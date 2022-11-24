Read full article on original website
Stanford football at crossroads after Shaw steps down
STANFORD, Calif. — David Shaw helped build Stanford into a physical powerhouse that was one of the top college football programs in the nation last decade. Shaw now believes a new coach will be best positioned to return the Cardinal to that level, leading to his decision to step down after a 16-year run on The Farm, including the last 12 as the head coach who won the most games in school history. But pulling off a similar turnaround could be even more difficult in this landscape of college football with players transferring more freely and earning money for name, image, and likeness.
BYU holds off Stanford for historic win in David Shaw's final game
STANFORD, Calif. — Nothing comes easy this year for the Cougars, and Saturday's regular-season finale at Stanford was no different. With their veteran quarterback in the medical tent and his seldom-used backup leading the charge with a three-touchdown lead, BYU was forced to dig deep in its last regular-season road trip against an opponent it had never beaten of the independence era.
