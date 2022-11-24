ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Verge

Elon Musk just decided to bring the worst people on the internet back to Twitter

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has decided to offer “general amnesty” to suspended accounts starting next week — a gentler way of saying that he’s decided to welcome back some of the site’s worst and most toxic people. It’s the second major moderation decision he’s made since taking over after unbanning former President Donald Trump; both decisions were made after Musk ran an informal poll from his personal Twitter account.
HuffPost

Elon Musk Taunts Trent Reznor For Quitting Twitter. Wil Wheaton Shreds Musk Back.

Nine Inch Nails singer Trent Reznor said he was quitting Twitter to protect his mental health, and the platform’s owner, Elon Musk, mocked the musician as a “crybaby.” The putdown prompted actor Wil Wheaton to slam Musk as a malevolent force and “hurt person who is hurting our society.”
The Verge

A Twitter executive got a court injunction to prevent Elon Musk from firing her

Sinead McSweeney, Twitter’s Ireland-based global vice president of public policy, secured a temporary injunction from the High Court of Dublin to prevent her from getting fired, according to a report from The Irish Times. McSweeney claims she was locked out of her work accounts and Twitter’s Dublin office after not responding to the email Elon Musk sent to employees, which asked workers to reply “yes” to commit to Twitter’s “extremely hardcore” culture, or otherwise leave.
teslarati.com

Elon Musk on reports of Antifa wanting to burn down Tesla: “concerning.”

Elon Musk called a report on Antifa wanting to burn down Tesla “concerning.” The Tesla CEO responded to a Rebel News report on screenshots of calls to action. Andy Ngô, editor-at-large for the ThePost Millenial, shared screenshots of the calls to action by the now-suspended Twitter account @AshRedacted. The account posted links to Tesla locations and encouraged followers to add their own.
PORTLAND, OR
The Verge

Elon Musk says Twitter will begin manually authenticating Blue, Grey, and Gold accounts as soon as next week

Elon Musk says that Twitter’s check mark program could return on Friday, December 2nd, with a new procedure to verify individual identities in order to resolve impersonation issues. Musk described the new manual authentication process as “painful, but necessary.” Verified check marks will also be expanded with additional colors — gold for companies, grey for the government, and the original blue for individual accounts.
HackerNoon

'Twitter faces irreparable harm' due to Musk's actions, per lawsuit

Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of. Feature Image: HackerNoon’s Stable Diffusion AI, Prompt “the damage is done”. FACTUAL ALLEGATIONS. X. Twitter faces irreparable harm absent relief. 144. Because of defendants’ breaches and the uncertainty they have...
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

