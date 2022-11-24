Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
westsidenewsny.com
Holly Trolley Rides at theNY Museum of Transportation
Continuing its holiday tradition, the New York Museum of Transportation in Rush will welcome Santa and Mrs. Claus on Sundays December 11 and 18. They’re eager to meet the kids, pose for pictures, and join them on the museum’s trolley ride. Holiday decorations, complimentary cookies and hot chocolate, and the fondly-remembered Midtown Plaza Monorail will add to the fun in this unique celebration of the holidays.
NewsChannel 36
Hornell for the Holidays Celebrates Local Businesses
HORNELL, N.Y. (WENY) -- Many people gathered just off of Main Street in Hornell for Small Business Saturday. A couple of local businesses and vendors set up in a parking lot to display their items for sale. "So this event started a couple years ago to help highlight that today...
westsidenewsny.com
Living Christmas tree taking root in Brockport
A Norway Spruce will be taking root as a glowing addition to the annual winter celebration in Brockport this year on December 4. Choosing to plant this living tree was inspired by the 2020 New York Times story of the little Saw-whet owl who hid in the immense branches of its 75-foot evergreen home as it was cut down, transported, and erected at Rockefeller Center; only to be discarded after the lights were dimmed.
Hundreds turn out for Hornell holiday parade
HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The holiday spirit took the Maple City by storm Saturday evening as hundreds of people lined Main Street for the annual Christmas Parade. Hornell Partners for Growth held its annual “Hornell for the Holidays” event on November 26. Local fire departments, lawmakers, police, EMS, WETM, and of course, Santa, drove down […]
wellsvillesun.com
Christmas in Wellsville starts tomorrow, Saturday November 26
Annual Holiday Extravaganza, parade with Santa, tree lighting, and amazing fireworks. Downtown Wellsville has a big start to the Christmas season planned this year. All day small business shopping will be highlighted by the Wellsville Volunteer Fire Department will have dozens of vendors inside the headquarters on Main Street. Chief Fleischman noted that it has been a number of years since the Extravaganza was at the headquarters and that firefighters would be serving hot food and refreshments for shoppers.
waynetimes.com
History Museum’s Holiday Boutique returns
The Museum of Wayne County History in Lyons, New York, is ringing in the holiday season with their beloved annual fundraiser, The Holiday Boutique on December 3rd and 4th from 10 AM - 4 PM. The old jail and history museum will transform into a winter wonderland filled with music, decor, and a wide range of local artisans and crafters selling various unique holiday gifts.
Which roads will be closed for Corning’s Sparkle celebration?
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The holiday festivities continue in the Crystal City with the 47th annual Sparkle event this coming weekend, and drivers are being reminded which streets will be closed. The Gaffer District said that several blocks of Market Street and side streets will close to traffic in the afternoon on December 3, 2022. […]
2022 Holiday parades and events in the Twin Tiers
(WETM) — With the holiday season taking off, towns, boroughs, and cities across the region are gearing up for their own holiday events for everyone to see. This year we are seeing the return of some of the best holiday parades in the Twin Tiers, after coming back from being canceled by COVID-19. Below is […]
Winter safety tips for the elderly
We’re coming up to the most wonderful time of the year, with holiday gatherings, ski and sledding adventures, caroling and countless other activities the winter season brings. Nobody wants their winter fun spoiled, so here are some basic tips to ensure you and your elderly loved ones have a...
Residents fill up Eastview Mall for in-person shopping on Black Friday
Shoppers shared that the fun doesn’t stop today, they plan on taking advantage of Small Business Saturday as well.
NewsChannel 36
Dry Conditions for Corning Parade of Lights
Temperatures will fall through the 40s and into the upper 30s for tonight's Parade of Lights in Corning. Early breezes will diminish, and clouds will be on the increase later on. Overall, a phenomenal evening for a holiday parade!
Lollypop Farm hosts Black Friday adoption event
FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) – Lollypop Farm held its Black Friday event at its main campus on Victor Road on November 25. The shelter took half off its adoption fees while continuing its celebration of Adopt-a-Senior Month. Pets ages 6 and older were free. Adoptions counselors were available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offered […]
Purple Christmas trees? It's a thing in Naples wine country
NAPLES – Someday, the story of the purple Christmas trees (and maybe the blue and orange ones, too) will be passed on from generation to generation, making spirits bright like Rudolph’s red nose and Frosty’s magic hat. This weekend, as many people head out to remote areas...
WHEC TV-10
Lollypop Farm seeking homes for its animals ahead of holidays
Fairport, N.Y. – On Black Friday, people had a special opportunity to adopt a furry friend. The Human Society at Lollypop Farm held a pet adoption special. Adoption fees were 50 percent off. The fee for senior pets – those age six or older – is waived to celebrate Adopt-a-Senior Month.
WUHF
Holidays at the Market Returns to Rochester Public Market
Rochester, N.Y. — Today marks the start to the official holiday season, meaning holiday shopping is underway!. And returning this weekend is a local Rochester favorite, Holidays at the Market!. Holidays at the Market returns to the City of Rochester Public Market for three consecutive Sundays starting this weekend...
wellsvillesun.com
NY Landquest: Cape Cod home is move-in ready in Cuba NY, view slideshow
House with 2 Garages in Cuba NY. Don’t miss out on this charming cape cod that is move-in ready! This beautiful 2 bedroom home is on a spacious corner lot and is in a country-like setting in a quiet area. The lot size is 0.62 acres. Recently remodeled kitchen-dining room combo includes a double oven, hardwood floors, hickory cabinets, and a cooktop that is only a few months old. A concrete driveway leads to the 2 car garage with an additional 20 x 24 garage with electric. The lot has a large yard with well-maintained landscaping and a gazebo.
Sonic Drive-In plans 6 more sites in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready for more Sonic Drive-In locations across Western New York. Franchisee Kevin DiPirro is scouting locations across the region for up to six more sites, in addition to the Sonic sites operating on Union Road in Cheektowaga and another in Buffalo at Hertel and Elmwood avenues.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Active weather pattern brings a variety of weather this week
A low pressure system is moving over Rochester this Sunday evening which will provide more damp weather. As that storm moves out, drier weather returns for Tuesday and Wednesday before another stronger low pressure system travels north of Rochester for mid-week. This will eventually bring another shot of colder air for the start of December. However, the greater impact could be the gusty winds arriving for Thursday.
WHEC TV-10
Missing Teens Alert: Marjuan Calhoun-Timmons and Shawn Hill
PENFIELD, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding two missing teens. Sheriff’s deputies say Marjuan Calhoun-Timmons and Shawn Hill were last seen in the area of Penfield Road near Linden Park Drive in Penfield. Marjuan is 5 foot 8 and was last seen...
Local health needs survey closes at the end of November
(WETM) – People living in the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes have a few more days to fill out a survey to determine the greatest health needs in local communities. Common Ground Health, based out of Rochester, announced that it was partnering with local health departments in July 2022 to launch the “My Health Story […]
