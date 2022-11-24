ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

National Dog Show 2022: See the best in show, group winners

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HC8SV_0jMmsnrz00

OAKS, Pa. — The National Dog Show, held by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, has picked its best in show for 2022. Winston the French Bulldog was crowned top dog in the weekend ceremony, which was broadcast on Thanksgiving Day.

See Winston and the group winners below:

Best in show: Winston the French Bulldog

Terrier group: Trouble the American Staffordshire Terrier

Toy group: Cooper the English Toy Spaniel

Working group: Reus the Alaskan Malamute

Sporting group: Sloane the Irish Water Spaniel

Hound group: Nate the Treeing Walker Coonhound

Nonsporting group: Winston the French Bulldog

Herding group: River the German Shepherd

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Pennsylvania man accused of wielding ax to rob home, police say

EPHRATA, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man is accused of attempting to break into a home last month while wielding an ax, authorities said. Keron D. Shockley, 30, of Leona, was charged with criminal attempt to commit burglary, according to a news release from the Ephrata Police Department. Police said...
EPHRATA, PA
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
18K+
Followers
106K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy