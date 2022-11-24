Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
Selected Long Beach families will receive $6,000 from new guaranteed income programBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
Aldi Opens New Store in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OCRealtorJenniferNOrange County, CA
Related
ocsportszone.com
Five OC football teams earn trip to CIF Regional Championship Bowl Games
CIF State officials on Sunday announced the pairings for the CIF Regional Football Championship Bowl Games Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3. Laguna Beach, Northwood, Laguna Hills, Whittier Christian and Yorba Linda earned berths. Winners from the NorCal and SoCal Regional games will advance to the CIF State Football.
ocsportszone.com
QUICK-OUT: Three Orange County high school football teams win CIF titles
Northwood’s Adam Harper (left) with his younger brother Joseph Harper after the Timberwolves won the CIF Division 8 title Saturday. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Northwood, Laguna Beach and Laguna Hills football teams all captured CIF titles on Saturday night. Five OC teams are moving on to the...
ocsportszone.com
Final scores of CIF championship football games for OC teams on Saturday, Nov. 26
It’s another big night of high school football as three Orange County teams go for CIF championships on Saturday, Nov. 26. Team reps and coaches, please tag us on Twitter @OC Sports Zone so we can share updates with our readers. Check back later tonight for photos and game...
nomadlawyer.org
Costa Mesa: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Costa Mesa, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Costa Mesa California. Located in Orange County, Costa Mesa has a variety of fun things to do. It is located between Los Angeles and San Diego. In addition to a variety of beach towns, Costa Mesa is home to many parks, restaurants and cultural attractions.
cohaitungchi.com
Amazing Hikes With Views Found In The Inland Empire Area
Skip the hiking trails in Los Angeles and head to the Inland Empire area to experience hikes with the most stunning views. This is because much (but not all) of the Inland Empire, also called the IE, is located in the foothills of the Angeles National Forest and San Gabriel Mountains. Here you can expect some zigzagging bends, trudging gently uphill for expansive views of the IE.
Witness Newport Beach’s Festive Boat Parade Illuminate The Coast This Christmas Season
One of the most warming experiences during the holidays is tradition. Since 1919, families from near and far always count on the annual Newport Beach Boat Parade as an annual festivity. This December, the event returns for its 114th year. For five magical nights, December 14 to 18, 2022 the Newport Harbor will illuminate the shore with the help of over 100 beautifully decorated yachts and boats of all sizes from 6:30 to 9:00 P.M. Guests can experience the parade in many fun-filled ways, from a family-friendly event on the sand, by boat, or even shore. In fact, you can view the parade from almost any place along the shore for free. Since this is a beloved tradition, it is highly recommended to arrive as early as possible to grab yourself a good spot. All city parking lots will be open throughout the parade to accommodate viewers. The boats aren’t the only one’s lighting up the sea. The parade will also have an exhilarating firework show from the Newport Pier at 6:15 P.M. on opening night, and on closing night on the Balboa Pier at 9 P.M.
CBS News
Man with injured leg in Orange County wilderness park airlifted to safety
A man with an injured leg was airlifted from an Orange County wilderness park in Aliso Viejo Saturday. The injury was reported at 9:43 am. at Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, according to Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Sean Doran. The park, located along Alicia Parkway, has an Aliso Viejo address but extends into multiple communities.
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Mater Dei upset by St. John Bosco, ending Bruce Rollinson’s run as head coach
Mater Dei Coach Bruce Rollinson comforts a young fan after Friday’s loss. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). In a battle of the top two teams in the nation according to MaxPreps, No. 2 St. John Bosco held off a late rally by No. 1 Mater Dei to win 24-22 in the CIF Division 1 championship game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena Friday night.
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana man identified as the Thanksgiving Costa Mesa road rage shooter
The suspect who has been arrested in connection with the deadly Thanksgiving shooting that left one person dead and four others injured in Costa Mesa has been identified by police as 41-year-old Lee Walker of Santa Ana,. Walker was arrested early on Friday morning. The victim who died in the...
AOL Corp
Student athletes feel 'tossed aside' after Whittier College ends NCAA Division III sports
Student athlete Caroline Valle, 20, started playing golf competitively at age 6 and was the first in her family to attend college. Like many others, she chose Whittier College because it was close to home and had a reputation for academic and athletic success. As early as last summer, the private liberal arts college boasted 21 NCAA sports teams.
signalscv.com
California Christmas Towns
One moment you’re basking in the sun, frolicking at pool parties and gasping at the cost of your summer air conditioning bill, the next, WHAM!, you are surrounded by decorated Christmas trees and holiday ham at Costco. How did that happen?. This year embrace the onrushing crush of holiday...
oc-breeze.com
City of Los Alamitos street signs for sale
The City of Los Alamitos recently replaced the artieral overhead street signs and will make the old signs available for purchase. Quantities are limited and are sold on a first-come, first-served basis!. Registration forms are available at the Community Center located at 10911 Oak Street and will only be accepted...
2urbangirls.com
One dead in single-vehicle crash on Orange County freeway
IRVINE, Calif. – One person was killed and another person and a dog were injured Saturday when an SUV hit a tree and went off the road at an off-ramp on the transition from the Santa Ana (5) Freeway to Laguna Canyon Road (133) in Irvine. The crash was...
spectrumnews1.com
Filipino breakfast burritos, other creations at new Breezy brunch spot
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. — A new brunch restaurant in San Juan Capistrano serves over-the-top creations with a Filipino influence. Breezy is located at 31761 Camino Capistrano in San Juan Capistrano, Calif. 92675.
A New Upscale Mexican Restaurant to Open in Long Beach
It appears a restaurant named Viaje LB will soon take over the former Baja Fish Tacos on Second Street
Weather changes: Look for clouds, drizzle and rain in Southern California this week
Expect a change in the weather this week as clouds and drizzle make a possible return to the Southland Monday with a good chance of showers arriving Thursday or Friday. A weak weather system moves in Monday to bring cooler temperatures and early morning clouds. Forecasters are calling for a small chance of light rain […]
theregistrysocal.com
Report: Southern California Multifamily Markets Continue to See High Occupancy
Across the nation, multifamily assets continue to be a favorite property type for both investors and developers alike. This trend is no different in Southern California, where occupancy rates remain high. According to third quarter multifamily market reports from Colliers, both Orange County and the Greater Los Angeles area have...
These are the 12 ‘coziest’ small towns in California to visit this holiday season: study
(KRON) — With Thanksgiving weekend coming to a close, it is time for many folks to get into the Christmas mood, which includes colder weather and snow. However, in the Bay Area, it has been relatively warm to begin the holiday season. Looking for a weekend getaway to a potential winter wonderland in California? Here’s […]
NBC Los Angeles
Irvine Illuminated: ‘Hikari — A Festival of Lights' at Tanaka Farms
"Loosely translated, 'Hikari' means 'shine' in Japanese," shares the Tanaka Farms team, a beautiful experiential quality that is sought by so many as the holidays grow near. We're looking for a bit of Hikari, or shine, in our friendships, in our adventures, in the music we enjoy and gifts we share.
Comments / 0