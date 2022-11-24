Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Might Have to Face His Worst Nightmare—a D.C. Jury
Federal prosecutors on Tuesday, under the direction of newly appointed Special Counsel Jack Smith, argued to the 11th Circuit Court that they should immediately shut down the Special Master process created by Judge Aileen Cannon. Under that process, former President Donald Trump has the opportunity to challenge the search warrant executed at his office and residence long before he is indicted. Virtually no other criminal defendant has ever been given that opportunity.The Oral Argument Shows That The 11th Circuit Is Likely To ReverseBased on the oral argument, it appears that the 11th Circuit is about to bring the curtain down...
Idaho8.com
US citizen accused of killing North Carolina woman while vacationing. Here’s what we know
Shanquella Robinson arrived in the picturesque Mexican town of San José del Cabo on October 28 with six of her friends. One day later, the 25-year-old student at Winston-Salem State University in North Carolina died while staying in a luxury rental property in Baja Calfornia Sur. Now, nearly one...
Comments / 0