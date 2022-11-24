ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Patriots legend co-hosting Food Network show about tailgate cook-offs at NFL games

New England Patriots legend Vince Wilfork has a new gig as a co-host for an upcoming Food Network TV show centered around tailgate cook-offs set outside NFL stadiums. “NFL Tailgate Takedown” is an upcoming six-part series coming to Food Network starting Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. EST. Wilfork will serve as co-host alongside Sunny Anderson, the network announced Monday.
7 Buffalo Bills miss practice as illness runs through locker room ahead of Patriots game

FOXBOROUGH — Ahead of a Thursday night date in New England, the Buffalo Bills have an illness running through their locker room. Five Bills missed practice because they were sick on Monday: S Damar Hamlin, CB Dane Jackson, S Jaquan Johnson, TE Quintin Morris, and WR Khalil Shakir. Two other key players were absent with injuries: T Dion Dawkins (ankle) and LB Von Miller (knee). One of the league’s premier pass rushers, Miller has already been ruled out for Thursday night after hurting his knee on Thanksgiving.
Bill Belichick has unexpected rebuttal to Bills not punting vs. Patriots

In Bill Belichick’s last two meetings with Buffalo, the Bills put up 80 points and didn’t have a single punt. During the Wild Card loss in Orchard Park last January, the Patriots defense couldn’t get a stop in any capacity: Buffalo scored touchdowns on all seven of their drives. So it’s sure to be a tall task for New England’s defense when Josh Allen comes to town this Thursday night.
