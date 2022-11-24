Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Might Have to Face His Worst Nightmare—a D.C. Jury
Federal prosecutors on Tuesday, under the direction of newly appointed Special Counsel Jack Smith, argued to the 11th Circuit Court that they should immediately shut down the Special Master process created by Judge Aileen Cannon. Under that process, former President Donald Trump has the opportunity to challenge the search warrant executed at his office and residence long before he is indicted. Virtually no other criminal defendant has ever been given that opportunity.The Oral Argument Shows That The 11th Circuit Is Likely To ReverseBased on the oral argument, it appears that the 11th Circuit is about to bring the curtain down...
KAKE TV
Opinion: Three things George Washington gave thanks for
In 1789, President George Washington proclaimed the first national holiday of Thanksgiving. He chose a date in late November for people to express gratitude for "the great degree of tranquility, union, and plenty," along with the "civil and religious liberty" that the burgeoning United States of America enjoyed. Two hundred...
Comments / 0