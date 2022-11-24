Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Reportedly Upset With Kevin Owens After WWE WarGames Match
WWE Survivor Series WarGames saw the end of the dissension between The Bloodline, as Sami Zayn showed his loyalty to the group, turning on his former best friend Kevin Owens in the process, leaving way for Jey Uso to earn the victory in the match. Although the ending of the match seemed to go off without a hitch to fans watching the shows close, according to Fightful Select, that wasn't necessarily the case.
ringsidenews.com
Kurt Angle Believes WWE Should Have Never Released Braun Strowman
Braun Strowman was heavily pushed during his first run with WWE. That wasn’t surprising given Vince McMahon’s penchant for big, strong men. Strowman fit the bill perfectly as a big guy who could move fast and perform incredible feats of strength. The formula worked perfectly well. Strowman would...
ringsidenews.com
Brandi Rhodes Will Only Join Cody Rhodes In WWE If It Makes Sense
Brandi Rhodes became one of the most polarizing figures in pro wrestling in recent memory for a variety of reasons in AEW. Even now, many people don’t like her for good reason. With her husband Cody Rhodes working in WWE, Brandi addressed if she will accompany Cody as well.
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Separating Himself From Vince McMahon’s Booking By Giving WWE Superstars More Freedom
Triple H is regarded as one of the all-time greats in the pro wrestling world, and it’s not hard to see why. In fact, his influence grows stronger with each passing day, as he is now in control of WWE’s creative direction. Triple H is also separating himself from Vince McMahon’s booking by giving superstars more freedom.
ringsidenews.com
New Video Shows Iyo Sky Collapsing After WWE Survivor Series WarGames Match
Rhea Ripley is viewed as one of the top stars in the WWE women’s division, as she has seen a lot of success after debuting in WWE a few years ago. Ripley is also one of the strongest female Superstars in all of WWE, and she displayed that after WWE Survivor Series WarGames as well.
ringsidenews.com
Paige VanZant Tries To Break The Internet In Cheeky Photo Drop
Paige VanZant is a very big name in the world of combat sports, largely due to how she looks and not how she competed in the Octagon. VanZant knows what fans want to see and she makes sure to provide it at every given opportunity. In fact, VanZant once again tried to break the internet with her latest thirst trap.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Doesn’t Care About His Position In The Bloodline After WWE Survivor Series WarGames
Sami Zayn has over-delivered at every gimmick he was given in WWE for well over 8 years now, and the results speak for themselves. Whether it be a babyface or a heel, Zayn will do his best to get himself over with the fans. Following what happened at WWE Survivor Series WarGames, Zayn made it clear he doesn’t care about his position in The Bloodline.
ringsidenews.com
Becky Lynch Was Terrified About Huge WWE Survivor Series WarGames Spot
Becky Lynch remains one of the biggest names on WWE television, as her star continues to shine even now. Lynch returned on this past week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown and was chosen as the 5th member of Bianca Belair’s team for WarGames at Survivor Series. Lynch was also terrified of a huge spot she performed at the event.
ringsidenews.com
Date Of Randy Orton’s Back Fusion Surgery Revealed
Randy Orton has accomplished a lot of things during his two-decade run with the WWE. The Viper’s body had gone through a lot of wear and tear over the years, which is why he needed surgery. Now the date for his most recent surgery has been revealed as well.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Celebrates After WWE Survivor Series Goes Off The Air
Sami Zayn has excelled at everything he was handed in WWE for well over 8 years now and continues to be a highlight of WWE television. His ability to get over no matter what is what sets him apart from many pro wrestlers. Zayn has been a focal point of WWE television thanks to his storyline with The Bloodline and he also celebrated after Survivor Series went off the air.
ringsidenews.com
Dustin Rhodes Says He Doesn’t Want Another Match Against Cody Rhodes
Dustin Rhodes is a true veteran of pro wrestling, and he has competed for several decades. The Natural has squared off against numerous top talent in AEW so far, including his brother Cody Rhodes. Despite this, he doesn’t want to have another match against Cody Rhodes. The Natural began...
411mania.com
Roman Reigns Reportedly ‘Very Heated’ After Spot During Survivor Series Match
Fightful Select reports that Roman Reigns was said to be ‘very heated’ following a spot during the Survivor Series main event. Reigns, along with the Bloodline, took part in a Wargames match against the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens. The Bloodline would eventually win the match.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Would Hit Matt Riddle's Bong
WWE has kept up with the changing of the times in a myriad of ways, like the noticeable difference in the company's approach to marijuana. Not only did WWE change its wellness policy to omit marijuana use as an offense, as referenced by Booker T earlier this year, but the company has also become a lot more comfortable with cannabis humor being on television. Matt Riddle is a crucial factor in that change and has taken on most of the 420 humor during his time on "Raw," whether solo or in RK-Bro with the sidelined Randy Orton. Another WWE Hall of Famer – Teddy Long – recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman about his views on the differences between this current era and his time with the company.
ringsidenews.com
Shotzi Gets Emotional As She Dedicates WWE Survivor Series WarGames Match To Her Late Fathers
Shotzi is gearing up for the match of her life as she challenges Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at Survivor Series WarGames. This will be the first major push she is receiving since her debut on the main roster. Today Shotzi made an appearance on WWE The...
PWMania
WWE Teases New Character Joining the Bray Wyatt Storyline (Video)
For weeks, it has been speculated that Bray Wyatt may have someone or several people working for or against him. Tonight on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, the question of whether it was Bray Wyatt or someone else who attacked LA Knight was raised. As many of you will recall, prior to the attack, Knight was being interviewed backstage, and someone in a mask could be seen in the background. The attack occurred following a commercial break, but Wyatt was never shown.
ComicBook
WWE: Next Two Challengers for Roman Reigns Reportedly Revealed
The Bloodline reigns supreme. Since the re-formation of the short-lived 2010s trio, Roman Reigns and the Usos have dominated the WWE, regularly closing premium live events draped in gold. The additions of Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa have only aided the Anoa'i faction, as both former NXT titleholders have been integral parts to maintaining The Bloodline's success. The group saw their biggest collective achievement this past weekend at WWE Survivor Series, when all five men stood tall together following their victory in the War Games bout against Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland.
ringsidenews.com
AEW Not Interested In Buying Out CM Punk’s Contract
The AEW All Out media scrum ended in chaos after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Page, and The Young Bucks. It got so bad, AEW ended up taking a huge hit to its reputation and Punk became public enemy #1. Despite this, it seems AEW is still not interested in buying out CM Punk’s contract.
WWE Survivor Series: War Games (11/26/2022) Results: War Games Matches, Ronda Rousey & Seth Rollins
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 11/26/2022 edition of Survivor Series: War Games live from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Peacock & the WWE Network (Internationally). We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Planning Special First Hour For RAW This Week
Since Triple H took over as head of creative, WWE has undergone some massive changes. One of the big changes was the addition of the WarGames match to Survivor Series. Now, after a history-making show at Survivor Series, WWE is gearing up for another historic episode of Monday Night RAW.
Comments / 0