BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Morris Day & The Time Electrify Audience With a Legendary Medley of Hit Records
What better way to end another fantastic year celebrating decades of soul and R&B music than with a legendary performance of epic proportions featuring musical group Morris Day & The Time. The iconic funk and soul band closed out the Soul Train Awards 2022, hosted by Deon Cole, performing a medley of their classic hits, including “Cool,” “777,” “Jungle Love,” and finally ending with a crowd favorite, “Bird.”
Popculture
Toni Braxton Reveals Which Song Lil Kim Wants Her to Perform at Her Wedding
Lil Kim wants Toni Braxton to perform at her wedding. The Braxton Family Values alum told new talk show host Jennifer Hudson of the request while appearing on the American Idol winner's daytime talk show. According to Braxton, Kim asked the sultry songstress to sing at the rapper's wedding if she ever has one. But Braxton didn't think it was a good idea. "She came up to me one day, she says, 'Toni, girl, I love you,'" she said. "When I get married, I want you to sing at my wedding.' And I said, Kimmy, you don't want me to sing. I don't have any happy love songs."
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Ari Lennox Wastes No One’s Time With Her Sultry Performance
Dreamville’s First Lady Ari Lennox captivated viewers during tonight’s Soul Train Awards 2022, hosted by comedian and actor Deon Cole. The D.C. songstress gave a dazzling performance of her current single, “Waste My Time,” from her second studio album, Age/Sex/Location. The songwriter garnered six nominations this...
Miley Cyrus Is Making New Music with Bangerz Producer Mike WiLL Made-It to Debut in 2023
"2023" wrote Mike WiLL Made-It on his Instagram Story with photos of himself and Miley Cyrus in the recording studio, after collaborating on her Grammy-nominated 2013 album Bangerz Miley Cyrus is revisiting her roots. The Grammy Award nominee, 29, recently reunited in the studio with music producer Mike WiLL Made-It, with whom she worked on her fourth studio album Bangerz in 2013, and they appear to be making some new music. "EAR DRUMMERS & HEAD BANGERZ!" wrote hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd on Instagram, sharing photos Sunday from the...
AMAs Production Company Addresses Canceled Chris Brown Performance
The American Music Awards’ production company has responded to Chris Brown’s claims that they canceled his King of Pop tribute and performance. Entertainment Tonight reports that on Monday (Nov. 21), Dick Clark Productions released a statement clarifying that Brown’s Michael Jackson tribute being canned was a decision based on differences of creative direction. More from VIBE.comKelly Rowland Says "Everybody Deserves Grace" In Support Of Chris BrownCiara Was Set To Join Chris Brown For Axed Michael Jackson Tribute, Shares Rehearsal ClipJermaine Dupri Calls AMAs' Chris Brown Cancellation Bad For Black Music DCP also stated that the decision wasn’t based on anything the “Under...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Jermaine Dupri Recalls Being Blown Away by Xscape’s Talent as He Presents Them With The ‘Lady of Soul Award’
Trailblazing 90s R&B group Xscape accepted the prestigious “Lady of Soul” Award at the Soul Train Awards 2022 hosted by comedian and actor Deon Cole. The memorable moment was presented by the man who kickstarted their musical careers and ultimately helped reshape the sound and fashion of hip-hop and R&B, Grammy Award-winning musician Jermaine Dupri.
Complex
Lauren London on New L.A. Love Story Puma Collection, Honoring Nipsey Hussle, and Working With Hype Williams
Lauren London has become a beacon for authenticity, and she’s carrying that energy into her second collection with Puma named L.A. Love Story dropping Nov. 11. The footwear and apparel collection is inspired by Los Angeles, the city that raised her, and celebrates London’s love for her hometown, and the community that shaped her into who she is today. The items also feature an ode to her longtime partner, the late Nipsey Hussle, who had as much love and fervor for the city as she does. Some pieces in the collection are also emblazoned with a motto the rapper taught her: “It’s not on you, it’s in you.”
HipHopDX.com
Jermaine Dupri Says Black Music Is ‘In Trouble’ After AMAs Scrap Chris Brown’s MJ Tribute
Jermaine Dupri believes that the American Music Awards’ reported decision to pull a planned Chris Brown tribute to Michael Jackson signals something grave for Black music. In a video posted to Instagram on Saturday night (November 19), JD offered some added context to the cancelation of a performance which would have seen Chris Brown dancing to some of the biggest songs from Michael Jackson’s seminal 1982 album Thriller at the 2022 AMAs.
Chris Brown Claims American Music Awards Canceled His Michael Jackson Tribute Performance
Chris Brown is shaking his head after announcing that the American Music Awards canceled his scheduled Michael Jackson tribute performance a day before the event. Chris Brown hopped on his Instagram page on Friday (Nov. 18) and shared rehearsal footage of his tribute to Michael Jackson in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the late singer's 1982 iconic album Thriller. In the caption, CB wrote, "U SERIOUS? [man facepalming emoji]."
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Rejoice With Gospel Singer Tamela Mann And These Note-Worthy Records
Over the years, gospel singer, songwriter, and actress Tamela Jean Mann has become a powerhouse in the genre after first displaying her talents singing with fellow Soul Train Awards nominee Kirk Franklin and his choir, The Family. For over three decades, the Texas native has been blowing out hits and racking up the awards and recognition deservingly bestowed upon her.
2023 Grammy nominations: All the snubs and surprises
Mary J. Blige's 6 nominations are a pleasant surprise; Nicki Minaj's zero won't sit well with the Barbz.
Watch: Ciara Dances with Chris Brown in Michael Jackson Tribute Video
Ciara is paying homage to Michael Jackson. In honor of the 40th anniversary of Thriller, Ciara takes fans inside the dance studio as she recreates some of Jackson’s famous moves. She channels the hip thrusts and fancy footwork he did in live performances of “Billie Jean,” along with some of the signature choreography from the iconic “Thriller” video. “MJ thank you for the inspiration you’ve given us all!” she writes in the caption accompanying the black-and-white video that shows her dressed like the King of Pop in a black jacket and pants, white socks, black loafers and a top hat.
TMZ.com
Kanye West Sued Over Use of Boogie Down Productions Track On ‘Donda' Album
Kanye West apparently hasn't done himself any favors in uploading his Andre 3000 collaboration "Life Of The Party" on his Stem Player device … the song is now at the center of a lawsuit filed by the record company that owns a famous track by KRS-One’s Boogie Down Productions.
Quincy Jones Refused to Work With Elvis Presley
Quincy Jones said one of Elvis Presley's performances had a huge impact on the world of music that changed the sound of pop.
soultracks.com
Hip-hop legend Don Newkirk dies at age 56
(November 26, 2022) AllHipHop.com has reported the passing of noted musician, producer and composer Don Newkirk at age 56. Newkirk was a vital part of several seminal early hip hop albums, including discs by De La Soul, 3rd Bass, and Stetasonic. Newkirk was also a Def Jam solo artist, releasing...
hiphop-n-more.com
New Video: Jeezy – ‘MJ Jeezy’
Fans have been enjoying Jeezy and DJ Drama’s new project SNOFALL and are calling it the Atlana rapper’s best work in a long time. Since the release of the new album, Snow has been steadily dropping music videos for cuts form it. First he shared ‘Put The Mink Down‘ with 42 Dugg and then he put out the ‘King’s Crown‘ video. Now, he follows both of them up and gives ‘MJ Jeezy’ the visual treatment.
Mariah Carey and Stevie Wonder once partied at N.J. house known as the Motown Mansion
It’s been referred to as the Motown Mansion. A two-story, 16-room home built and lived in by onetime Motown Records president William “Kedar” Massenburg is for sale in Saddle River, Bergen County. Asking price is $4,995,000. “There were parties there with a host of superstar celebrities —...
The Marathon Continues: Lauren London and Friends to Honor Nipsey Hussle’s Life In Docuseries
The late Nipsey Hussle is set to have his story told in a docuseries produced by Hussle’s Marathon Films and LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill studio, People reports. On Tuesday, the documentary was announced. It will focus on Hussle’s rise in hip hop ahead of his tragic...
TMZ.com
Diddy & Son Celebrate Songs Going #1 on R&B and Urban Charts
Diddy and his son, Christian Combs, have a lot to celebrate right now -- 'cause each of their songs just went #1 on the charts ... and they couldn't be more stoked about it. The two artists released records this year that have steadily climbed two different airplay charts on Billboard, which measures radio spins. First, we have Diddy's "Gotta Move On," featuring Bryson Tiller ... which reached the top of the Adult R&B Airplay chart Tuesday morning.
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: Queen Latifah’s ‘All Hail The Queen’ LP Turns 30 Years Old!
On this date in 1989, Dana Owens aka Queen Latifah dropped her first full-length studio album All Hail The Queen on the now-defunct Tommy Boy Records. As the first artist on N.J. based Flavor Unit collective, Latifah filled a void for female emcees with her regal appearance and her commanding rhyme style, which at that time, was only rivaled by the males. Social consciousness, African awareness, and civilization were at the forefront of Latifah’s image and music, thus, the album’s title, All Hail The Queen.
