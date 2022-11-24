ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sami Zayn Doesn’t Care About His Position In The Bloodline After WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Sami Zayn has over-delivered at every gimmick he was given in WWE for well over 8 years now, and the results speak for themselves. Whether it be a babyface or a heel, Zayn will do his best to get himself over with the fans. Following what happened at WWE Survivor Series WarGames, Zayn made it clear he doesn’t care about his position in The Bloodline.
Paige VanZant Tries To Break The Internet In Cheeky Photo Drop

Paige VanZant is a very big name in the world of combat sports, largely due to how she looks and not how she competed in the Octagon. VanZant knows what fans want to see and she makes sure to provide it at every given opportunity. In fact, VanZant once again tried to break the internet with her latest thirst trap.
Undertaker Spotted With Stephanie McMahon Backstage At WWE Survivor Series

This year’s Survivor Series WarGames was quite special as it featured WarGames matches for both men and women. Triple H has bragged about the massive attendance of this year’s Survivor Series, which was the most viewed and highest grossing Survivor Series of all time. It seems a legendary WWE Hall of Famer was also part of this record-breaking attendance.
Becky Lynch Was Terrified About Huge WWE Survivor Series WarGames Spot

Becky Lynch remains one of the biggest names on WWE television, as her star continues to shine even now. Lynch returned on this past week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown and was chosen as the 5th member of Bianca Belair’s team for WarGames at Survivor Series. Lynch was also terrified of a huge spot she performed at the event.
Jey Uso Suffers Possible Injury During Survivor Series WarGames Match

Jimmy and Jey Uso have defeated almost every tag team in the WWE. Jey was not at a one hundred percent during The Usos’ Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship defense against The Brawling Brutes at the Crown Jewel premium live event. Jey Uso might have fractured his hand during his WarGames match at Survivor Series 2022.
Brandi Rhodes Will Only Join Cody Rhodes In WWE If It Makes Sense

Brandi Rhodes became one of the most polarizing figures in pro wrestling in recent memory for a variety of reasons in AEW. Even now, many people don’t like her for good reason. With her husband Cody Rhodes working in WWE, Brandi addressed if she will accompany Cody as well.
Date Of Randy Orton’s Back Fusion Surgery Revealed

Randy Orton has accomplished a lot of things during his two-decade run with the WWE. The Viper’s body had gone through a lot of wear and tear over the years, which is why he needed surgery. Now the date for his most recent surgery has been revealed as well.
Kurt Angle Believes WWE Should Have Never Released Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman was heavily pushed during his first run with WWE. That wasn’t surprising given Vince McMahon’s penchant for big, strong men. Strowman fit the bill perfectly as a big guy who could move fast and perform incredible feats of strength. The formula worked perfectly well. Strowman would...
Ric Flair Parties It Up At Tampa Bar

Ric Flair may be considered the greatest of all time in pro wrestling, and respected by many in the business and fans alike. The “Nature Boy” has a reputation for hanging out and drinking the finest alcoholic beverages out there, and the latest spotting lives up to the legend.
TAMPA, FL
New Video Shows Iyo Sky Collapsing After WWE Survivor Series WarGames Match

Rhea Ripley is viewed as one of the top stars in the WWE women’s division, as she has seen a lot of success after debuting in WWE a few years ago. Ripley is also one of the strongest female Superstars in all of WWE, and she displayed that after WWE Survivor Series WarGames as well.
Dustin Rhodes Says He Doesn’t Want Another Match Against Cody Rhodes

Dustin Rhodes is a true veteran of pro wrestling, and he has competed for several decades. The Natural has squared off against numerous top talent in AEW so far, including his brother Cody Rhodes. Despite this, he doesn’t want to have another match against Cody Rhodes. The Natural began...
Sami Zayn Celebrates After WWE Survivor Series Goes Off The Air

Sami Zayn has excelled at everything he was handed in WWE for well over 8 years now and continues to be a highlight of WWE television. His ability to get over no matter what is what sets him apart from many pro wrestlers. Zayn has been a focal point of WWE television thanks to his storyline with The Bloodline and he also celebrated after Survivor Series went off the air.
Unseen Backstage Footage Of Becky Lynch’s WWE Return

Becky Lynch faced off against Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship at SummerSlam. Following the match, Bayley made her return along with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to confront Belair. However, Belair found an unlikely ally in Becky Lynch who turned babyface following the bout. However, it was...
WWE Survivor Series WarGames Has Less Than 100 Tickets Left

The Survivor Series Premium Live event 2022 is set to go down tonight. Clearly, fans are ecstatic about the event, as seen by ticket sales. It was recently reported that there are less than 100 tickets left. According to Wrestletix, the current setup and capacity are 12,918. Out of that...
BOSTON, MA
Fire Ronda Rousey Trends Big Time During WWE Raw

Ronda Rousey successfully defended the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Shotzi Blackheart at WWE Survivor Series WarGames, but her performance didn’t sit well with the WWE Universe. Now, fans want her fired from WWE. Fans took to Twitter during WWE Raw tonight to express their frustrations at the SmackDown...
Mandy Rose Might Continue Wrestling After Having Children

Mandy Rose’s personality changed dramatically in NXT 2.0, revealing a much darker aspect of her character. Rose makes sure that she expresses herself clearly, and her bold persona grew even more. Nothing can last forever, because the leader of Toxic Attraction knows she has retirement in her future. Rose...

