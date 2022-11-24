ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

zycrypto.com

Massive 200% Price Spike indicates Huge Interest in Oryen Network by Tamadoge, SHIB and Cosmos Holders

The current market conditions need to be more favourable for entry-level traders. There have been red baths throughout the year, and we still stand on slippery ground. Nevertheless, despite negative sentiments floating around, Oryen Network has witnessed tremendous growth in a short period. A huge presale demand has driven the price by 200%, and there are no signs of slowing down.
zycrypto.com

Sticking to Core Fundamentals Saved Polygon from FTX Calamity – Co-Founder Sandeep Nailwal

The impact of FTX’s downfall is being felt all across the crypto spectrum. Since the FTX crisis began to unfold, the crypto market has shed over $200 billion. Those who have commented on the FTX Fiasco include former Kraken CEO Jesse Powell, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, Cardano’S Charles Hoskinson, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, among others.
zycrypto.com

MetaMask’s ‘Temporary’ IP Collection Causes Uproar In The Crypto Community

MetaMask users will have their data collected, according to a statement by Consensys. The announcement was not well-received by Crypto Twitter, claiming it was against the objectives of Web3. Consensys, the firm behind MetaMask, has changed its privacy policy to state that it will start collecting IP and Ethereum wallet...

