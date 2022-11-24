Read full article on original website
Related
US stock indexes fall as lockdown protests spread in China
Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street as protests spread in China calling for President Xi Jinping to step down amid growing anger over severe restrictions imposed as part of his "zero COVID" strategy in the world's second-largest economy
Dow sinks 500 points as China protests and hawkish Fed comments rattle markets
US stocks took a hit as protests dragged on in China, which could exacerbate supply-chain issues and hinder the Fed's inflation fight.
100 UK companies are scrapping the 40-hour workweek. Here's how the standard work schedule became so popular in the first place.
When the US government began tracking worker's hours in 1890 they found the average workweek for manufacturing employees was a whopping 100 hours.
Comments / 0