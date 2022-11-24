Long Beach’s Red Room to Become Baby Gee

Red Room — located on Long Beach’s famed Fourth Street in North Alamitos Beach ( 1227 E 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90802 ) — is set to become Baby Gee bar, according to new owners Gianna Johns and Daniel Flores .

Johns told What Now LA the incoming bar will open before the year’s end, despite previously hoping to debut at the end of November.

Prior to this transition, Red Room was in operation for over two decades. The beloved neighborhood pub offered dim lighting, cold beers, stiff one-and-ones, and a pool table that played instigator in many a heated rivalry.

Now, however, Johns and Flores are in the midst of a total rebrand, hoping to bring vintage fixtures, curated cocktails, and ‘60s and ‘70s music to the familiar outpost.

Additionally, the new owners will do away with the billiards, instead opting to implement a retro living-room vibe. As Johns and Flores are admittedly on a tight budget, the couple has been “renovating the space themselves with the help of a few friends.”

Regarding the menu, Johns told the Long Beach Post , “The bar has around 20 taps, and about half of them will be dedicated to craft beers… But the bar also will have cocktails, kombucha, fermented ginger beer, and other specialty items on tap.”

Johns and Flores are currently in the hiring process for the incoming establishment. The duo aims to employ experienced bartenders and barbacks to create a close-knit bar family that will facilitate and promote “an eclectic yet approachable setting.”

Keep up with What Now Los Angeles’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .