Environmental group unites businesses, local governments
Brian Campbell is executive director with the Iowa Environmental Council, a nonprofit, nonpartisan alliance of various organization and individuals including county solid waste agencies and conservation boards, the Iowa Farmers Union, hunting organizations and businesses. Campbell grew up on the Alabama Gulf Coast and in the mountains of Western North...
Sell the feeder calf or create a yearling?
Editor’s note: The following was written by Heather Gessner, South Dakota State University Extension livestock business management field specialist, for the university’s website. Feeder calf sale numbers are ramping up across South Dakota. Fall brings many weaning and selling time decisions. These decisions include options to sell calves...
Fed survey finds more cash filling farmers’ pockets, and land values soaring
Good crops and higher commodity prices are putting more money in farmers’ pockets while agricultural land values are soaring, according to a new multi-state survey by the Minneapolis Federal Reserve. The survey compares agricultural credit conditions from July to September of this year with the same period last year...
Hopeful for more rain in 2023
While it was a fun year to report to the Tri-State Neighbor as a crop watcher, Will Jones said it definitely was not his favorite year of farming in northwestern Iowa. “It maybe wasn’t the worst year ever, but it wasn’t great,” Jones said. He said they...
Nebraska Ag Expo undergoes makeover for 2023 show
You cannot afford to miss the 2023 Nebraska Ag Expo. With a novel Innovation Hub, brand new stage area and a strong panel of speakers for the Expo EDU, the Nebraska Ag Expo is sure to impress. The expo will take place Dec. 6-8 at the Lancaster Events Center in...
An Outdoorsman’s Journal
This is the third and last column I’ll be writing about my elk hunt. It will have a lot to do with the day-to-day existence of a solo elk hunter living in mountains where a heavy snow has fallen. A large elk and gear needed to be returned just shy of 2 miles down a mountain in a whatever-it-takes method. And I was still hunting, trying to fill my mule deer tag in southern Montana near Bozeman.
Travels continue, for fun and for ag
Thanksgiving was successful. Nothing was burnt, nothing started on fire and not one smoke detector was set off. I found the neck in the turkey, was fully prepared for it and not even one tear was shed. On Wednesday morning I had ran up to cornstalks to pump water and...
Sunflower harvest end nears, prices unchanged…for now
With the 2022 sunflower harvest nearing the end, sunflower prices haven’t seen much movement during the past few weeks. “Nearby NuSun and high-oleic prices at the crush plants are unchanged this week, “ commented John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, writing in NSA’s weekly newsletter on Nov. 21. “Overall, NuSun and high-oleic prices continue to trade 70-80 cents per hundredweight lower than the 60-day moving average at the North Dakota crush plants.”
Some strength showing up in durum market ahead of holidays
The durum market showed a little more strength in mid-November with prices rallying over $10. “With durum we seem to have a little strength coming into the market. Some local bids have jumped up to $10.25,” said Jim Peterson, market director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission, adding that a lot of the bids were still ranging from the $9.75 to $10 range with a $10 average around the region.
South American production being watched closely
Canola prices have come down from their bullish run during in the first part of November. Concerns about COVID lockdowns slowing down Chinese consumption, a global recession next year, and potentially strong production in South America have weighed on commodities, especially vegetable oils. The industry had turned very bullish recently as crude oil prices traded higher and vegetable oil crush rates increased. In the last two weeks, however, soybean oil has declined 2.6 percent while canola has declined over 6.1 percent, causing canola to be the underpriced oilseed at the moment. Crude oil continues to trade lower and European rapeseed futures are also weighing on oilseeds.
