If you spent the long weekend getting yourself caught up in the drama that is the 2022 World Cup, you’re not alone. Eating at a restaurant during a USMNT game anywhere across the Treasure Valley is challenging. If there is a television screen, bars and other establishments have used it to promote watching the games at their location. Watching the game with other fans or at least people who pretend to love soccer during the World Cup is much more fun than watching alone on your couch, and the food is better too!

BOISE, ID ・ 16 HOURS AGO