Candidates for the Board of Education in 5 Washington County school districts will file Declarations of Candidacy beginning 8 a.m. Monday, December 5, 2022. Yvonne House, Secretary of the Washington County Election Board, said Declaration of Candidacy forms must be completed and submitted to the County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, December 7 when the filing period ends. House reminds voters that Contests of Candidacy must be filed no later than Friday, December 9 and may only be filed by another candidate for that office.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK ・ 16 HOURS AGO