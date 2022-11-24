Read full article on original website
Elon Musk mocks shirts he found in Twitter's building. See Don Lemon's response
Elon Musk tweeted a video mocking a Twitter closet full of "#StayWoke" apparel. In a since deleted tweet, Musk called the "hands up, don't shoot" movement "fiction." CNN's Don Lemon lays out the facts behind the social justice movement.
Liberal professor loses it over Elon Musk's Twitter polls: For the next poll he can 'shove it up his a--'
NYU professor Scott Galloway complained about Twitter CEO Elon Musk's use of Twitter polls to help mold the direction the social media company should take.
Elon Musk knows what he's doing at Twitter, and it's making activist journalists panic
Billionaire Elon Musk has made dramatic changes at Twitter in the name of free speech, and they have activist journalists panicking about their former safe space.
Alyssa Milano Ripped for Trading Tesla for Volkswagen: 'Founded by Nazis'
She referred to Elon Musk being aligned with "hate and white supremacy." Musk owns both Twitter and Tesla.
Elon Musk says he'd consider 'alternative phone' if Twitter is booted from Apple and Google app stores
Elon Musk tweeted on Friday night that he'd consider making an "alternative phone" if Twitter is removed from the Apple App Store and Google Play.
Musk Warns of “Nuke Option” if Twitter Gets Banned from Stores (opinion)
While some describe Twitter’s takeover as a dumpster fire, others see a master class in revamping a troubled business. But in light of reports that more hate speech is saturating the platform in the name of free speech, Elon Musk is on the defensive.
Musk teases releasing details of Twitter censoring Hunter Biden's laptop: 'Necessary to restore public trust'
Tesla founder Elon Musk responded to calls for transparency on Twitter's connection to censoring the New York Post's Hunter Biden laptop story before the 2020 election.
The Verge
Elon Musk just decided to bring the worst people on the internet back to Twitter
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has decided to offer “general amnesty” to suspended accounts starting next week — a gentler way of saying that he’s decided to welcome back some of the site’s worst and most toxic people. It’s the second major moderation decision he’s made since taking over after unbanning former President Donald Trump; both decisions were made after Musk ran an informal poll from his personal Twitter account.
Elon Musk swipes another news outlet for 'misinformation,' after striking down 'flat wrong' reports yesterday
Elon Musk continues to push back on alleged fake news reports about him and Twitter, following his $44 billion acquisition of the platform and subsequent overhaul of its policies.
HuffPost
Elon Musk Taunts Trent Reznor For Quitting Twitter. Wil Wheaton Shreds Musk Back.
Nine Inch Nails singer Trent Reznor said he was quitting Twitter to protect his mental health, and the platform’s owner, Elon Musk, mocked the musician as a “crybaby.” The putdown prompted actor Wil Wheaton to slam Musk as a malevolent force and “hurt person who is hurting our society.”
The Verge
A Twitter executive got a court injunction to prevent Elon Musk from firing her
Sinead McSweeney, Twitter’s Ireland-based global vice president of public policy, secured a temporary injunction from the High Court of Dublin to prevent her from getting fired, according to a report from The Irish Times. McSweeney claims she was locked out of her work accounts and Twitter’s Dublin office after not responding to the email Elon Musk sent to employees, which asked workers to reply “yes” to commit to Twitter’s “extremely hardcore” culture, or otherwise leave.
Elon Musk rips 'environmental, social, and governance' scores: 'the devil'
Elon Musk on Sunday likened ESG, the non-financial standards used by asset managers and investors in financial decision-making, to "the devil."
Musk breached a 'valid and enforceable contract' with Twitter, per lawsuit
Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of. Breach of Contract — Specific Performance & Injunction. 148. Twitter repeats and incorporates by reference the allegations above. 149. The merger agreement is a valid and enforceable contract. 150. Twitter has...
teslarati.com
Elon Musk on reports of Antifa wanting to burn down Tesla: “concerning.”
Elon Musk called a report on Antifa wanting to burn down Tesla “concerning.” The Tesla CEO responded to a Rebel News report on screenshots of calls to action. Andy Ngô, editor-at-large for the ThePost Millenial, shared screenshots of the calls to action by the now-suspended Twitter account @AshRedacted. The account posted links to Tesla locations and encouraged followers to add their own.
Triggered by Babylon Bee's suspension, Talulah Riley urged Musk to buy Twitter to 'fight woke-ism'
Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of. . This is the March 24, 2022 text convo between Elon Musk and Canadian actress Talulah Riley, his ex wife, from Exhibit H. 2022-03-24: Talulah Riley <> Elon Musk. Talulah Riley: can...
The Verge
Elon Musk says Twitter will begin manually authenticating Blue, Grey, and Gold accounts as soon as next week
Elon Musk says that Twitter’s check mark program could return on Friday, December 2nd, with a new procedure to verify individual identities in order to resolve impersonation issues. Musk described the new manual authentication process as “painful, but necessary.” Verified check marks will also be expanded with additional colors — gold for companies, grey for the government, and the original blue for individual accounts.
This Woman's Boss Said She Had To Either Work Last Minute Or Be Fired, So She Quit, And People Are Cheering Her On
"I'm already approved to take off that weekend..."
Elon Musk shares internal company data to prove Twitter 2.0 works better
Twitter 2.0 has shown significant new user growth and "lower hate speech impressions" amidst controversies since Elon Musk took over the social media platform in October. "Slides from my Twitter company talk," Musk said, dispatching images of a presentation for the world to see. Over the course of seven days,...
'Twitter faces irreparable harm' due to Musk's actions, per lawsuit
Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of. Feature Image: HackerNoon’s Stable Diffusion AI, Prompt “the damage is done”. FACTUAL ALLEGATIONS. X. Twitter faces irreparable harm absent relief. 144. Because of defendants’ breaches and the uncertainty they have...
'Hello, @SECgov?', 'Chuckmate' tweeted Musk in desperate attempt to back out of Twitter deal
Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of. Feature Image: HackerNoon’s Stable Diffusion AI, Prompt “desperate attempt”. IX. After purporting to terminate, Musk keeps violating and confirms his earlier violations. 139. After purporting to terminate the deal, Musk...
