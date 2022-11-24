Read full article on original website
Man Who Bought Bitcoin At $1 Believes BTC Price Is Ultimately Headed For $100,000
Davinci Jeremie, an early crypto adopter and host of the davincij15 YouTube channel, predicts that Bitcoin’s price will grow by ten times in the next bull run but warns it could plunge further before then. “I think we will finally see $100,000…I think we’ll do at least 10x from...
Massive 200% Price Spike indicates Huge Interest in Oryen Network by Tamadoge, SHIB and Cosmos Holders
The current market conditions need to be more favourable for entry-level traders. There have been red baths throughout the year, and we still stand on slippery ground. Nevertheless, despite negative sentiments floating around, Oryen Network has witnessed tremendous growth in a short period. A huge presale demand has driven the price by 200%, and there are no signs of slowing down.
Compared to SUSHI and UNI, Oryen Network Is Bringing Sustainable Yield Without Impermanent Loss
Yield farming involves lending your tokens in exchange for benefits and is closely tied to impermanent loss. It is not the same as staking because investors must pump funds into the blockchain to authenticate transactions on the blockchain to gain staking rewards. The number of liquidity providers and tokens defines...
Sticking to Core Fundamentals Saved Polygon from FTX Calamity – Co-Founder Sandeep Nailwal
The impact of FTX’s downfall is being felt all across the crypto spectrum. Since the FTX crisis began to unfold, the crypto market has shed over $200 billion. Those who have commented on the FTX Fiasco include former Kraken CEO Jesse Powell, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, Cardano’S Charles Hoskinson, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, among others.
Will Elon Musk really let Twitter go bust?
Advertising shortfall and issues over subscription revenues should worry new owner given huge level of debt
IMPT, Flasko, and Big Eyes are among the most trending presales, but Oryen stands out with 200% gains during ICO
The crypto market has shrunk by half in 2022, making it one of the worst performances following the all-time highs (ATH) set in late 2021. However, even with this meltdown, some projects are performing well. The leading altcoins for 2022 are IMPT, Flasko, Big Eyes, and Oryen. Crypto traders are...
MetaMask’s ‘Temporary’ IP Collection Causes Uproar In The Crypto Community
MetaMask users will have their data collected, according to a statement by Consensys. The announcement was not well-received by Crypto Twitter, claiming it was against the objectives of Web3. Consensys, the firm behind MetaMask, has changed its privacy policy to state that it will start collecting IP and Ethereum wallet...
SOL Risks Crashing Hard as Binance Terminates Trading Pairs for Solana-based Exchange Serum Token
Binance has delisted three Serum (SRM) trading pairs as the effects of FTX’s collapse continue reverberating through the crypto industry. A Friday announcement stated the exchange would “remove and cease trading” for the SRM/BNB, SRM/BTC and SRM/USDT pairs on November 28. Serum is a Solana-based decentralized exchange...
Ripple Lawsuit: Crypto Lawyer Sheds Light On The Value Of XRP Despite Brutal SEC Case
John Deaton, the founder of “crypto law”, an outlet focused on key U.S. regulatory developments for the digital asset sector, has hit out at Lark Davis for questioning XRP’s value. The lawyer was responding to a random tweet by Davis, who wrote on Friday;. “Sooo…. if JP...
