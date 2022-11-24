Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Gradually clearing today but mostly dry for now
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re working on booting out clouds from our last rainy system, but we only have a couple of “mostly dry” days, before a cold front moves through. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can...
Winds pick up Tuesday ahead of the next cold front
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gusty winds return Tuesday as our next cold front approaches. The rain arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday with cooler air moving in behind it. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
Winds slowly subside into Monday, turning a little cooler
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winds are slowly relaxing as we move through the overnight and into Monday morning as we’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds to start the day. Cooler temperatures are here to stay briefly as we’ll be closer to average before our next system arrives moving into the middle of the week, which will provide the next opportunity for rain with some of that being heavy at times.
Rainy start to Sunday, before winds increase for the afternoon
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain is set to move in through the overnight and into Sunday morning ahead of the next cold front and it could be heavy at times. While most areas see lighter amounts, the bigger story will turn to the wind for the afternoon. Cooler and drier weather returns to start the week, but don’t put the rain gear away just yet as our next system arrives Wednesday bringing more rain.
Windy conditions across East Tennessee Sunday
The WATE Storm Team saw windy conditions across East Tennessee Sunday.
Wildfires are burning in Scott County, but relief is on the way
As wildfires burn in Scott County amid ongoing dry weather, a turn to wetter weather appears to be on the horizon. According to the TN Division of Forestry, there are two wildfires burning in Scott County as of Friday morning. A 100-acre fire off Smokey Creek Road near Smokey Junction is 50% contained, and a 150-acre fire in the mountains between Smokey Junction and Brimstone is also 50% contained.
Gatlinburg mayor remembers deadly fires six years later
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Nov. 28, 2016, wildfires tore through Gatlinburg and Sevier County, leaving behind devastation in the days and years after. “It was so smoky; it felt like a heavy fog,” said Gatlinburg Mayor Mike Werner. What followed was 14 people losing their life and destruction...
Fire burns hole in West Knox County home
A fire damaged the inside of a West Knox County home Saturday afternoon, according to Rural Metro Fire - Knox County Public Information Officer Jeff Bagwell.
Lanes open on State Route 72 after wreck in Loudon County
Loudon County Sheriff's Office reported a vehicle rollover wreck on a highway has blocked lanes.
Gatlinburg Christmas parade nominated for USA Today 10Best award
East Tenn. police arrest 13 people in ‘Operation Thunder Chicken’. Charges for those arrested ranged from felony violation of probation to vehicular homicide. Artisan holiday market returns to Downtown Maryville. Updated: 22 hours ago. The Southern Appalachian Artisan Market returned to Downtown Maryville allowing guests to purchase hand-made local...
One dead in Loudon County crash on Thanksgiving
One person was killed and another was injured in an interstate crash on Thanksgiving day in Loudon County.
Tennessee Bear Charges Woman on Deck Who Got Too Close [VIDEO]
The Smoky Mountains are one of my favorite places to visit. My husband and I took out honeymoon there and we try to go back every year to celebrate our anniversary. One thing we've learned over the years is we have to be careful when it comes to the bears in the mountains.
How Long Will Gatlinburg Tennessee’s Winter Light Display Be Lighting Up the Night?
Many Christmas light displays end after January 1st, but not in Gatlinburg!. Who doesn't love going to the Smoky Mountains? There's so much to do! Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge are just a short drive from one another and there is a TON you can do there. It's the perfect distance for a long weekend, or to go for an entire week. Whether you want to get away in a cabin in the mountains, explore the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, or take on the fun tourist action on the main strip, there's something for everyone.
Where to get customized Christmas tree ornaments in East Tennessee
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Santa’s Claus-et, the largest Christmas store in Gatlinburg, is getting people into the Christmas spirit. Since 2014, the Gatlinburg store has provided a space for people seeking an immersive Christmas experience. Stephanie Morgan, a worker at Santa’s Claus-et, explained why the store is so special to the community in Sevier County.
Infant, 3 others injured in Blount County camper fire
KPD: Porch thefts spike during holiday season; how can you prevent them?. According to data by the Knoxville Police Department, reported porch thefts in the city have risen each of the last three years. Human remains found on vacant Knoxville school property. Updated: 4 hours ago. Police said there were...
Crews work house fire in Grainger County
BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews with the Bean Station Volunteer Fire Department and assisting agencies worked a house fire Thanksgiving night. According to the nonprofit agency, responding firefighters arrived to the home and found the garage at the back of the house “fully involved.” Photos shared from the incident show flames and smoke rising […]
Loudon County rollover crash blocks I-75 lanes on Thanksgiving
A multivehicle rollover crash on I-75 in Loudon County on Thanksgiving caused hours of delays as crews worked the scene.
Victim in fatal Knoxville shooting on Thanksgiving identified
The man found fatally shot in a car on Thanksgiving day has been identified by the Knoxville Police Department.
New KCHD Senior Director
Man arrested after setting fire to camper, home in Jefferson County, police say. The JCSO Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation. Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker could be among the finalists in the prestigious award. Gatlinburg mayor remembers deadly fires six years later. Updated: 2 hours ago. Mayor Mike...
This $5.39M Exceptional Estate in Knoxville, TN Overlooks Awesome River Views
The Estate in Knoxville is a luxurious home with impressive entry, soaring ceilings and wall of glass to capture the river views now available for sale. This home located at 5804 Lyons View Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 9,620 square feet of living spaces. Call Sharon Bailey (865-531-2020) – Realty Executives Associates for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Knoxville.
