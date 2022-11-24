Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bay News 9
Talbot House lends helping hands to the homeless
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Florida's homeless population has grown worse since the pandemic and the results can be seen across the state. Times have been really tough for a lot of people, which can make it much harder to have the will to give. But in Polk County, there are still people and organizations that are doing everything they can to help others.
Bay News 9
In Florida, COVID-19 bivalent booster uptake low
ORLANDO, Fla.—With rates of the flu, RSV, and Covid expected to increase in the coming months, doctors are bracing for a so-called “tridemic” this winter. Besides the annual flu shot, the CDC recommends receiving an updated Covid booster shot to protect against illness this holiday season. What...
Bay News 9
Amateur eaters duke it out at Cholo Dogs' annual contest
ORLANDO, Fla -- It's only fitting that a hot dog joint who's branded off an elusive lucha libre wrestler named Franco Furtero would embrace the idea of competition. Cholo Dogs hosted its second-annual hot dog eating contest, welcoming hungry amateur eaters from Orlando to the competition. Grant Tharp competed in...
Bay News 9
College Park boutique lures shoppers with deals, too
ORLANDO, Fla. — A record 166.3 million shoppers are projected to open wallets from Thanksgiving Day into Cyber Monday, according to the National Retail Federation. Roughly 38% of those people will likely be hitting the sales online come Monday. What You Need To Know. Holiday deals aren't just limited...
Bay News 9
Stinky situation: Many Lake Co. residents report missed trash pickup
TAVARES, Fla. — In Lake County residents said trash pickup has been anything but predictable. A Tavares resident talks about the increased delays and even missed collections over the past few months. What You Need To Know. Lake County has received complaints about these missed collections from customers. The...
Bay News 9
For early morning travelers, long lines at Orlando International
ORLANDO, Fla. – As holiday travelers headed home on Saturday, they were met with large crowds at the Orlando International Airport. The early morning hours saw some of the worst foot traffic as families crowded towards security. What You Need To Know. Long lines expected this weekend at Orlando...
Bay News 9
Car crashes into West Melbourne fireworks store causing blaze
WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. — Crews in West Melbourne are on scene of a fire that started inside a Phantom Fireworks store. A car crashed into the building shortly before the fire erupted, according to West Melbourne fire officials. The driver is said to have died, according to West Melbourne...
Bay News 9
Volusia drivers miss dark curve at night, end up in ditch
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Changes are coming to a Volusia County spot prone to crashes. Speeding drivers run into a ditch at dark South Glencoe Road curve in Volusia County. Ricky Hendon, who lives near the curve, keeps up Christmas lights to help drivers. Volusia traffic engineering plans to...
Bay News 9
Woman dies in test drive crash outside Florida car lot
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — A 76-year-old passenger was killed when a vehicle being test driven by an 86-year-old man turned into the path of a car just outside the Florida car dealership. The crash happened Saturday evening in Winter Haven, which is between southwest of Orlando, Polk County...
Bay News 9
"We're sick of this problem." Polk Co. residents say waste mangement isn't picking up trash
The Polk County board of commissioners just declared a state of emergency, saying Waste Management has consistently missed trash pickups for over a year. The Board of Commissioners declared a state of emergency. Officials say the path forward is unclear. “Polk County Waste Management skipped trash pickup before Thanksgiving. What...
Bay News 9
Aircraft crashes at Space Coast Regional Airport
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Rescue units are responding to a report of an aircraft down at Space Coast Regional Airport, according to the Titusville Fire Department. The aircraft, reported to be a helicopter, was found on its side in the field of the airport. Officials said there are no fires or hazards at this time.
Bay News 9
No. 25 UCF beats USF 46-39 to reach AAC title game
TAMPA — Mikey Keene threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Alec Holler with 20 seconds remaining to lead No. 25 UCF to a 46-39 win over South Florida on Saturday night and earn a spot in the American Athletic Conference championship game. Keene completed a 41-yard pass to Javon...
