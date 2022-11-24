Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Doesn’t Care About His Position In The Bloodline After WWE Survivor Series WarGames
Sami Zayn has over-delivered at every gimmick he was given in WWE for well over 8 years now, and the results speak for themselves. Whether it be a babyface or a heel, Zayn will do his best to get himself over with the fans. Following what happened at WWE Survivor Series WarGames, Zayn made it clear he doesn’t care about his position in The Bloodline.
ringsidenews.com
Paige VanZant Tries To Break The Internet In Cheeky Photo Drop
Paige VanZant is a very big name in the world of combat sports, largely due to how she looks and not how she competed in the Octagon. VanZant knows what fans want to see and she makes sure to provide it at every given opportunity. In fact, VanZant once again tried to break the internet with her latest thirst trap.
ringsidenews.com
Undertaker Spotted With Stephanie McMahon Backstage At WWE Survivor Series
This year’s Survivor Series WarGames was quite special as it featured WarGames matches for both men and women. Triple H has bragged about the massive attendance of this year’s Survivor Series, which was the most viewed and highest grossing Survivor Series of all time. It seems a legendary WWE Hall of Famer was also part of this record-breaking attendance.
ringsidenews.com
Becky Lynch Was Terrified About Huge WWE Survivor Series WarGames Spot
Becky Lynch remains one of the biggest names on WWE television, as her star continues to shine even now. Lynch returned on this past week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown and was chosen as the 5th member of Bianca Belair’s team for WarGames at Survivor Series. Lynch was also terrified of a huge spot she performed at the event.
ringsidenews.com
Jey Uso Suffers Possible Injury During Survivor Series WarGames Match
Jimmy and Jey Uso have defeated almost every tag team in the WWE. Jey was not at a one hundred percent during The Usos’ Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship defense against The Brawling Brutes at the Crown Jewel premium live event. Jey Uso might have fractured his hand during his WarGames match at Survivor Series 2022.
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Separating Himself From Vince McMahon’s Booking By Giving WWE Superstars More Freedom
Triple H is regarded as one of the all-time greats in the pro wrestling world, and it’s not hard to see why. In fact, his influence grows stronger with each passing day, as he is now in control of WWE’s creative direction. Triple H is also separating himself from Vince McMahon’s booking by giving superstars more freedom.
ringsidenews.com
Brandi Rhodes Will Only Join Cody Rhodes In WWE If It Makes Sense
Brandi Rhodes became one of the most polarizing figures in pro wrestling in recent memory for a variety of reasons in AEW. Even now, many people don’t like her for good reason. With her husband Cody Rhodes working in WWE, Brandi addressed if she will accompany Cody as well.
ringsidenews.com
Date Of Randy Orton’s Back Fusion Surgery Revealed
Randy Orton has accomplished a lot of things during his two-decade run with the WWE. The Viper’s body had gone through a lot of wear and tear over the years, which is why he needed surgery. Now the date for his most recent surgery has been revealed as well.
ringsidenews.com
Kurt Angle Believes WWE Should Have Never Released Braun Strowman
Braun Strowman was heavily pushed during his first run with WWE. That wasn’t surprising given Vince McMahon’s penchant for big, strong men. Strowman fit the bill perfectly as a big guy who could move fast and perform incredible feats of strength. The formula worked perfectly well. Strowman would...
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Parties It Up At Tampa Bar
Ric Flair may be considered the greatest of all time in pro wrestling, and respected by many in the business and fans alike. The “Nature Boy” has a reputation for hanging out and drinking the finest alcoholic beverages out there, and the latest spotting lives up to the legend.
ringsidenews.com
Austin Theory’s First Remarks After Winning United States Title At WWE Survivor Series WarGames
Austin Theory walked into Survivor Series WarGames as a former WWE United States Champion, but came out as the new title holder. Mr. A Town Down has some bold predictions for his future opponents. Austin Theory defeated Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship in a triple-threat...
ringsidenews.com
New Video Shows Iyo Sky Collapsing After WWE Survivor Series WarGames Match
Rhea Ripley is viewed as one of the top stars in the WWE women’s division, as she has seen a lot of success after debuting in WWE a few years ago. Ripley is also one of the strongest female Superstars in all of WWE, and she displayed that after WWE Survivor Series WarGames as well.
ringsidenews.com
Shotzi Gets Emotional As She Dedicates WWE Survivor Series WarGames Match To Her Late Fathers
Shotzi is gearing up for the match of her life as she challenges Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at Survivor Series WarGames. This will be the first major push she is receiving since her debut on the main roster. Today Shotzi made an appearance on WWE The...
ringsidenews.com
Dustin Rhodes Says He Doesn’t Want Another Match Against Cody Rhodes
Dustin Rhodes is a true veteran of pro wrestling, and he has competed for several decades. The Natural has squared off against numerous top talent in AEW so far, including his brother Cody Rhodes. Despite this, he doesn’t want to have another match against Cody Rhodes. The Natural began...
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Celebrates After WWE Survivor Series Goes Off The Air
Sami Zayn has excelled at everything he was handed in WWE for well over 8 years now and continues to be a highlight of WWE television. His ability to get over no matter what is what sets him apart from many pro wrestlers. Zayn has been a focal point of WWE television thanks to his storyline with The Bloodline and he also celebrated after Survivor Series went off the air.
ringsidenews.com
Unseen Backstage Footage Of Becky Lynch’s WWE Return
Becky Lynch faced off against Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship at SummerSlam. Following the match, Bayley made her return along with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to confront Belair. However, Belair found an unlikely ally in Becky Lynch who turned babyface following the bout. However, it was...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Survivor Series WarGames Has Less Than 100 Tickets Left
The Survivor Series Premium Live event 2022 is set to go down tonight. Clearly, fans are ecstatic about the event, as seen by ticket sales. It was recently reported that there are less than 100 tickets left. According to Wrestletix, the current setup and capacity are 12,918. Out of that...
ringsidenews.com
Fire Ronda Rousey Trends Big Time During WWE Raw
Ronda Rousey successfully defended the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Shotzi Blackheart at WWE Survivor Series WarGames, but her performance didn’t sit well with the WWE Universe. Now, fans want her fired from WWE. Fans took to Twitter during WWE Raw tonight to express their frustrations at the SmackDown...
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Might Continue Wrestling After Having Children
Mandy Rose’s personality changed dramatically in NXT 2.0, revealing a much darker aspect of her character. Rose makes sure that she expresses herself clearly, and her bold persona grew even more. Nothing can last forever, because the leader of Toxic Attraction knows she has retirement in her future. Rose...
Comments / 0