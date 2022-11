Portland was not kind to North Carolina’s mens basketball team as the Tar Heels lost their last two times out to Iowa State and Alabama, with the Tar Heels slipping to 18th in the latest AP Poll released Monday. The Up in the Rafters duo of 2017 National Champion Justin Jackson and Inside Carolina’s Taylor Vippolis provide their analysis from the weekend’s games.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO