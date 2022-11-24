A man was shot and killed Friday night off Legion Road in Hope Mills, officials said. A shooting was reported in the 3500 block of Town Street at about 10:40 p.m., according to a Cumberland County Sheriff's Office news release. A man suffering from a gunshot wound was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said. His identity was not released and further details were not provided.

HOPE MILLS, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO