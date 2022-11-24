Read full article on original website
Paige VanZant Tries To Break The Internet In Cheeky Photo Drop
Paige VanZant is a very big name in the world of combat sports, largely due to how she looks and not how she competed in the Octagon. VanZant knows what fans want to see and she makes sure to provide it at every given opportunity. In fact, VanZant once again tried to break the internet with her latest thirst trap.
Undertaker Spotted With Stephanie McMahon Backstage At WWE Survivor Series
This year’s Survivor Series WarGames was quite special as it featured WarGames matches for both men and women. Triple H has bragged about the massive attendance of this year’s Survivor Series, which was the most viewed and highest grossing Survivor Series of all time. It seems a legendary WWE Hall of Famer was also part of this record-breaking attendance.
Closing Match For WWE Survivor Series WarGames Revealed
WWE Survivor Series WarGames is set to take place tonight from the TD Garden in Boston, MA. This year’s event is unique in the sense that for the first time in the premium live event’s history, the traditional Survivor Series match has been replaced by the WarGames match.
Unseen Backstage Footage Of Becky Lynch’s WWE Return
Becky Lynch faced off against Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship at SummerSlam. Following the match, Bayley made her return along with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to confront Belair. However, Belair found an unlikely ally in Becky Lynch who turned babyface following the bout. However, it was...
WWE Planning Special First Hour For RAW This Week
Since Triple H took over as head of creative, WWE has undergone some massive changes. One of the big changes was the addition of the WarGames match to Survivor Series. Now, after a history-making show at Survivor Series, WWE is gearing up for another historic episode of Monday Night RAW.
Brandi Rhodes Will Only Join Cody Rhodes In WWE If It Makes Sense
Brandi Rhodes became one of the most polarizing figures in pro wrestling in recent memory for a variety of reasons in AEW. Even now, many people don’t like her for good reason. With her husband Cody Rhodes working in WWE, Brandi addressed if she will accompany Cody as well.
Shotzi Gets Emotional As She Dedicates WWE Survivor Series WarGames Match To Her Late Fathers
Shotzi is gearing up for the match of her life as she challenges Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at Survivor Series WarGames. This will be the first major push she is receiving since her debut on the main roster. Today Shotzi made an appearance on WWE The...
Ric Flair Parties It Up At Tampa Bar
Ric Flair may be considered the greatest of all time in pro wrestling, and respected by many in the business and fans alike. The “Nature Boy” has a reputation for hanging out and drinking the finest alcoholic beverages out there, and the latest spotting lives up to the legend.
Jey Uso Suffers Possible Injury During Survivor Series WarGames Match
Jimmy and Jey Uso have defeated almost every tag team in the WWE. Jey was not at a one hundred percent during The Usos’ Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship defense against The Brawling Brutes at the Crown Jewel premium live event. Jey Uso might have fractured his hand during his WarGames match at Survivor Series 2022.
Triple H Separating Himself From Vince McMahon’s Booking By Giving WWE Superstars More Freedom
Triple H is regarded as one of the all-time greats in the pro wrestling world, and it’s not hard to see why. In fact, his influence grows stronger with each passing day, as he is now in control of WWE’s creative direction. Triple H is also separating himself from Vince McMahon’s booking by giving superstars more freedom.
Kurt Angle Believes WWE Should Have Never Released Braun Strowman
Braun Strowman was heavily pushed during his first run with WWE. That wasn’t surprising given Vince McMahon’s penchant for big, strong men. Strowman fit the bill perfectly as a big guy who could move fast and perform incredible feats of strength. The formula worked perfectly well. Strowman would...
Date Of Randy Orton’s Back Fusion Surgery Revealed
Randy Orton has accomplished a lot of things during his two-decade run with the WWE. The Viper’s body had gone through a lot of wear and tear over the years, which is why he needed surgery. Now the date for his most recent surgery has been revealed as well.
Sami Zayn Celebrates After WWE Survivor Series Goes Off The Air
Sami Zayn has excelled at everything he was handed in WWE for well over 8 years now and continues to be a highlight of WWE television. His ability to get over no matter what is what sets him apart from many pro wrestlers. Zayn has been a focal point of WWE television thanks to his storyline with The Bloodline and he also celebrated after Survivor Series went off the air.
WWE Survivor Series WarGames Has Less Than 100 Tickets Left
The Survivor Series Premium Live event 2022 is set to go down tonight. Clearly, fans are ecstatic about the event, as seen by ticket sales. It was recently reported that there are less than 100 tickets left. According to Wrestletix, the current setup and capacity are 12,918. Out of that...
Sami Zayn & Jey Uso Do Special Handshake At WWE Live Event
Sami Zayn proved his loyalty to The Bloodline by attacking Kevin Owens during the Men’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series WarGames. The Honorary Uce finally earned the trust of Jey Uso as well. The two shared a hug after the incredible matchup and that got a huge pop...
Candice LeRae Returns From Injury During WWE Raw
Candice LeRae was taken out by Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky) during the buildup to WWE Survivor Series WarGames. Tonight, she finally returned to the red brand. Candice LeRae appeared during a backstage interview segment with Cathey Kelley. The NXT alumna revealed she missed weeks of action due to injury suffered at the hands of Damage CTRL.
WWE Books Undisputed Tag Team Title Match For Raw Next Week
The Usos made history when they successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against The New Day during a previous episode of SmackDown, becoming the longest reigning tag champs in the process. Jimmy and Jey will once again put their titles on the line next week. WWE announced that...
Mia Yim Gets Her Original Theme Song Back During WWE Raw
Mia Yim made her return to WWE by taking out Rhea Ripley during a previous episode of Monday Night Raw. Mia Yim aligned herself with The O.C. against The Judgment Day. It appears that she’s getting back to her NXT roots. As seen on WWE Raw this week, Mia...
WWE Teases Bray Wyatt’s Storyline With Alexa Bliss During WWE Raw
Alexa Bliss was involved in a major storyline with Bray Wyatt during the former Universal Champion’s first stint with WWE. It appears that Wyatt still has some unfinished business with Bliss. Alexa Bliss appeared during a backstage segment with Asuka and Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. During the interview,...
Dexter Lumis Finally Gets WWE Contract On Raw
Dexter Lumis wanted to get his hands on The Miz for failing to pay him in full. Tonight, Lumis finally got his revenge against The A-Lister and earned himself a WWE contract in the process. Dexter Lumis took on The Miz in an Anything Goes Match during WWE Raw tonight....
