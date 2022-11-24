ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Jaden Ivey (knee) questionable for Pistons Sunday evening

Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Ivey missed Friday's game due to right knee soreness. Now, the team has listed him questionable again for Sunday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Ivey plays, Rodney McGruder would likely revert to the bench.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Thunder leave Jalen Williams off Monday lineup

The Oklahoma City Thunder did not list Jalen Williams in their lineup for Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Thunder will opt to go with a bigger lineup versus the Pelicans tonight, sitting Jalen Williams for Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. Our models project Williams for 23.6 fantasy points, with 11.6...
Daily Mail

NBA ROUND-UP: Karl Anthony-Towns leaves defeat to Wizards with non-contact calf injury, Kevin Durant scores season high in Nets win while LA Lakers lose to 25-foot buzzer beater

Kristaps Porzingis scored a career-high 41 points, including 29 in the first half as the Washington Wizards beat Minnesota 142-127 on Monday after Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony-Towns was helped off the court in the third quarter with a right leg injury. Towns grabbed at his leg and went down near midcourt....
MINNESOTA STATE
numberfire.com

Pelissero: Melvin Gordon expected to sign with Chiefs

Tom Pelissero of the NFL reported Monday that free agent running back Melvin Gordon is expected to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs. Gordon was released from the Broncos before Week 12 after committing his fifth fumble of the season in Week 11 (the most among running backs in the league). It now appears that the Chiefs, who recently lost Clyde Edwards-Helaire to the injured reserve, are willing to take a chance on the veteran back. He is expected to sign to the team's practice squad this week.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Max Strus (shoulder) upgraded to probable Sunday for Heat

Miami Heat guard Max Strus is considered probable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Strus was originally listed questionable due to a shoulder impingement. However, on the latest injury report, he is now labeled with a probable tag. Expect him to play. Our models project...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Matisse Thybulle (ankle) available Monday for Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers forward Matisse Thybule will play Monday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Thybulle was listed questionable due to left ankle tenosynovitis. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court to kick off the new week. Our models project Thybulle for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Scottie Barnes (knee) available Monday for Raptors

Toronto Raptors small forward Scottie Barnes (knee) is available Monday versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. Barnes has officially been cleared to return from a two-game absence after previously being upgraded from questionable to probable. Pascal Siakam (adductor) has also been cleared to play, so Juan Hernangomez and Thaddeus Young will both likely be moving back to the second unit. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said Siakam will be on a minutes limit, but he didn't mention anything about Barnes.
numberfire.com

Theo Maledon starting for Hornets Monday in place of sick Terry Rozier

Charlotte Hornets guard Theo Maledon will start Monday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Terry Rozier is a surprise inactive. He was originally listed probable to start the week, but he has since been ruled out of action. Now, Maledon will make his first start as a member of Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Caleb Houstan starting for Magic Monday in place of injured Mo Bamba

Orlando Magic forward Caleb Houstan will start Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Mo Bamba has been ruled out due to back spasms after entering the day with a questionable tag. As a result, there is now a vacancy in the starting five, one that will go to Houstan for now.
numberfire.com

Malachi Flynn playing second unit role for Toronto on Saturday

Toronto Raptors guard Malachi Flynn is not starting in Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Flynn will come off the bench after Fred VanVleet was named Saturday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 153.2 minutes this season, Flynn is averaging 0.91 FanDuel points per minute and a 21.0% usage rate.
numberfire.com

Chuma Okeke (knee) questionable for Magic Sunday evening

Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Okeke is dealing with soreness in his left knee. As a result, the team his listing him questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Kevon Harris, dealing with a non-COVID illness, is also questionable.
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Cam Reddish (groin) available Sunday for New York

New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish will play Sunday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Reddish has missed time recently due to a sore right groin. However, on Sunday, he is getting the green light to take the court to close out the week. If Reddish starts, Quentin Grimes would likely revert to the bench.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Isaiah Stewart (toe) questionable for Detroit Tuesday

The Detroit Pistons labeled Isaiah Stewart (toe sprain) as questionable to play in Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks. Stewart has missed seven games with a sprained toe, but he could suit up on Tuesday. The third-year center has started in each of his healthy games so far this season.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Kenyon Martin Jr. coming off Houston's bench on Saturday night

Houston Rockets small forward Kenyon Martin Jr. is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Martin Jr. will resume his previous second unit role after Eric Gordon was picked as Saturday's starter. In 27.5 minutes, numberFire's models project Martin Jr. to produce 11.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Caleb Martin (illness) questionable for Heat on Sunday

Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Martin is still dealing with the non-COVID illness that he played through Friday night. Now, he is again listed questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Duncan Robinson (ankle) questionable Sunday evening for Miami

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Robinson sat out Friday due to a sprained ankle. Now, the team has listed him questionable for Friday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Our...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Houston's Alperen Sengun (groin) available for Saturday's contest versus Thunder

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (groin) is active for Saturday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Sengun will make his return to the court after sitting out one game with a hip injury. In a matchup against a Thunder team ranked 27th in FanDuel points allowed per game to centers, our models project Sengun to score 32.0 FanDuel points.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Nuggets' Bones Hyland (illness) likely sitting Monday

Denver Nuggets point guard Bones Hyland (illness) is unlikely to play Monday against the Houston Rockets, according to Brendan Vogt of DNVR. Hyland did not participate in shootaround on Monday and is trending toward a third consecutive absence. Davon Reed will likely have extra minutes available again. Reed is averaging...
DENVER, CO

