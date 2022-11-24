Annika Lautens discovered that clothing was the perfect emotional armour for attending the LV 2023 Cruise show, where battle-ready garments blended past and future. It took me three weeks to plan my outfit for the Louis Vuitton 2023 Cruise show, and all I wore was a white shirtdress. But it was an elevated white shirtdress with voluminous sleeves, a black overskirt and a silver chain belt. I felt cool enough to stand up to the judgment of the world’s most critical jury — my international peers — yet not like I was trying too hard. That’s the unwritten rule of attending these fashion events; you can’t look like you care. Is this ridiculous? Completely. But was my outfit also a type of armour that gave me the confidence to walk tall as I brushed shoulders with Anna Wintour? Absolutely.

