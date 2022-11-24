ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Fellow GAF Star Speaks About Candace Cameron Bure And The Network After ‘Traditional Marriage’ Comments Went Viral

By Riley Utley
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IvxlQ_0jMn2rOv00

The conversation surrounding Candace Cameron Bure’s comment about “traditional marriage” continues as her fellow Great American Family star Trevor Donovan weighs in on the topic. Following Bure telling the Wall Street Journal that she hopes to “keep traditional marriage at the core” of her work with GAF, many weighed in to comment, and the topic sparked major controversy.

Now Donovan, known for his roles on 90210 and various holiday films, is weighing in on the Full House actress’ comments, telling Variety :

I feel people should be and believe what they want, as long as they are kind and accepting of others. For those of you who have followed me since 90210, you know my heart and character. No matter who you love, no matter what your race or religion is, you matter.

The actor continued to speak about his views on representation in holiday films, and his thoughts on Bure, saying:

Through mutual respect and acceptance, coexistence is possible. Based on the few months I have known Candace, I have found her to be kind, and passionate about her faith.

Based on the quote, it seems likely Donovan met Bure when she joined GAC earlier this year. Donovan left Hallmark, and he signed his deal with Great American Family back in 2021. He’s been focusing on making anti-bullying content for GAF, he’s currently working on a program called Team Upstanders .

Donovan is not the first actor with a connection to Hallmark to comment on this issue. Ex-Hallmark star Hilarie Burton went off on Bure , calling her a “bigot” and saying “you ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank.” Along with Burton, current Hallmark stars Holly Robinson Peete and Jonathan Bennett responded as well, both disagreeing with the Fuller House actress’ comments.

JoJo Siwa has also posted about Bure , making her disapproval of the holiday movie star’s comments clear. The YouTuber posted again about Bure’s comments saying : “to purposely exclude someone because of who they love, that’s shitty.” GLAAD also responded to Bure’s comments noting that it’s “hurtful” to “use tradition as a guise for exclusion.”

Following all the backlash, Bure clarified her quote, saying she didn’t mean to offend anyone, and that it broke her heart that people thought she would “intentionally want to offend and hurt anyone.” She also talked about being a “devoted Christian,” and said she is “called to love all people.” Bure also said Christianity is such an integral part of who she is that sometimes she assumes everyone already knows that her faith is at the core of who she is .

The conversation surrounding Bure’s comments continues to evolve as more people weigh in on her quote about “traditional marriage.” As the holiday season ramps up, and Donovan, Bure and other Christmas movie stars like Peete and Bennett begin rolling out the holiday content, I’d imagine there will be more discussion surrounding what Bure said.

Comments / 123

phyliss_wright
4d ago

She said what she meant and I agree. If people have a problem accepting traditional marriage, scroll 📜 on. I, too cancelled Hallmark. That's my personal choice.

Reply(11)
99
who cares already
4d ago

I am 100&10% with CANDACE CAMERON BURE she’s following her faith in Jesus & not the HOLLYWOOD 😈 DEVILS CULT IM PERSONALLY SICK&TIRED OF HAVING LGBTQ 🏳️‍🌈 FORCED ON ME EVERY WHERE I GO WHEN I WATCH TV 📺 IM SICK IT BE ON EVERY CHANNEL IT’S TIME FOR GOOD OLD CHRISTIAN FAMILY VALUES TO RETURN TO MY TV& NOT THIS UTTER LACK OF DISRESPECT TO FAMILY VALUES YOU WANT TO BE GAY THAT’S FINE WITH ME BUT IM DONE CHANGING MY BELIEFS TO SUIT YOURS .

Reply(6)
59
Oscar
3d ago

So Candace can't speak out about her beliefs & answer a question asked to her honestly ? But the ALPHABET SOUP GROUP can flaunt and say whatever they want and we're supposed to accept it and praise them for coming out. ??? What the hell is wrong with people !?!?! Why can't she say what she wants, how she feels & believes if the ALPHABET SOUP GROUP can ?????

Reply
47
Related
Page Six

Jeffrey Dean Morgan slams Candace Cameron Bure: ‘Who the f–k is this person?’

Jeffrey Dean Morgan vocalized his support for his wife, Hilarie Burton, after she criticized Candace Cameron Bure’s “hurtful” comments about focusing her movies on “traditional marriages.” “How’d I miss this twit?! Who the f–k is this person? Hey Hil? You’re awesome. We lucky to have ya. X,” the “Walking Dead” star tweeted in response to Burton’s message. Morgan followed up with another tweet that partially quoted the “One Tree Hill” star’s statement, adding, “‘Make your money honey.’ Lol… cooked kids dinner and was laughing whole time. Wife has words AND timing.” Burton called the former “Full House” star, 46, a “bigot” this week...
Distractify

Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie

Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
DoYouRemember?

Meet ‘Three’s Company’ Star John Ritter’s Children, Including His Transgender Son

John Ritter, known for his role in the sitcom Three’s Company, was married to his ex-wife, Nancy Morgan, for 19 years, and they had three children: Jason, Carly, and Tyler. In 1999, he wedded Amy Yasbeck, and they had a girl, Stella Ritter. Sadly four years later in 2003, he collapsed while on set at 8 Simple Rules and was rushed to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with aortic dissection, leading to his death a few hours later at 54.
Ok Magazine

Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
Decider.com

Hallmark Movies Haven’t Changed — Candace Cameron Bure Just Doesn’t Want to See Gay People on TV

Candace Cameron Bure might just have a point. Don’t you miss the good old days of Hallmark Christmas movies, back before they got all “woke”? Back when a big city real estate developer would fall in love with a small town rancher, or when a small town designer would fall in love with a big city movie star, or when another big city real estate developer would fall in love with a small town innkeeper, or when a big city married couple would fall back in love at a small town inn — those were Christmas movies! Fortunately, those are...
News Breaking LIVE

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Cinemablend

That Time Regina Hall Nodded At Will Smith’s Oscars Slap While Touching On Jimmy Kimmel As Host

As one of this year’s Oscar hosts (along with Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer), Regina Hall was one of the multiple celebrities to witness Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap in real-time. Hall and her co-hosts kept the night moving while making some commentary throughout the show. Since the incident happened, Hall hasn’t commented on it much until recently when she shared her thoughts. With news of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel returning as master of ceremonies for the 2023 Oscars, the Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. star nodded to the slap while complimenting Kimmel.
msn.com

The Masked Singer's latest exit reveals 90s TV heartthrob

The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer has revealed who was underneath the walrus attire with its latest elimination. The US reality show has unmasked singer and actor Joey Lawrence during episode 6, revealing the Blossom star had been wearing the walrus's yellow trench coat and mask all along. He exited the show together with NFL player Le'Veon Bell, who had been rocking the Milkshake costume.
TVOvermind

Tamera Mowry-Housley Discusses The Strength of Her Marriage

No one wants to believe Tia and Tamera Mowry will be 44 in 2022. They can’t be, considering they’re still 16 and just found out they were twins when they were shopping at the mall with their adoptive mom and dad. Both are single and living a single-parent life, but they have the plan to move in together so the twins can be together and live the rest of their childhood together. They were so rudely robbed of that as kids when the adoption agency adopted them out separately, you know. Sorry, we are thinking of Tia and Tamera Mowry in their Sister, Sister days. Honestly, though, doesn’t everyone? They’re forever 16-year-old separated at-birth twins to those of us who grew up watching the 90s sitcom.
Insider

Prince Harry fans respond to Megyn Kelly's comment that she wishes Meghan Markle would stop calling him 'my husband' by flooding Twitter with examples of their love

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have become the subject of Twitter praise after Megyn Kelly made a slew of disparaging remarks about the couple. Kelly, who was fired from NBC's "Today" in 2018 after defending blackface on air, discussed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Tuesday's episode of her podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show." Kelly interviewed royal author Christopher Andersen about his upcoming book "The King: The Life of Charles III," which will be released on November 8.
Prevention

‘Full House’ Star Candace Cameron Bure Breaks Down in Tears on Instagram Over Bob Saget

Candace Cameron Bure is getting personal with her followers about how she's coping without Bob Saget this holiday season. On October 23, the Full House actress took to her Instagram Stories to open up about how she's truly feeling since the death of her late TV dad earlier this year. Sitting at home on her couch teary-eyed and without a trace of makeup, she bared her soul about missing him during what is supposed to be a time spent with loved ones.
The Independent

Tom Hanks’ son Chet reveals parents sent him to wilderness program amid addiction battle

Chet Hanks has revealed his parents, actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, sent him to a wilderness program for “troubled teens” amid his battle with substance abuse.The 32-year-old actor and musician detailed the harrowing experience during a recent episode of the Ivan Paychecks podcast. Hanks opened up about his early struggles with addiction, and how it put a strain on his relationship with his parents.In the episode, he recalled how he was dragged out of his bed in 2008 by two men. “My junior year of high school, when the fights and power struggle with my parents had reached...
UTAH STATE
Abby Joseph

Woman Dines With Her Boyfriend’s Parents for the First Time and Is Told to Keep Quiet as Soon as the Food Is Served

When you're dating someone, it's often considered appropriate to be respectful of their family customs and traditions because it helps to create a stronger bond between you and them. However, that can sometimes be easier said than done. As you're about to discover, occasionally, you may find yourself in unfamiliar territory that's just too difficult to navigate.
RadarOnline

Kelly Clarkson's Secret Reason For Leaving 'The Voice' Revealed As Pop Star Battles Ex-Managers Over Millions

Kelly Clarkson had many factors to keep in mind before stepping down from her role on The Voice earlier this year, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report. The American Idol season 1 winner officially exited the singing competition in May 2022 after eight seasons of holding her seat.At the time, insiders said it was part of an effort to spend more time with her two young children following her recent tumultuous divorce from Brandon Blackstock. A new source now claims the Stronger singer didn't get turned down for a raise but rather was not looking to boost her income.Amid her proceedings with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
165K+
Followers
40K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy