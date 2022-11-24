Canola prices have come down from their bullish run during in the first part of November. Concerns about COVID lockdowns slowing down Chinese consumption, a global recession next year, and potentially strong production in South America have weighed on commodities, especially vegetable oils. The industry had turned very bullish recently as crude oil prices traded higher and vegetable oil crush rates increased. In the last two weeks, however, soybean oil has declined 2.6 percent while canola has declined over 6.1 percent, causing canola to be the underpriced oilseed at the moment. Crude oil continues to trade lower and European rapeseed futures are also weighing on oilseeds.

