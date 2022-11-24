ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

Austin shooting causes overnight closures on I-35

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning after a shooting near Interstate 35. The Austin Police Department said the incident occurred around 2 a.m. at 3701 N. I-35 Service Road northbound, which is just south of the Capital Plaza Target.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Travis County officials to provide update on drug overdose crisis

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Travis County leaders will provide an update on the drug overdose crisis in Austin and what prevention efforts the county has taken so far. In May, Travis County declared the overdoses from fentanyl a public health crisis. Since that declaration, the county has done a variety of work including prevention, intervention and treatment for those affected.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin police talk about case involving homeless man with chainsaw

AUSTIN, Texas - Two weeks ago, FOX 7 told you about neighbors in the Williamson Creek Greenbelt who were concerned about a homeless man. They say he was cutting down trees, sometimes with a chainsaw. Last week, neighbors said they haven't seen signs of the man. His structures are cleared...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Warehouse fire in South Austin under investigation by AFD

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department is investigating what caused a warehouse fire in South Austin. The fire happened at The Yard, a mixed-use development, located on East St. Elmo Road near Willow Springs Road and near South Congress Avenue. Officials say they received a call at around 3:30...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Teenager dead after 'traumatic injury' in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A teenager is dead after a "traumatic injury" in South Austin on Wednesday night. Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened around 8:10 p.m. near West Slaughter Lane and Wolftrap Drive. Medics did not provide details on the cause or nature of the injury. CPR was...
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Nov. 18-24, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Nov. 18-24, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Porch pirates: Kyle police give tips to prevent stolen packages

KYLE, Texas - The Kyle Police Department is reminding people to be on the lookout for potential "Grinches" trying to steal your holiday cheer. In a creative PSA announcement, officers warned about porch pirates portrayed as the popular Christmas character. RELATED COVERAGE: Porch pirates: Local police warn residents to be...
KYLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy