BlockFi Files for Bankruptcy Following FTX Crash
It almost seemed inevitable following everything that happened with FTX. Another former cryptocurrency giant has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States. Thus, BlockFi has followed the example of companies like Celsius and Three Arrows Capital. The cryptocurrency lender’s troubles began as the bear market intensified earlier...
Andre Cronje on What’s it Like to be a Crypto Company
Fantom was forced to become extremely frugal during the 2018 bear market, but later recovered using decentralized finance. Andre Cronje – the so-called “Vice President of Memes” for the Fantom Foundation – provided an insider’s view into how the company has remained cash-flow positive across the past 4 years.
Despite Crypto Winter, Bitwise Files for Bitcoin Futures ETF in the US: Report
If approved, BITC will trade BTC futures contracts on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Over a year after the first Bitcoin futures ETF went live in the States, Bitwise has filed to launch its own such product. This comes despite the ongoing bear market, which has seen prices decline and investor...
Bitcoin Miners’ Revenue Lowest Since November 2020
Bitcoin miner revenue is at its lowest point since November 2020 as the price continues to struggle around $16.5K. The revenue Bitcoin miners receive is tumbling amid the depressing market conditions and lower prices. Somewhat expected, as the BTC dollar value goes down, so do the proceedings from mining. Data...
LINE’s Crypto Exchange Bitfront to Shut Down Amid Bear Market
Bitfront will halt trading services by December 30, 2022, while clients have until March 31, 2023, to withdraw their funds. Bitfront – a cryptocurrency platform operated by internet company LINE Corporation – announced it will cease its services as of March 31, 2023. The entity asserted that its...
A Goldman Sachs-led $117 million round is the last stop before 'market leader' Locus Robotics' IPO
Locus Robotics CEO Rick Faulk told Insider the startup is headed for an IPO as soon as the markets wake up.
Bear Market Effects: Installation of New Crypto ATMs Slows Down
Only 6,100 crypto ATMs have been installed in 2021, or three times less than in 2022. The latest figures show that the first eleven months of 2022 have seen the installation of 6,100 new crypto automated teller machines (ATMs). The temps have significantly slowed down due to the ongoing bear...
Another Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Spike Propels Holders to Impressive Gains
When you’re just starting to learn about cryptocurrency investing, it can be hard to know which coins and tokens are worth your time and money. If you want to get involved in this fast-growing market but aren’t sure where to start, here are four factors you should consider when choosing cryptocurrency assets to invest in. One such example of a rare project that exemplifies these traits is Orbeon Protocol, and we will also explore why ORBN price has increased by 250% since November 1st and why its getting the attention from the community.
Indian Crypto Companies’ Response to the FTX Collapse
Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of Mumbai-based ETH scaling startup, was the first to stress self-custody before it became the buzzword. The quick downfall of FTX with an $8-10 billion deficit in its balance sheet has left the broader cryptocurrency market reeling under its cascading effects. Besides Proof of Reserves (PoR) and...
Investing in Bitcoin Still Makes Sense, Says Tom Lee
Investors wanting to have a balanced portfolio should still invest in BTC, said Lee. Fundstrat’s head of research – Tom Lee – remains a bitcoin bull and believes the asset could serve as a proper investment tool for certain investors. He added in a recent interview that...
Bitcoin Volatility Plummets but Signs of a Bottom Start Showing (BTC Price Analysis)
The market has been suffering through extremely low volatility and a lack of demand as fear seems to be the predominant sentiment. Bitcoin’s price appears to have entered a mid-term consolidation stage between $15K and $17K, and a breakout from either direction should determine the cryptocurrency’s direction. Technical...
Binance Moves Over $2Bn in BTC As Part of a Proof-of-Reserves Audit
Some crypto enthusiasts feared the worst after Binance moved 127,351 BTC to an unknown wallet. It was all part of an audit. A significant outflow of funds belonging to Binance set off alarms in the cryptocurrency community today. According to a Tweet from Whale Alerts, the exchange pulled out more...
Aave Freezes Multiple Lending Markets Citing Volatility Concerns
Aave is freezing markets with low liquidity and high volatility, to protect against future market manipulation attacks. The decentralized lending protocol AAVE has temporarily disabled its lending markets for multiple Ethereum-based tokens facing excess volatility and low liquidity. The 17 frozen assets include various defi tokens that are competitors to...
Coinbase Eyes Europe Expansion, Hires Four New Executives
Coinbase plans to increase its customer base, expand into new markets, and collaborate with policymakers under the guidance of the new execs. Leading American cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has on-boarded new executives to lead its expansion plans in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) despite the intense bear market pushing several crypto entities into bankruptcy.
Another BTC Drop Incoming? Bitcoin Miner Capitulation Likely According to Analysis
Bitcoin miners might be capitulating soon as conditions are worsening. Bitcoin’s price is struggling above the $16K mark, and it seems that more troubles might be coming. Data shows that miners might be having hard times, as their revenues are getting lower while the mining difficulty remains high. According...
ApeCoin Soars 16%, Dogecoin Taps 3-Week High (Weekend Watch)
ApeCoin is today’s top performer, while DOGE is up to its highest price tag in about three weeks. Bitcoin keeps trading without any substantial movements, similar to the previous weekend, and seems stuck around $16,500. Its dominance has taken another minor hit as some alts, such as Dogecoin and...
ETH Paints a Lower Low as a Retest of $1,000 Looking More Likely (Ethereum Price Analysis)
Unlike Bitcoin and many other crypto assets, Ethereum is forming a new low while testing a significant resistance level. ETH should be monitored closely, as the price action in the next few days could provide useful hints for the mid-term market trend. Technical Analysis. By: Edris. The Daily Chart:. Looking...
XRP on the Verge of Closing a Second Green Weekly Candle, What’s Next? (Ripple Price Analysis)
Ripple is on the verge of closing its second green weekly candle. However, there is a horizontal obstacle on the way to higher levels, which will be discussed further below. XRP managed to recapture the 200-day moving average line (in white) on the daily chart after struggling since mid-November. Technically, this pattern denotes a positive psychological momentum in the market.
Eco-Friendly Approach to Bitcoin Mining by PEGA Pool Coming in 2023
If there is one thing that the mainstream associates Bitcoin mining with, it’s the excessive usage of electricity. Many people (and regulators) believe that BTC mining is going to fry the world because it uses so much electrical energy. Some governments have outright banned it. For example, back in January this year, Kosovo introduced a blanket ban on cryptocurrency mining inside the country’s borders in a bid to curb electricity consumption.
Weekend Watch: Dogecoin Skyrockets 13%, BNB Breaks $300
Bitcoin’s dominance continues to suffer as DOGE and BNB have outperformed BTC. Bitcoin continues to display little-to-no price swings and stands still around $16,500. Some altcoins, though, have significantly outperformed BTC, including Dogecoin and Binance Coin, both of which jumped to multi-week highs. DOGE, BNB Soar. The altcoins were...
