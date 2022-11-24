Read full article on original website
Related
bartlesvilleradio.com
Light Agenda for Washington County Commissioners on Nov 28
At the regular meeting of the Washington COunty Commissioners meeting today the commissioners were updated by Kary Cox, Emergency Management Director, on new paperwork required to certify him on the "Activation to Deploy" paperwork for the COMU/ITSU activation system. The changes are minor and do not impact the overall management of emergency systems.
bartlesvilleradio.com
CITY MATTERS 11-28-22
On our CITY MATTERS program on Monday, City Manager Mike Bailey said the City of Bartlesville is accepting Requests for Qualifications for the management of operations at the Price Fields Sports Complex, a City-owned facility featuring baseball and softball fields and related facilities. However, the deadline is Monday at 4pm.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Homestead Exemption Helps With Property Taxes
The Washington County Assessor's Office has been conducting state-required visual inspections of properties since September in order to update the county tax rolls. As they begin to wind down on the inspections, Todd Mathis of the Assessor's office says new property owners may not know there are ways to save on taxes.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Great Futures Luncheon Features Youth Presentations
The Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville will celebrate 68 years of service at their annual Great Futures Luncheon coming up later this week. The luncheon is also for recognizing the youth who choose to participate in the annual competition for the national Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year Award.
bartlesvilleradio.com
CANDIDATE FILING BEGINS FOR BOARD OF EDUCATION
Candidates for the Board of Education in 5 Washington County school districts will file Declarations of Candidacy beginning 8 a.m. Monday, December 5, 2022. Yvonne House, Secretary of the Washington County Election Board, said Declaration of Candidacy forms must be completed and submitted to the County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, December 7 when the filing period ends. House reminds voters that Contests of Candidacy must be filed no later than Friday, December 9 and may only be filed by another candidate for that office.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Kiwanis Celebrate GIVING! is Tuesday at The Center
Celebrate GIVING! is a new event organized by the Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville to recognize community nonprofit organizations and to share information with the public about their vital missions. For the past 8 years Kiwanis hosted "the wreath event" and the finale party was always the hit of the event so we decided to make it all about the party and it's FREE.
bartlesvilleradio.com
High School Hoops Ramp Up
A couple of high school games on the docket for on Monday, but Friday will be the first full night across the area. Season openers for both Barnsdall and Wesleyan Christian School, as the Panthers and Mustangs begin the year in Osage County. Wade Corder is back the coach for the Barnsdall guys. The Panther girls have first-year skipper Taylor Richardson. Corder was both team’s coach for the past two seasons.
Fatal collision in Washington County under investigation
WASHNGTON COUNTY, Okla. — A man was hit and killed by a car while crossing a highway in Washington County Monday evening. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 6 p.m. 62-year-old Lawerence Woodward, of Nowata, was hit and killed by a person driving a Honda Odyssey. OHP said...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bruin Hoops Lose in Texas Opener
Bartlesville High boy’s hoops started off the season at 0-1, as the Bruins fell to South Oak Cliff in the Duncanville Thanksgiving Hoopsfest on Saturday morning. South Oak Cliff is one of the top 5A programs in Texas. They pulled away methodically from BHS in the contest, leading by four after the first quarter, then eight at halftime.
Comments / 0