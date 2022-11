WINTHROP, Mass. - Penn State women's ice hockey junior Josie Bothun was named College Hockey America Goaltender of the Week on Monday. This is Bothun's fourth weekly award that she has earned this season. In the two games at the Henderson Collegiate Hockey Showcase, she tallied 51 saves while recording a GAA of 2.50 with a save percentage of .911. In her shutout win against Boston University, Bothun stopped 21 shots on 21 attempted.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO