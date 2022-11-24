Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Tweets Photo of Guns: 'My Bedside Table'
Musk posted a photo of two firearms surrounded by opened cans of Diet Coke.
Musk Warns of “Nuke Option” if Twitter Gets Banned from Stores (opinion)
While some describe Twitter’s takeover as a dumpster fire, others see a master class in revamping a troubled business. But in light of reports that more hate speech is saturating the platform in the name of free speech, Elon Musk is on the defensive.
wegotthiscovered.com
Twitter isn’t taking well to Stephen King ditching the Elon Musk bashing to sing Chief Twit’s praises
Stephen King has been sort of a digital folk hero lately for continuously calling out new Twitter CEO Elon Musk on his bumbling takeover of the social media site. Now he’s catching heat for the opposite: praising Musk for his handling of Tesla. King has tweeted out things like...
Android Authority
Elon Musk threatens to build alternative to Android and iPhone. It won’t happen.
Elon Musk says he could totally build an alternative mobile platform. Don’t threaten us with a good time, Elon. Elon Musk says he could totally build an alternative mobile platform if it came down to it. To that we say, don’t threaten us with a good time, Elon.
Fmr. CIA Operative: Elon Musk Has Got to ‘Reinstitute the Same Restrictions that Were on Twitter Before He Bought It’
Twitter, love it or hate it, the use of the social media giant is used by local governments, national governments, business entities, and your neighbor down the street. It has become a tool and a way to connect and share information instantly.
Musk breached a 'valid and enforceable contract' with Twitter, per lawsuit
Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of. Breach of Contract — Specific Performance & Injunction. 148. Twitter repeats and incorporates by reference the allegations above. 149. The merger agreement is a valid and enforceable contract. 150. Twitter has...
teslarati.com
Elon Musk on reports of Antifa wanting to burn down Tesla: “concerning.”
Elon Musk called a report on Antifa wanting to burn down Tesla “concerning.” The Tesla CEO responded to a Rebel News report on screenshots of calls to action. Andy Ngô, editor-at-large for the ThePost Millenial, shared screenshots of the calls to action by the now-suspended Twitter account @AshRedacted. The account posted links to Tesla locations and encouraged followers to add their own.
Twitter Users Brutally Mock Elon Musk For Trying To Shame Apple Into Advertising
“Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America?” the tech mogul tweeted on Monday.
Fact check: Activist projected Elon Musk critique onto Twitter headquarters, not ousted employee
Activist Alan Marling has projected onto Twitter's San Francisco building for years, including calls in 2017 for then-CEO Jack Dorsey to resign.
'Hello, @SECgov?', 'Chuckmate' tweeted Musk in desperate attempt to back out of Twitter deal
Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of. Feature Image: HackerNoon’s Stable Diffusion AI, Prompt “desperate attempt”. IX. After purporting to terminate, Musk keeps violating and confirms his earlier violations. 139. After purporting to terminate the deal, Musk...
Fact Check: Did Trump's Thanksgiving 'Truths' Not Mention 'Thanksgiving'?
Social media users noted that the former president did not appear to mention the words "Happy" or "Thanksgiving" despite posting extensively in recent days.
Musk's Twitter, Creator Economy, and The Importance of Citizen Journalism
Elon Musk has been creating polarizing headlines since his Twitter acquisition. From the abrupt layoffs to the promotion of citizen journalism, the platform is currently undergoing a major, public overhaul that the entire world is equally enjoying and stressing about. On today’s episode of Startups On Demand, I am joined...
'Twitter faces irreparable harm' due to Musk's actions, per lawsuit
Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of. Feature Image: HackerNoon’s Stable Diffusion AI, Prompt “the damage is done”. FACTUAL ALLEGATIONS. X. Twitter faces irreparable harm absent relief. 144. Because of defendants’ breaches and the uncertainty they have...
Twitter's final ask to Delaware Court was simple: Musk was at fault; he now had to buy Twitter
Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of. Feature Image: Spoiler Alert, Musk did lose the lawsuit and had to buy Twitter on Oct 26, 2022. He tweeted “Let that sink in” as he entered the HQ carrying a sink.
Elon Musk is camping out at Twitter HQ and Tesla investors are torqued
Newly minted Twitter owner Elon Musk isn’t bashful about touting his working hours and dropped a now deleted tweet early Monday morning letting the world know he’s got his nose to the grindstone for the sake of his new business endeavor. “I’ve been at Twitter SF HQ all...
Musk blamed Twitter on employees attrition, while intending to do just that behind close doors
Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of. Feature Image: HackerNoon’s Midjourney AI, Prompt “behind closed doors”. VIII. Defendants purport to terminate the merger agreement. C. Twitter did not breach the ordinary course covenant. 132. Having unreasonably withheld...
Accused of breaching Merger Contract with Musk, Twitter showed receipt that it did not
Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of. . This is part 24 of 31 . VIII. Defendants purport to terminate the merger agreement. A. Twitter has not breached its information-sharing or cooperation covenants. 126. Twitter has provided defendants far...
Millions of Twitter users hacked in ‘colossal’ security breach
Millions of Twitter accounts have been compromised after a security bug was exploited by hackers.User records of over 5.4 million people were stolen through a vulnerability known as an API (application programming interface) attack, which exposed private phone numbers and email addresses.Twitter patched the issue after it was made public through a bug bounty programme in December 202, however hackers had already taken advantage of it and began selling the stolen data in July 2022.A report from BleepingComputer revealed the full extent of the security breach over the weekend, with Twitter confirming that the API bug was only fixed in...
Trump Declares His January 6 Actions as Peaceful and Patriotic
The former president spent Thanksgiving night writing messages on Truth Social.
HackerNoon
7K+
Followers
19K+
Post
840K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
