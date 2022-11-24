From the September 1990 issue of Car and Driver. Okay, sure. This is the most technically fascinating minivan extant, what with its twin-cam engine prostrate, heeled over at a radical 75-degree angle and situated about an inch below the walkway between the front seats. (Every time we ambled to the rear of the van, we'd get all adolescent: "Okay, here I go; right now I'm walking on top of the engine.") But the wholly hidden four-cylinder powerplant isn't what you notice when the Previa passes on the highway, is it? And the mid-engine layout isn't what prompts neighbors to demand you turn off the lawnmower so they can ask about the vehicle parked in your driveway. No, sir. What they want to talk about is how neat this minivan looks. And what they want to hear is whether it works.

