Broncos hoping for rare big crowd Saturday in Mountain West title game

BOISE – Boise State coach Andy Avalos is hoping fans do what they haven’t done for four previous Mountain West Championship Games inside Albertsons Stadium – fill the stands. The Broncos earned the right to host Fresno State at 2 p.m. Saturday on FOX with their perfect...
Former Boise State Coach Being Considered for High Profile Job

The regular college football season is over, and we all know what that means. Successful teams will keep their coaches, and other groups are looking for the next big coaching hire. Nebraska and Wisconsin have already made their hires that the new coaches will bring their teams back to contention for a national title.
How Much Does It Cost To Go To The World Cup From Boise?

If you spent the long weekend getting yourself caught up in the drama that is the 2022 World Cup, you’re not alone. Eating at a restaurant during a USMNT game anywhere across the Treasure Valley is challenging. If there is a television screen, bars and other establishments have used it to promote watching the games at their location. Watching the game with other fans or at least people who pretend to love soccer during the World Cup is much more fun than watching alone on your couch, and the food is better too!
Arbiter Online

Boise State Talkin’ Broncos continue to dominate in competitions

Boise State University is generally known for their football team and iconic blue turf. What people often don’t think of is national championships, despite the Boise State speech and debate team, the Talkin’ Broncos, having recently won five of them in a row. “I would like the Boise...
Boise State alumni fuel Idaho’s most popular raceway

At Firebird Raceway, any car can be a race car. Connor New, a third-year visual arts major at Boise State University, holds four championships at his family’s racetrack, Firebird Raceway. His winning champion? A hand-me-down 2002 Ford Explorer. “All you need is a seatbelt and pants, then you’re set,”...
Utah State Falls to Boise State

Utah State ended up putting up a good fight against Boise State after trailing 21-0 but fell with just over three minutes left in the game when they failed to convert in the redzone after an interception. Cooper Legas had a season high 306 yards passing and threw for a touchdown while also throwing two interceptions. Calvin Tyler Jr. struggled all day, rushing for just 65 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. The star of the game was wide receiver Terrell Vaughn, who had 148 yards receiving and a touchdown on eight receptions.
Boise, November 27 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Topgolf in Meridian opens today

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — Topgolf will open its 83rd global venue today in Meridian at 10 a.m. The venue is located off I-84 at Eagle View Landing development and will be the first to serve the state. “The Boise community has let us know how excited they are to...
Top Deal-Breakers You Need to Know Before Dating in Boise

The dating world can be a brutal place, especially with how so much of it relies on technology. The last dating app I was ever familiar with was Tinder and even then, I can't tell you what swiping left means as opposed to swiping right. Thankfully, I don't have to navigate the dating world in 2022 but there are still some brave souls out there navigating the unpredictable world of dating.
Press conference announced by Fruitland PD on the Michael Vaughan case

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Fruitland Police have announced a press conference for this Thursday, December, 1st, with an update on the Michael Vaughan case. Fruitland Police worked for over a week digging in the backyard of a nearby residence to where Michael went missing more than a year and a half ago.
Idaho motorcycle club added to the National Register of Historic Places

The Owyhee Motorcycle Club has been around since 1935 helping develop the sport of off-road motorcycle racing in Idaho. Since 1946, riders have trained and competed on a track in the Boise Foothills, providing 80 acres of land for pro-racers and up-and-comers alike. Now the club has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the first one to do so in the United States.
Airline Offers Cheap $70 Flight Deals From Boise For Cyber Monday

What comes to mind when you think of Cyber Monday? Is it shopping sprees? Insane deals? The urge to turn off all of your credit cards before you make an impulse decision?. We get it...some deals are too good to resist, especially with Christmas coming up. We're willing to bet, however, that travel isn't something you would expect to see as part of Cyber Monday.
