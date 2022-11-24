ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTokers Are Calling Out An Influencer Who Checked Into A Fancy Hotel After Her Heat Broke

By Sameen Chaudhry
 4 days ago
While some people are facing tough choices about when to turn on their heat this winter due to the cost of living, others have the luxury of simply moving to a five-star hotel when the heating breaks.

The "other" in one particularly viral case happens to be influencer Lydia Millen, who is getting roasted on TikTok after revealing that she pulled that move when her heater broke down.

"The heating is currently broken in my house, so I'm heading down to London, I'm checking into The Savoy, and I'm going to make full use of their wonderful hot water," Millen says in the video, which now has over 2 million views.

The video has garnered a lot of negative attention towards Millen, who people call "tone-deaf" over booking a hotel as a response to having broken heating.

The Savoy is a five-star hotel managed by Fairmont, located in the central London area called Covent Garden.

A one-night stay at The Savoy costs over £1050, equivalent to almost $1,300 USD.

The U.K. is facing an energy crisis along with much of Europe this winter, as it's cut back on buying fuel from Russia due to that country's invasion of Ukraine. That's sending heating bills through the roof, so you can imagine why people would be upset by Millen's spending habits.

"So let's get ready for the day," says Millen in her video before showing herself getting ready to head over to The Savoy.

Her outfit for the occasion consisted of a pair of red bottom Louboutin boots and a "25 Birkin Madame Sellier in black with gold hardware."

The bag alone costs thousands of dollars.

"And that is my outfit, ready for the day. I'm off to warm up. Let me know what you think in the comments."

People took her up on the offer and really handed it to her in the comment section, particularly letting her know how tone-deaf it came off in light of the current crisis.

One user commented: "Sending prayers and love to you. Hope you recover from this trauma. Make sure you bathe with filtered water in savoy."

"Must be nice…" wrote another user. "Rest of us peasants are currently using hot water bottles and hoodies."

"The room (a very cold one) has not been read," joked another user.

Another wrote: "off to the savoy with her £15,000 bag."

"She did say: let me know in the comments," pointed out another user, referring to the brutal comment section.

If you think that was the worst of it, you should read some of her replies to the comment.

A Twitter user posted screenshots of some of Millen's replies, and she only digs herself a bigger hole.

"I went to the comments thinking it was an unintentional tone-deaf mistake… it's worse," read the tweet, followed by the screenshots.

One user commented, "meanwhile, I can't even afford to turn mine on," under Millen's video, to which she replied, "I'm so sorry I wish I could change this reality I really do x."

Another user commented, "I haven't been home to see my dad since August because I can't afford the train ticket back from uni without living off plain pasta and rice for two weeks (which I'm doing)."

Millen responded to the heartbreaking comment: "I was exactly the same at uni, but it's also such a fun time! Enjoy it; I wish I'd enjoyed those years more x."

Yikes.

Safe to say, people are struggling to relate to the minor inconvenience of moving into a fancy hotel at the first sign of trouble.

USMC 4ever
3d ago

why should she feel bad for having money?? you poor losers would do the same thing if you had the money.. start finding a better job and stop crying

Comments / 0

Community Policy