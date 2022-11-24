Millions of Twitter accounts have been compromised after a security bug was exploited by hackers.User records of over 5.4 million people were stolen through a vulnerability known as an API (application programming interface) attack, which exposed private phone numbers and email addresses.Twitter patched the issue after it was made public through a bug bounty programme in December 202, however hackers had already taken advantage of it and began selling the stolen data in July 2022.A report from BleepingComputer revealed the full extent of the security breach over the weekend, with Twitter confirming that the API bug was only fixed in...

8 HOURS AGO