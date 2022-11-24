ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Long Beach’s Red Room to Become Baby Gee

By Amanda Peukert
What Now Los Angeles
What Now Los Angeles
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KznRj_0jMmUbdF00

Red Room — located on Long Beach’s famed Fourth Street in North Alamitos Beach ( 1227 E 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90802 ) — is set to become Baby Gee bar, according to new owners Gianna Johns and Daniel Flores .

Johns told What Now LA the incoming bar will open before the year’s end, despite previously hoping to debut at the end of November.

Prior to this transition, Red Room was in operation for over two decades. The beloved neighborhood pub offered dim lighting, cold beers, stiff one-and-ones, and a pool table that played instigator in many a heated rivalry.

Now, however, Johns and Flores are in the midst of a total rebrand, hoping to bring vintage fixtures, curated cocktails, and ‘60s and ‘70s music to the familiar outpost.

Additionally, the new owners will do away with the billiards, instead opting to implement a retro living-room vibe. As Johns and Flores are admittedly on a tight budget, the couple has been “renovating the space themselves with the help of a few friends.”

Regarding the menu, Johns told the Long Beach Post , “The bar has around 20 taps, and about half of them will be dedicated to craft beers… But the bar also will have cocktails, kombucha, fermented ginger beer, and other specialty items on tap.”

Johns and Flores are currently in the hiring process for the incoming establishment. The duo aims to employ experienced bartenders and barbacks to create a close-knit bar family that will facilitate and promote “an eclectic yet approachable setting.”



Keep up with What Now Los Angeles’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 3

Related
News 8 KFMB

Chihuahua killed on walk by Los Angeles famous cougar, P-22

LOS ANGELES — A mountain lion that killed a Chihuahua while the little dog was being walked on a leash in the Hollywood Hills earlier this month is the famed cougar P-22, the National Park Service confirmed Monday. P-22 wears a tracking collar as part of a park service...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Costa Mesa: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Costa Mesa, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Costa Mesa California. Located in Orange County, Costa Mesa has a variety of fun things to do. It is located between Los Angeles and San Diego. In addition to a variety of beach towns, Costa Mesa is home to many parks, restaurants and cultural attractions.
COSTA MESA, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Man robbed of Rolex in LA; 2 arrested

LOS ANGELES - Two alleged robbery suspects were arrested after they were caught on camera robbing a man of his Rolex in Los Angeles, according to police. It happened on Nov. 26 at 12:30 p.m. in the area near 6th Street and La Brea Avenue. According to police, the two...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Long Beach Post

‘It’s become a little community’: Work is underway to revitalize Lincoln Park with classes, events

From providing space for Bollywood dance classes and dog obedience training to movement and flow yoga, Lincoln Park—Long Beach’s oldest park—has seen some much-needed revitalization over the past few months. The post ‘It’s become a little community’: Work is underway to revitalize Lincoln Park with classes, events appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
discovering-la.com

Polanco, A Modern Mexican Steakhouse In The Ayres Hotel

Hotel restaurants aren’t usually a destination for those not staying there. These restaurants are typically owned and operated by a large corporation and usually lack the creative flair of a passionate chef. My wife and I recently learned about Polanco, a modern Mexican steakhouse inside the Ayres Hotel in Hawthorne.
HAWTHORNE, CA
Eater

Brisket and Beef Ribs Turn Heads at This New Long Beach BBQ Spot

An Axiom Kitchen Smoked Meats & BBQ pop-up typically looks something like this: Hunks of smoked beef ribs, thickly sliced brisket, and strips of tri-tip get slathered in herbed clarified butter before hitting a scorching-hot flat top for a finishing sear. Qiana and Ian Mafnas, the Black and Chamorro wife-and-husband team behind the Long Beach pop-up, rotate between helping patrons, leading service calls, and packaging to-go trays; the family unit is a well-oiled assembly line. Son Tai always has a spatula in hand, and daughter Dominique and younger son Robbie assemble platters. Ian mans the grill and Qiana handles the money and orders. Together they run a smooth operation, turning out some of the most interesting takes on Texas-style barbecue anywhere in Los Angeles County.
LONG BEACH, CA
What Now Los Angeles

What Now Los Angeles

Los Angeles County, CA
814
Followers
339
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowlosangeles.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy