Unarmed Black man shot in head by Deputy. Body-cam shows
Louisiana State Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting After Suspect Allegedly Choked an Officer with His Baton
Louisiana State Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting After Suspect Allegedly Choked an Officer with His Baton. Alexandria, Louisiana – On Thursday, November 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that at around 1:15 p.m., detectives assigned to the LSP Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Alexandria Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting. The shooting involved an Alexandria Police Department officer and 34-year-old Jason Shackleford of Alexandria, Louisiana. Both the Officer and Shackleford were wounded in the encounter.
KSLA
Natchitoches teenager shot dead on Berry Avenue; 20-year-old man wounded
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — Natchitoches sheriff’s detectives are investigating the shooting death of a Natchitoches teenager. Authorities have identified the victim as 19-year-old Rodjay Jaheim Stackhouse. Natchitoches police asked the Sheriff’s Office to investigate the homicide because the victim is related to Police Department employees. It was...
kalb.com
Barricaded suspect in Bunkie arrested following attempting theft of catalytic converter
BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Bunkie Police Department worked together to arrest a suspect wanted for attempting to steal a catalytic converter who barricaded himself in a house last week. According to APSO, Shedrick Lance Wiley, II, 42, and another suspect, were allegedly...
KSLA
APD arrests suspect who fired at officer at traffic circle
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Police have arrested a suspect in connection with an incident Saturday evening that resulted in shots fired at an officer and a search that led to the brief shutdown of the South Traffic Circle. James Bradley, 29, of Alexandria, was arrested Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022,...
Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches Police arrest individual for five counts of Principal to Attempted Second Degree Murder
NPD officers responded Nov. 22 around 12:40 p.m. to the 400 block of Lakeview Drive in reference to gunshots in the area. Officers arrival they spoke with several witnesses who said two vehicles began shooting towards people at the apartment complex. As a result of their investigation, Dymond Johnson, b/f,...
Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Vehicles From Two Elderly Victims, Other Arrests Likely
Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Vehicles From Two Elderly Victims, Other Arrests Likely. Leesville, Louisiana – On November 25, 2022, Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft announced the arrest of Kyrie Burnley, 36, of Leesville, Louisiana. On October 15, Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office received an allegation of a motor...
KSLA
Leesville woman arrested and accused of multiple vehicle thefts
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Leesville woman was arrested and accused of multiple vehicle burglaries in Vernon Parish, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kyrie Burnley, 36, of Leesville was booked into the VPSO jail on November 25 and charged with one count of simple burglary and resisting arrest, and two counts of exploitation of the infirm and theft of a motor vehicle.
kalb.com
The Alexandria traffic circle was closed while police searched for armed suspect
It was raining outside and inside of Prather Coliseum, as Northwestern State put up shot after shot from beyond the arc in a 79-41 win against Arkansas Baptist on Saturday afternoon. Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's 6PM Forecast. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's 6PM Forecast. Holiday Light Safari opens...
One Man and Four Teens from Louisiana Suspected of Multiple November 21 Vehicle Burglaries and Other Crimes
One Man and Four Teens from Louisiana Suspected of Multiple November 21 Vehicle Burglaries and Other Crimes. Louisiana – Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell confirmed an arrest and charges pending in the early Monday morning, November 21, 2022, vehicle burglaries on Highway 6 east of Many, Louisiana. According to...
theadvocate.com
Two hospitalized after shooting in St. Landry Parish
Two people were shot near an apartment complex on Betty Street Friday evening in Eunice. According to Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot, the two victims went to a nearby fast-food restaurant for help. Both victims suffered non-threatening injuries to their arms. The victims were transported to the hospital for treatment.
Evangeline Parish inmate escapes, recaptured same day
The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is currently seeking the whereabouts of an escaped inmate.
Louisiana mother charged after child arrested 3 times in one week
A Natchitoches mother is facing charges after police arrested her child three different times in six days on theft and burglary charges.
evangelinetoday.com
Escaped inmate is wanted
The Evangeline Parish Sheriff Department is currently seeking the whereabouts of an escaped inmate. On the 25 of November 2022 an Correction Deputy was returning to the jail with a inmate, when the inmate took off running and escaped. The following person is wanted by the Evangeline Parish Sheriff Department,...
Officer-involved shooting in Alexandria
Louisiana State Police (LSP) are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Rapides Avenue near Westwood Boulevard.
newyorkbeacon.com
Witness Cellphone Videos Prove Louisiana Deputy Had No Justification to Fatally Shoot Derrick Kittling, Lawyers Claim
Controversy is arising in Louisiana’s Rapides Parish as conflicting stories emerge about what happened when a local deputy shot a Black man to death during a traffic stop this month. Lawyers representing the dead man’s family say they have received cellphone video from an eyewitness that contradicts the sheriff’s...
38-Year-Old Aaron Nathan Washington Died In A Hit-And-Run Crash In St. Landry Parish (St. Landry Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police responded to a hit-and-run crash that claimed a life. The crash claimed the life of 38-year-old Aaron Nathan Washington of Opelousas. The crash happened near the intersection of Highway 190 and LA 104 on Wednesday.
brproud.com
Person walking bike along Louisiana highway hit, killed by vehicle
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened in St. Landry Parish Wednesday night. LSP confirmed a victim, now identified as 38-year-old Aaron Nathan Washington of Opelousas, died after being hit by a car near the intersection of Hwy 190 and LA 104 Wednesday.
Copper wiring theft investigation lands several Concordia Parish suspects behind bars, deputies confirm
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 22, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into a report that copper wiring was cut and stolen from the Vidalia Port. According to officials, they obtained warrants and multiple arrests were made for the following suspects as […]
KSLA
Man injured in accident at PCA mill in DeRidder
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident at PCA in DeRidder. According to Sheriff Mark Herford, a man was injured between a truck and a trailer. He was treated at a local hospital and was released around 5:30 p.m. Herford also said...
Deputies arrest sixth suspect in Vidalia human trafficking investigation that involved minors
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (11/22/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On November 22, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that they made a sixth arrest in the Vidalia Human Trafficking investigation that involved minors in the area. According to deputies, 36-year-old Jessica Robinson was arrested by officials and charged with two […]
