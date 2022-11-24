In Bill Belichick’s last two meetings with Buffalo, the Bills put up 80 points and didn’t have a single punt. During the Wild Card loss in Orchard Park last January, the Patriots defense couldn’t get a stop in any capacity: Buffalo scored touchdowns on all seven of their drives. So it’s sure to be a tall task for New England’s defense when Josh Allen comes to town this Thursday night.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO