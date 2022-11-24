Read full article on original website
Family The Focus Of Downtown Hopkinsville Christmas Events
Hopkinsville Christmas parade activities will begin December 9 with the Christmas Tree lighting and continue Saturday, December 10, with the HES Christmas parade. Tab Brockman and Toby Hudson with Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation say the tree lighting will be a special ceremony for the entire family. Hudson and Brockman say...
Family honored at Christmas parade
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT)– While many families are still eating the leftovers form turkey day, one community is recognizing a family that overcame tough obstacles. Hope was the theme for this year’s Greenville Christmas Parade. For the Wells family, hope has been their focus all year long. Savannah Wells and her three daughters were chosen to […]
Support United Way, Warm the Children on Giving Tuesday
While December is undoubtedly the month of shopping, the season is also about giving—and the United Way of the Pennyrile and the Warm the Children program are asking the public to consider donating to their causes for Giving Tuesday. Giving Tuesday follows the Tuesday after Black Friday and Cyber...
Shop Small Saturday welcomes good turnout downtown
Downtown Hopkinsville was bustling with shoppers, as people turned out to shop local as part of Shop Small Saturday. Businesses had deals and bargains, from East Ninth Street to East Fifth Street and every where in between, where folks were able to enjoy handcraft, locally made wares and food. Laura Faulker with the Downtown Renaissance District says the initiative—which was sponsored by J. Schrecker Jewelry—is all about showing those small businesses some appreciation for choosing to call Hopkinsville and Christian County home.
Country hams and memories of Thanksgiving rituals
A few weeks before Thanksgiving, I headed out one morning to find a country ham for my cousin Tommy, who lives in northern West Virginia where grocery stores don’t generally sell them. The best country ham purveyors are concentrated mainly in Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia. I waited until Hopkinsville’s...
UPDATE: Bank robbed on Lowes Drive in Clarksville, photos released
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A bank in St. Bethlehem was robbed Monday morning by a man showing a note but no weapon. At 11 a.m., Clarksville Police responded to a bank robbery at the Regions Bank at 2155 Lowes Drive, according to police Lt. Charles Gill. The robber...
Five CCPS students named to All-State Choir
The Christian County Public School System is celebrating five high school students for being named to the All-State Choir. Kyler Hawkins, Laythan Hollimon, and Donari Merritt from Christian County High School, and Imani Dunn and Gracie Lovelady from Hopkinsville High School were chosen based on their outstanding audition performances. The students will perform at the Kentucky Music Educators Association in February 2023.
BGPD investigating bank robbery, searching for suspect underway
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green police are investigating a bank robbery off Campbell Lane. The robbery happened at Limestone Bank at 751 Campbell Lane. Police said the man entered the bank and passed a note demanding cash. He left the area and headed in an unknown direction. “We...
Pedestrian severely injured in Clarksville accident
A pedestrian was flown to a Nashville hospital after being struck by a vehicle Monday night on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Clarksville. It happened just after 5:30 p.m. near the Fort Campbell Boulevard Wendy’s on the northbound side, according to Clarksville police, who say the pedestrian was taken by helicopter to a hospital where their condition was unknown.
Missing Providence juvenile found
PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WEHT) – A Tri-State family tells us a teenage boy is back home after his disappearance. The family of 16-year old Graham Watson of Providence previously told us they hadn’t seen or heard from him since Tuesday. Watson’s mother told us he needed to come home so he can go to rehab. She […]
Bowling Green man arrested after death investigation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been arrested after a death investigation on Bellevue Avenue. Larry Sutton, 64, was charged with murder-domestic violence Monday morning. Around 7 a.m., Sutton entered the lobby of the Bowling Green Police Department covered in blood and told officers he had...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Fort Campbell Boulevard
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Fort Campbell Boulevard Monday evening. At about 5:34 p.m., the pedestrian was hit near 1683 Fort Campbell Blvd., in front of Wendy’s, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking...
Woman Robbed While Helping Stranded Woman And Child
Hopkinsville Police are investigating a robbery that happened on Eagle Way near Bradshaw Road in Monday morning. Police say a woman stopped to help another woman who was on the side of the road with a child believing them to have been stranded with a broken-down vehicle. A male that...
1 hurt in shooting inside home in north Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – One person was injured in an overnight shooting in north Clarksville. At about 12:46 a.m. Sunday, Clarksville Police responded to the shooting on Bradfield Drive. One person was shot and transported to the hospital with non-lifethreatening injuries, police spokesman Scott Beaubien told Clarksville Now.
Bedroom shot up, gasoline poured on car at apartments on Highway 48/13
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Someone shot up an apartment bedroom and may have poured gasoline onto the victim’s car in Montgomery County early Saturday morning. At about 4:42 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of gunfire at Ramblewood Apartments in the 2400 block of Ramblewood Road, just south of Clarksville off of Highway 48/13, according to a news release from Sgt. Bishop Delaney.
Steven Ray Sisk
(Age 57, of Fairview) Funeral service will be Tuesday November 29th at 1pm at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Bell’s Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 4pm to 8pm at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home.
Three Injured In Pembroke Road Wreck
A woman and two juveniles were injured when their SUV struck a building on Pembroke Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was traveling towards Pembroke when the driver had some kind of medical issue causing her vehicle to run off the road and hit two mailboxes before striking a building.
Woman robbed after stopping to help stranded woman and baby on Bypass
A woman’s attempt to do a good deed early Monday morning on the Bypass in Hopkinsville led to her becoming the victim of a robbery. It happened about 3 a.m. when Hopkinsville Police Officer Robert Flick says the 37-year old female victim pulled over between the Fort Campbell Boulevard and Bradshaw Road intersections to help a woman with a baby who she believed to be a stranded motorist.
Vehicle burns in LBL on Thanksgiving morning
No one was injured in a vehicle fire on US 68 in Trigg County on Thanksgiving morning. Trigg County emergency personnel said the vehicle caught fire around the 4-mile marker of US 68. East Golden Pond firefighters were called to the scene to extinguish the fire. WKDZ reported that the...
PHOTOS – 2022-23 Caldwell County Cheerleaders
The Caldwell County High School cheerleaders posed for photos during Picture Day this past week at the CAB gym.
