Ukraine news – live: Putin ‘has lost nearly 160 generals and colonels among 1,500 officers’ in war
Russian president Vladimir Putin has lost more than 1,500 military officers – including nearly 160 generals and colonels – since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February this year, according to an open-source tally which echoes the findings of other independent investigations.The United States’ top general Mark Milley had suggested earlier this month, as the Russians retreated from Kherson, that Moscow and Kyiv’s forces had each sustained upwards of 100,000 casualties since the war began.But Moscow has remained tight-lipped on the scale of millitary losses in Ukraine, with the most recent official figure of 5,397 – given in September by defence...
Trump hosted Holocaust denier at Mar-a-Lago estate during visit with Kanye West
(CNN) -- Former President Donald Trump hosted White nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and rapper Kanye West at his Mar-a-Lago estate this week, demonstrating his continued willingness to associate with figures who have well-publicized antisemitic views as he embarks on another White House run. West, who has legally changed...
Iran's supreme leader praises paramilitary for crackdown on 'rioters' and 'thugs'
Iran's Supreme Leader has praised the country's Basij paramilitary force for its role in the deadly crackdown on anti-regime protesters. Meeting with Basij personnel in Tehran Saturday, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei described the popular protest movement as "rioters" and "thugs" backed by foreign forces and praised "innocent" Basij fighters for protecting the nation.
Opinion: Three things George Washington gave thanks for
In 1789, President George Washington proclaimed the first national holiday of Thanksgiving. He chose a date in late November for people to express gratitude for "the great degree of tranquility, union, and plenty," along with the "civil and religious liberty" that the burgeoning United States of America enjoyed. Two hundred...
