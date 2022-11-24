Read full article on original website
orangemedianetwork.com
Beavers score 28 unanswered points late to take lead back from Ducks
After last week’s win against Arizona State, the No. 21 ranked Oregon State Beavers (8-3, 5-3 PAC-12) hosted the No.8 Oregon Ducks (9-2, 7-1 PAC-12). In their last contest, the Ducks defeated the Beavers 38-29. In the opening drive of the game at Reser Stadium, Beaver kicker Everett Hayes...
Woeful special teams prove costly to Oregon Ducks in loss to Oregon State
With the exception of place kicking, Oregon’s special teams have been poor all season and its punt and kickoff return units proved extremely detrimental against Oregon State and may have cost the Ducks a chance to play in the Pac-12 Championship game. No. 21 Oregon State blocked on punt...
osubeavers.com
Beavs Conclude Season with Loss at No. 10 Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. – The Oregon State volleyball team fell in straight sets (25-13, 25-14, 25-9) to No. 10 Oregon in their final match of the 2022 season on Friday evening at Matthew Knight Arena. The Beavs were unable to contain the top-five Oregon hitting attack, as the Ducks (23-5,...
WATCH: Bo Nix gives his perspective on a tough loss at Oregon State, what's next for him and Oregon
Hear from Oregon starting quarterback Bo Nix as he discusses the team's tough loss at Oregon State, how it happened, and what's next for the Oregon Ducks and himself. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider...
Aidan Chiles, nation's No. 17 quarterback, locked in with Oregon State Beavers 'family' — regardless of who comes calling
With less than a month until the early signing period, the quarterback carousel is beginning to turn. Four-star quarterback Brock Glenn flipped his commitment from Ohio State to Florid State, prompting the Buckeyes to pursue Washington four-star signal-caller Lincoln Kienholz. If - and it's a big ...
Corvallis power restored; game not affected
A substation problem in Corvallis left about 6500 without power beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Pacific Power said -- including Reser Stadium, which was set to host the Oregon-Oregon State rivalry game
kptv.com
Triple header championship on the high school football field under Friday Night Lights
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - It was championship Friday on the football field for high school teams in Oregon – a triple header under the Friday night lights. While West Linn and Sheldon battled it out for the 6A title, Wilsonville and Summit met for the 5A crown. And there...
Lebanon-Express
This Corvallis tree farmer does it differently
In the hills above Corvallis, ringed by the disparate trails and nonprofit conservation efforts and public-private recreation interests, is a tree farm. Ed Easterling, the owner and manager at some 1,600 acres of pasture and woodlands collectively known as the Crestmont properties, is pretty clear that means some of the land is managed under a plan that calls for cutting trees down.
beachconnection.net
Three Much-Loved Oregon Coast Landmarks Gone So Long They're Forgotten
(Oregon Coast) – Down comes the old, in comes the new. That's often what they call progress, but sometimes it's wanton destruction. Other times, that destruction is Mother Nature's. (Above: Original Jump-Off Joe in the late '10s, courtesy Lincoln County Historical Society) Whatever the case, on the Oregon coast...
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food. On top of that, all the restaurants mentioned on this list are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasions with a loved ones.
orangemedianetwork.com
OSU helps spearhead search for world’s oldest ice
The Oregon State University led Center for Oldest Ice Exploration is sending a 22 person team of researchers to Antarctica in a quest to find the world’s oldest ice. According to a recent OSU press release, the COLDEX team intends to collect samples of the Antarctic ice, trapped inside which is a record of Earth’s climate history in the form of ancient dust particles and air bubbles. These samples, known as ice cores, are taken by drilling into the ice, in this case to a depth of several miles.
6 Great Seafood Places in Oregon
If you like eating seafood from time to time and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Oregon that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Skull found in backpack along I-5 in Oregon, OSP says
An Oregon Department of Corrections cleanup crew found a backpack that contained a human skull along Interstate 5 Monday, Oregon State Police announced. The backpack was found near milepost 260 in Keizer. OSP said the skull is likely a female in her late 30s to 40s, but it had no...
Emerald Media
Proctor: Phil Knight’s donations to the GOP should be condemned
---------- “I’m an anti-Tina person.”. This ignorant and smug statement, fitting of a spoiled billionaire, was that of Nike founder Phil Knight. This Oregonian Elon, who specializes in mass-producing ugly cheapo sportswear clothing, donated a total of $1.5 million to Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan. Knight also donated...
Pulling from extremist playbook, Oregon sheriffs refuse to enforce gun laws
A growing list of Oregon sheriffs are telling their constituents they won’t enforce voter-approved gun restrictions despite not yet knowing how some aspects of the law will work and not having a clear role in enforcing others. In a Nov. 9 Facebook post, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan said...
orangemedianetwork.com
OSU Extension Service launches website for pest and disease problems
Oregon State University’s Extension Service has a new website that provides scientific solutions for weeds, plant diseases, and garden pests. The Solve Pest and Weed Problems website contains both general information for gardeners, as well as solutions for specific issues. These range from ways to discourage rodents from your home and garden to how you can identify species of invasive plants and insects.
Lebanon-Express
Wintry weather could hit mid-valley
The Tuesday morning commute could include wintry weather in the mid-Willamette Valley. The National Weather Service is predicting a slim possibility of snow early Tuesday morning for the Corvallis and Albany areas. But even if that doesn’t occur, a 40% chance of precipitation is forecast and overnight temperatures are expected to dip down to 29 degrees, so roads could be slippery.
focushillsboro.com
Timber Harvesting Economics Are Described in a New Oregon Report
Timber Harvesting: Timber Harvesting is an important source of income. Northwest Oregon saw another year of declining timber harvests in 2019. The 2019 harvest was 11% lower than in 2018, and 15% lower than in 2017. Overall, 2019’s crop was around 9% smaller than the preceding decade’s average. In 2019, there were roughly 20 fewer people employed in the timber business than there were at the same time a decade ago.
hh-today.com
A plan to keep Waverly Lake clear
Albany’s Waverly Lake may stay clear of algae next summer if the city council grants a request from the city parks department for funds to bring that about. This summer and fall, a growing mat of algae or some kind of weed covered the lake between Salem Avenue and Pacific Boulevard. It looked bad and hampered use of the paddle boats available for rent.
Oregon’s gun control Measure 114 subject of emergency motion filed in federal court
The Oregon Firearms Federation, along with the Sherman County sheriff and a Keizer gun store owner, late Wednesday night filed an emergency motion seeking to bar Oregon’s gun control Measure 114 from taking effect Dec. 8. On Thursday morning, U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut scheduled a hearing on...
