non-COVID illness, is also questionable.
numberfire.com
Cam Reddish (groin) available Sunday for New York
New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish will play Sunday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Reddish has missed time recently due to a sore right groin. However, on Sunday, he is getting the green light to take the court to close out the week. If Reddish starts, Quentin Grimes would likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Isaiah Stewart (toe) questionable for Detroit Tuesday
The Detroit Pistons labeled Isaiah Stewart (toe sprain) as questionable to play in Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks. Stewart has missed seven games with a sprained toe, but he could suit up on Tuesday. The third-year center has started in each of his healthy games so far this season.
numberfire.com
Kenyon Martin Jr. coming off Houston's bench on Saturday night
Houston Rockets small forward Kenyon Martin Jr. is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Martin Jr. will resume his previous second unit role after Eric Gordon was picked as Saturday's starter. In 27.5 minutes, numberFire's models project Martin Jr. to produce 11.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Caleb Martin (illness) questionable for Heat on Sunday
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Martin is still dealing with the non-COVID illness that he played through Friday night. Now, he is again listed questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Duncan Robinson (ankle) questionable Sunday evening for Miami
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Robinson sat out Friday due to a sprained ankle. Now, the team has listed him questionable for Friday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Our...
numberfire.com
Houston's Alperen Sengun (groin) available for Saturday's contest versus Thunder
Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (groin) is active for Saturday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Sengun will make his return to the court after sitting out one game with a hip injury. In a matchup against a Thunder team ranked 27th in FanDuel points allowed per game to centers, our models project Sengun to score 32.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Bones Hyland (illness) likely sitting Monday
Denver Nuggets point guard Bones Hyland (illness) is unlikely to play Monday against the Houston Rockets, according to Brendan Vogt of DNVR. Hyland did not participate in shootaround on Monday and is trending toward a third consecutive absence. Davon Reed will likely have extra minutes available again. Reed is averaging...
