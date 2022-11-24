He should just quit rapping for free 😋😝💯....I mean today's generation of rap is just too much for me. I wouldn't even call it rap the way that these young so-called rappers be flowing. let alone so many "artists 🙄" sound alike anyway. Maybe it's just me but I don't really think NBA Youngboy is all that great anyway. But he getting money though. But I wonder🤔, is he just rapping for the money or is he rapping for the Love of rapping and the money just came in the end?
Throw the whole industry away, y'all have no idea what goes on with those contracts and how deep it is on the dark side... Rap has destroyed the community on a very detrimental level... The demonic forces that use music as a way to hypnotize the world into chaos....
numbers don't lie. if I was an artist and read all of these negative comments I would laugh and call ya broke hating a&& peasants in my head. honestly I don't know how any hot artist getting that bag get all hype disturbed and depress when yall troll them. the artist that do let yall break them need self character building f in therapy #respectfullyspoken lol
Comments / 81