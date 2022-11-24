Read full article on original website
Russell Wilson embarrasses self in abysmal loss
Russell Wilson was atrocious on Sunday, completing just 19-of-35 passes for 142 yards and one touchdown and he lost a fumble in a Broncos' 23-10 loss to the Panthers on Sunday. Fantasy Impact:. Wilson was lucky to come out of the game with any scores at all, as his 9-yard...
Extent of Von Miller’s knee injury revealed
Buffalo Bills star Von Miller suffered a knee injury during Thursday’s game against the Detroit Lions, but it sounds like he may have avoided the worst-case scenario. Miller was carted off late in the second quarter and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game. A Lions player got pushed into Miller, which caused his right leg to bend awkwardly. Doctors who reviewed the video immediately speculated that Miller tore his ACL, but fortunately that was not the case.
Jim Irsay reacts to Nick Sirianni’s defense of Frank Reich
After the Eagles came from behind to beat the Colts on Sunday, Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni (a former Colts assistant) yelled into the crowd at Lucas Oil Stadium, “This shit is for Frank Reich.”. When talking to reporters after the game, Sirianni explained his reaction. “You don’t want to...
5 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions: Week 12 (2022)
“Put a grain of boldness into everything you do.”. It’s time for weekly bold predictions. The point here is that if you follow the consensus, you’re probably going to have a good team. But in order to go from good to great, you have to take some chances. You have to do your homework and figure out where you can zig when the rest of your league (or at least your opponent this week) zags. In short, you need to know how and when to be bold.
NFL Odds: Bengals vs. Titans prediction, odds and pick – 11/27/2022
The Cincinnati Bengals will travel to take on the Tennessee Titans in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup in the Music City. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Bengals-Titans prediction and pick, laid out below. Cincinnati has gone 6-4...
Kyler Murray ‘ready to go’ for Week 12
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that QB Kyler Murray “looked sharp” and is “ready to go” for Week 12. (Tyler Drake on Twitter) Murray has missed the Cardinals last two games with a hamstring injury, ushering QB Colt McCoy into the lineup. Murray may be good to go for Week 12 against the Chargers. Murray is an automatic start when healthy, and his return may come in conjunction with the return of WR Marquise Brown.
Will Gus Edwards Play in Week 12? (2022 Fantasy Football)
Gus Edwards showed off his potential brilliance in Week 7 when he finished as RB6 with 66 yards and two touchdowns. Unfortunately, his knee injury sent him back to the shelf in Week 9, leading to two missed games. There is optimism that Edwards will be ready for Baltimore’s tilt against Jacksonville this weekend. So will Gus Edwards play in Week 12? And if he does, is he worth a start? Here’s where things stand.
Who Should I Start: Geno Smith, Isiah Pacheco, Treylon Burks (2022 Fantasy Football)
Start or sit decisions can be excruciating. While it feels great to make the right call and cruise to fantasy glory, it hurts just as much when you have someone erupt while on your bench. You can use our Who Should I Start? tool to gauge advice from fantasy football experts as you make your lineup decisions. And you can also sync your fantasy football league for free using our My Playbook tool for custom advice, rankings, and analysis.
Taylor Heinicke tosses a pair of TDs in Commanders' Week 12 win
Taylor Heinicke completed 14 of his 23 pass attempts for 138 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in Sunday's win over the Falcons. Heinicke has not been using his legs at all which has put a major cap on his fantasy production. The other problem with Heinicke's fantasy stock is the Commanders have been winning games causing a negative game script in which Heinicke is handing the ball off consistently. Washington's QB is best left o the bench or on wavier wires moving forward unless an emergency starter is needed for your team.
The real reason behind Zach Wilson’s struggles for Jets
Zach Wilson was recently benched by the New York Jets. The QB led the team to a winning record, but struggled from an individual standpoint throughout the 2022 season. However, it was revealed that Wilson has been dealing with a case of the yips since last year, per Dov Kleiman, Ian Rapoport, and Albert Breer.
Fantasy Football Week 12 Start/Sit Advice: Riskiest & Safest Players (2022)
This recurring pseudo-start/sit article focuses on some of the players I feel are the safest or riskiest starts in fantasy football each week, especially relative to their ranking in the PPR Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR). It will mainly include more of the under-the-radar players. Always start your studs, as the big names will be omitted each week except in extreme circumstances. You can ask me start-sit questions on Twitter.
Will Deebo Samuel Play in Week 12? (2022 Fantasy Football)
Deebo Samuel‘s season has been a far cry from 2021’s breakout year. Though he has played in all but one game this year, he has finished as a WR2 or higher only three times. San Francisco hosts New Orleans for a matchup that should favor the Niners with whatever weapons they’d like to deploy. Samuel was limited in practice and carries the questionable tag heading into game day, and fantasy managers will need to have a backup available given the game’s late start. Will Deebo Samuel play in Week 12? Here’s what we know.
Odell Beckham Jr Update: Five Teams Emerge As Frontrunners
The latest league update involving superstar wide receiver and reigning Super Bowl champion Odell Beckham Jr suggests that the reigning Super Bowl MVP has narrowed his next NFL home down to five teams. According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, Beckham is set to visit with the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, and Dallas Cowboys early in December and is still maintaining contact with the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs.
Josh Jacobs (calf) questionable to play in Week 12
Josh Jacobs (calf) was added to the injury report after practicing in a limited capacity on Friday. He is officially listed as questionable to play versus the Seahawks. (Field Yates on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This appears to be a new injury for Jacobs since he practiced in full on Wednesday...
Justin Fields not expected to play Sunday
Justin Fields (shoulder) is not expected to play Sunday against the Jets. The expectation is Trevor Siemian will start for the Bears. (Adam Schefter on Twitter ) Fields was listed as questionable with a separated shoulder. The Bears planned on allowing Fields a chance to warm up and he would only play if he was 100%, but Siemian is in line to start against the Jets. Fields will now look to recover and return to the lineup in Week 13.
Sam Darnold picks up two touchdowns in Week 12 win
Sam Darnold completed 11-of-19 pass attempts for 164 yards and one touchdown while adding three rushes for three yards and a touchdown in Carolina's 23-10 win over the Broncos on Sunday. Fantasy Impact:. Darnold led the Panthers to a win in his first start with the team of the season...
Lamar Jackson throws for 254 yards, one TD vs. Jaguars
Lamar Jackson completed 16 of his 32 passes for 254 yards and a touchdown while adding 14 rushes for 89 yards and a lost fumble in a 28-27 loss to the Jaguars in Week 12. Jackson did not have a good day passing, completing just 50% of his passes for a season-low in that department. His fumble was a costly one as it came in Jacksonville territory late in the fourth quarter. Jackson should have had a bigger afternoon but Mark Andrews dropped a would-be touchdown. It has been slow going for the explosive quarterback of late as he has just seven passing touchdowns over his past eight contests. Jackson will be on the QB1 radar in a tough home matchup against the Broncos in Week 13.
Fantasy Football Week 13 Early Waiver Wire Pickups (2022)
Two. More. Weeks. So many of us are vying for a playoff spot, trying to avoid a last-place toilet bowl, itching to spoil a run for our archnemesis or secure another couple of weekly high-score prizes to finish off the fantasy regular season. Hopefully, these names can aid in that...
Erickson’s Week 12 Rapid Reactions & Top Performers (2022 Fantasy Football)
Here are my rapid reactions, top performers, and key fantasy football takeaways from Sunday of Week 12. You can find our expert consensus fantasy football rankings for the week here. And you can also sync your fantasy football league for free using our My Playbook tool for custom advice, rankings, and analysis.
Meet Detroit Lions Alex Anzalone’s Wife, Lindsey Cooper
Alex Anzalone is a middle linebacker for the Detroit Lions. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the New Orleans Saints. He receives the constant love and support of his other half. Alex Anzalone’s wife, Lindsey Cooper, has her own connection to the NFL. The Florida ex-soccer star is the steadying force in the footballer’s life, encouraging him to pursue his passions. Get to know more about this diva in this Lindsey Cooper wiki.
