A Family's Pain, A Brother Murdered And A Missing Sister: Is The Same Person Responsible?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAustin, TX
Cowboys Down Pirates In GeorgetownHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
FBI Offers $100,000 Reward For Help Solving DisappearanceStill UnsolvedGeorgetown, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
APD investigating man’s death in east Austin as a suspicious death
The Austin Police Department said it's investigating a man's death in east Austin Monday morning. It's considering the death "suspicious."
APD: Man arrested after allegedly pulling gun out in northwest Austin bar
AUSTIN, Texas — A man is in jail Saturday night after he pulled a gun on customers at a northwest Austin bar, according to the Austin Police Department. Police confirmed with KVUE that they received a family disturbance call from Anderson Mill Pub off Anderson Mill Road and Spicewood Parkway.
fox7austin.com
Austin police investigating shooting death in East Austin
Investigators found a man with gunshot wounds on View Ridge Drive, near the Travis County Expo Center, around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 28. The man died on scene.
Austin shooting causes overnight closures on I-35
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning after a shooting near Interstate 35. The Austin Police Department said the incident occurred around 2 a.m. at 3701 N. I-35 Service Road northbound, which is just south of the Capital Plaza Target.
AFD: No injuries reported in south Austin fire
No injuries were reported after a structure fire in south Austin Monday morning, according to the Austin Fire Department.
Travis County officials to provide update on drug overdose crisis
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Travis County leaders will provide an update on the drug overdose crisis in Austin and what prevention efforts the county has taken so far. In May, Travis County declared the overdoses from fentanyl a public health crisis. Since that declaration, the county has done a variety of work including prevention, intervention and treatment for those affected.
Travis County had 118 fentanyl deaths in first 6 months of 2022, same number as all of last year
In the first six months of 2022, there were 118 fentanyl-related overdose deaths, meaning someone died of an overdose and had fentanyl in their system, it's the exact same number Travis County saw in all 12 months of 2021.
UPDATE: Woman who was shot, killed by DPS trooper following pursuit in Round Rock identified
Angela Nuckols emerged from the vehicle with a firearm. The DPS trooper who was pursuing the suspect discharged his weapon. Nuckols was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
fox7austin.com
Austin police talk about case involving homeless man with chainsaw
AUSTIN, Texas - Two weeks ago, FOX 7 told you about neighbors in the Williamson Creek Greenbelt who were concerned about a homeless man. They say he was cutting down trees, sometimes with a chainsaw. Last week, neighbors said they haven't seen signs of the man. His structures are cleared...
Hays County center for seniors awarded $106K for new building
A place for senior citizens in Hays County is turning people away because they don't have enough room. Now the county is lending a hand to fund a new space.
Woman shot, killed by DPS troopers after pursuit ends in Round Rock
A woman was shot and killed by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper Friday afternoon after a pursuit ended in Round Rock, according to officials with the agency.
APD search warrant: Missing 34-year-old presumed dead after search of apartment
Missing person Justin Haden, 34, is presumed dead after a search of his apartment. Another man is believed to have tampered with his corpse.
1 dead after single-vehicle crash in south Austin
One person died early Sunday after a vehicle struck a tree in the 8800 block of South Congress Avenue, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
Man shot, killed in Pflugerville; police investigating
Pflugerville Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex.
Police looking for woman they say stole from south Austin Walmart, attacked employee
It happened at the Walmart located at 710 E. Ben White Blvd. on Oct. 20 at 5:21 p.m. Surveillance cameras captured footage of her exiting the store.
fox7austin.com
Warehouse fire in South Austin under investigation by AFD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department is investigating what caused a warehouse fire in South Austin. The fire happened at The Yard, a mixed-use development, located on East St. Elmo Road near Willow Springs Road and near South Congress Avenue. Officials say they received a call at around 3:30...
Teenager dead after 'traumatic injury' in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A teenager is dead after a "traumatic injury" in South Austin on Wednesday night. Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened around 8:10 p.m. near West Slaughter Lane and Wolftrap Drive. Medics did not provide details on the cause or nature of the injury. CPR was...
2 children, 6 adults involved in rollover crash in Leander
Eight people, including two children, were involved in a rollover crash near 183A Friday evening, Austin-Travis County EMS said on Twitter.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Nov. 18-24, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Nov. 18-24, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
fox7austin.com
Porch pirates: Kyle police give tips to prevent stolen packages
KYLE, Texas - The Kyle Police Department is reminding people to be on the lookout for potential "Grinches" trying to steal your holiday cheer. In a creative PSA announcement, officers warned about porch pirates portrayed as the popular Christmas character. RELATED COVERAGE: Porch pirates: Local police warn residents to be...
