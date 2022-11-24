Read full article on original website
Our Fashion News Director Chooses Her Fighter for Louis Vuitton Cruise
Annika Lautens discovered that clothing was the perfect emotional armour for attending the LV 2023 Cruise show, where battle-ready garments blended past and future. It took me three weeks to plan my outfit for the Louis Vuitton 2023 Cruise show, and all I wore was a white shirtdress. But it was an elevated white shirtdress with voluminous sleeves, a black overskirt and a silver chain belt. I felt cool enough to stand up to the judgment of the world’s most critical jury — my international peers — yet not like I was trying too hard. That’s the unwritten rule of attending these fashion events; you can’t look like you care. Is this ridiculous? Completely. But was my outfit also a type of armour that gave me the confidence to walk tall as I brushed shoulders with Anna Wintour? Absolutely.
