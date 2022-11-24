Fellow GAF Star Speaks About Candace Cameron Bure And The Network After ‘Traditional Marriage’ Comments Went Viral

The conversation surrounding Candace Cameron Bure’s comment about “traditional marriage” continues as her fellow Great American Family star Trevor Donovan weighs in on the topic. Following Bure telling the Wall Street Journal that she hopes to “keep traditional marriage at the core” of her work with GAF, many weighed in to comment, and the topic sparked major controversy.

Now Donovan, known for his roles on 90210 and various holiday films, is weighing in on the Full House actress’ comments, telling Variety :

I feel people should be and believe what they want, as long as they are kind and accepting of others. For those of you who have followed me since 90210, you know my heart and character. No matter who you love, no matter what your race or religion is, you matter.

The actor continued to speak about his views on representation in holiday films, and his thoughts on Bure, saying:

Through mutual respect and acceptance, coexistence is possible. Based on the few months I have known Candace, I have found her to be kind, and passionate about her faith.

Based on the quote, it seems likely Donovan met Bure when she joined GAC earlier this year. Donovan left Hallmark, and he signed his deal with Great American Family back in 2021. He’s been focusing on making anti-bullying content for GAF, he’s currently working on a program called Team Upstanders .

Donovan is not the first actor with a connection to Hallmark to comment on this issue. Ex-Hallmark star Hilarie Burton went off on Bure , calling her a “bigot” and saying “you ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank.” Along with Burton, current Hallmark stars Holly Robinson Peete and Jonathan Bennett responded as well, both disagreeing with the Fuller House actress’ comments.

JoJo Siwa has also posted about Bure , making her disapproval of the holiday movie star’s comments clear. The YouTuber posted again about Bure’s comments saying : “to purposely exclude someone because of who they love, that’s shitty.” GLAAD also responded to Bure’s comments noting that it’s “hurtful” to “use tradition as a guise for exclusion.”

Following all the backlash, Bure clarified her quote, saying she didn’t mean to offend anyone, and that it broke her heart that people thought she would “intentionally want to offend and hurt anyone.” She also talked about being a “devoted Christian,” and said she is “called to love all people.” Bure also said Christianity is such an integral part of who she is that sometimes she assumes everyone already knows that her faith is at the core of who she is .

The conversation surrounding Bure’s comments continues to evolve as more people weigh in on her quote about “traditional marriage.” As the holiday season ramps up, and Donovan, Bure and other Christmas movie stars like Peete and Bennett begin rolling out the holiday content, I’d imagine there will be more discussion surrounding what Bure said.