Pearl River, LA

MaxPreps

High school football: Arch Manning's Newman career comes to end with blowout loss to University Lab in D-III quarterfinals

Arch Manning saw his high school football career come to an end Friday as Newman (New Orleans) fell 49-13 to University Lab in the Louisiana Division III quarterfinals. The No. 1 rated player in high school football heads to Austin soon to enroll at the University of Texas. But not before the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning became the Greenies' all-time leader in passing yardage and touchdowns, surpassing marks by his Super Bowl winning uncles.
PEARL RIVER, LA
WWL-AMFM

LSU falls, Tulane climbs in AP Top 25

LSU’s loss the Texas A&M dropped the Tigers five spots in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll. Tulane’s victory over Cincinnati pushed the Green Wave up a spot. LSU fell from #6 to #11. Tulane move to #18 from #19.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NBC Sports

2022 Bayou Classic: More than a football game

Every year, the weekend after Thanksgiving, the city of New Orleans is packed with fans of the Southern University Jaguars and Grambling University Tigers from all over, and this year was no exception. Two amazing HBCUs compete for the championship inside of Caesar’s Superdome. In addition to the game, there were a plethora of events that led up to this highly anticipated matchup – here’s a look back at some of the highlights from a week filled with tradition and football.
BATON ROUGE, LA
nexttv.com

Local News Close-Up: Easy Does It in New Orleans

With its colorful festivals, two major pro sports teams and lots of crime and corruption, New Orleans feels like a larger market than No. 50 to the newsgatherers toiling in the region. There’s never a shortage of big-time happenings. A peek at the calendar reveals the Allstate Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve, Mardi Gras beginning February 21 and Jazz Fest in late April.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPEL 96.5

Guy Goes Viral After People Thought He Was Rolling Up Weed at the Bayou Classic on National TV

Just when you think you've seen it all, I present to you the wildest viral video from Bayou Classic weekend in New Orleans. The Big Easy plays home to the annual showdown between Southern and Grambling, and with all of the events, parties, and not to mention the Battle of the Bands, sometimes people forget that there is actually a football game at the center of it all.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

100 Years of John Gendusa Bakery

Loafing around with French bread from John Gendusa's, a century-old New Orleans bakery in Gentilly. Lovers of local culinary history all know the oft-told origin story of New Orleans' famed po-boy. As the legend goes, restaurateurs Benny and Clovis Martin (a.k.a. the "Martin Bros.") created the inexpensive meal to feed streetcar workers during a strike in 1929. There's even a quote floating around, reputedly spoken by Benny Martin himself, saying, "We fed those men free of charge until the strike ended. Whenever we saw one of the striking men coming, one of us would say, 'Here comes another poor boy.'" Like any story, especially one staking claim to the city's most celebrated sandwich, the details are hotly debated. But there is one aspect of the story that's certain—the Martin Bros. were using John Gendusa's French bread.
METAIRIE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lakeshore turns the lights out on an impressive quarterfinals run

Maybe it was a sign from the heavens. As Lakeshore was warming up for its quarterfinals game against Lutcher Friday night, one of the visitor's side light poles was noticeably dark. The lights never came on, and the game was delayed 68 minutes until a temporary light fixture was rolled...
MANDEVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Hydes sign copies of 'Rebel Bayou' during stop at Hammond book store

Samuel and Sarah Hyde, authors of the novel, “Rebel Bayou,” recently autographed copies of their book during a book signing at Bayou Booksellers and Gift Shoppe in Hammond. Samuel Hyde is director of the Center for Southeast Louisiana Studies at Southeastern Louisiana University and a professor of history,...
HAMMOND, LA
NOLA.com

11 weird things we do in New Orleans at Christmastime

1. We set things on fire. For fun. Christmas fires in other places are usually sad and unfortunate occurrences associated with faulty holiday lights or burning oil overflowing a turkey-frying pot. Here in south Louisiana, we set stacks of wood on fire to light the way for Pere Noel. Haven't...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Shades of Elvis rock Covington for four days

Eight Elvis tribute artists and some of the King's biggest local fans shook, rattled and rolled The Fuhrmann Auditorium during the recent the 2022 Louisiana Bayou King Fest in Covington. From Nov. 17-20, it was non-stop entertainment with 11 Elvis concerts, and all performers were backed by the 16-piece King Creole Orchestra. There was an array of special tributes and a number of re-creations of Elvis Presley's best-known concerts and performances. There were tribute contests, some late-night parties, some meet-and-greets with the performers and more. Viva Elvis!
COVINGTON, LA
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Mandeville (LA)

Are you planning a trip to Mandeville? Would you like to know the best and fun things to do in Mandeville, LA?. The city of Mandeville lies in St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana, United States. It is located on Lake Pontchartrain’s northern shore. The city is one of the oldest and yet still fascinating cities in the state.
MANDEVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Long before abortion ban, Louisiana hospitals relied on clinics for 'futile' pregnancies

The first sign Victoria Shaheen’s 12-week pregnancy wouldn’t end the way she hoped was the look on the ultrasound technician’s face. The tech was silent as she tapped out measurements in the dim room at Ochsner Baptist in New Orleans, but her face betrayed her concern. Shaheen knew that look. This was her fourth pregnancy. She and her husband were still without a child.
LOUISIANA STATE

