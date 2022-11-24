ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Gradually clearing today but mostly dry for now

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re working on booting out clouds from our last rainy system, but we only have a couple of “mostly dry” days, before a cold front moves through. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Winds pick up Tuesday ahead of the next cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gusty winds return Tuesday as our next cold front approaches. The rain arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday with cooler air moving in behind it. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Winds slowly subside into Monday, turning a little cooler

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winds are slowly relaxing as we move through the overnight and into Monday morning as we’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds to start the day. Cooler temperatures are here to stay briefly as we’ll be closer to average before our next system arrives moving into the middle of the week, which will provide the next opportunity for rain with some of that being heavy at times.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Rainy start to Sunday, before winds increase for the afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain is set to move in through the overnight and into Sunday morning ahead of the next cold front and it could be heavy at times. While most areas see lighter amounts, the bigger story will turn to the wind for the afternoon. Cooler and drier weather returns to start the week, but don’t put the rain gear away just yet as our next system arrives Wednesday bringing more rain.
KNOXVILLE, TN
indherald.com

Wildfires are burning in Scott County, but relief is on the way

As wildfires burn in Scott County amid ongoing dry weather, a turn to wetter weather appears to be on the horizon. According to the TN Division of Forestry, there are two wildfires burning in Scott County as of Friday morning. A 100-acre fire off Smokey Creek Road near Smokey Junction is 50% contained, and a 150-acre fire in the mountains between Smokey Junction and Brimstone is also 50% contained.
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Gatlinburg mayor remembers deadly fires six years later

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Nov. 28, 2016, wildfires tore through Gatlinburg and Sevier County, leaving behind devastation in the days and years after. “It was so smoky; it felt like a heavy fog,” said Gatlinburg Mayor Mike Werner. What followed was 14 people losing their life and destruction...
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Gatlinburg Christmas parade nominated for USA Today 10Best award

East Tenn. police arrest 13 people in ‘Operation Thunder Chicken’. Charges for those arrested ranged from felony violation of probation to vehicular homicide. Artisan holiday market returns to Downtown Maryville. Updated: 22 hours ago. The Southern Appalachian Artisan Market returned to Downtown Maryville allowing guests to purchase hand-made local...
GATLINBURG, TN
99.5 WKDQ

How Long Will Gatlinburg Tennessee’s Winter Light Display Be Lighting Up the Night?

Many Christmas light displays end after January 1st, but not in Gatlinburg!. Who doesn't love going to the Smoky Mountains? There's so much to do! Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge are just a short drive from one another and there is a TON you can do there. It's the perfect distance for a long weekend, or to go for an entire week. Whether you want to get away in a cabin in the mountains, explore the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, or take on the fun tourist action on the main strip, there's something for everyone.
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Where to get customized Christmas tree ornaments in East Tennessee

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Santa’s Claus-et, the largest Christmas store in Gatlinburg, is getting people into the Christmas spirit. Since 2014, the Gatlinburg store has provided a space for people seeking an immersive Christmas experience. Stephanie Morgan, a worker at Santa’s Claus-et, explained why the store is so special to the community in Sevier County.
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Infant, 3 others injured in Blount County camper fire

KPD: Porch thefts spike during holiday season; how can you prevent them?. According to data by the Knoxville Police Department, reported porch thefts in the city have risen each of the last three years. Human remains found on vacant Knoxville school property. Updated: 4 hours ago. Police said there were...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WATE

Crews work house fire in Grainger County

BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews with the Bean Station Volunteer Fire Department and assisting agencies worked a house fire Thanksgiving night. According to the nonprofit agency, responding firefighters arrived to the home and found the garage at the back of the house “fully involved.” Photos shared from the incident show flames and smoke rising […]
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

New KCHD Senior Director

Man arrested after setting fire to camper, home in Jefferson County, police say. The JCSO Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation. Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker could be among the finalists in the prestigious award. Gatlinburg mayor remembers deadly fires six years later. Updated: 2 hours ago. Mayor Mike...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $5.39M Exceptional Estate in Knoxville, TN Overlooks Awesome River Views

The Estate in Knoxville is a luxurious home with impressive entry, soaring ceilings and wall of glass to capture the river views now available for sale. This home located at 5804 Lyons View Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 9,620 square feet of living spaces. Call Sharon Bailey (865-531-2020) – Realty Executives Associates for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy